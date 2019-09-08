Carl Herndon
PONTOTOC – Carl Herndon, 93, passed away on September 8, 2019, at Lauderdale Community Hospital in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Bernice Adams MANTACHIE – Bernice Adams, 88, passed away September 8, 2019 at the Courtyards in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie. Merrill Layne McNutt Scott
TUPELO – Merrill Layne McNutt Scott, 76, died Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Born October 24, 1942 in Jug Fork Community as the only child of Woodrow and Kathleen McNutt, she grew up and attended the schools there. Merrill worked for 38 years at Barclay/Bauhaus in Saltillo and retired as Accounting Supervisor.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM today (Monday 9/9/19) at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Dr. Dickie Rhea will officiate. Private burial will be in the Fairfield Cemetery in Blue Springs. Visitation will be from Noon-service time today.
She is survived by her only son, Joe Lane Scott of Tupelo; her sister in law and best friend Patsy Scott; niece and great nieces Gwen Scott Hood, Caroline Hood, and Sarah Beth Hood; and grandson Dakota Ross. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Scott, and her parents, Woodrow and Kathleen McNutt.
Kyndal Fox
CALHOUN CITY – Kyndal Reath Fox, 48, was promoted to heaven Saturday morning, September 7th, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford, MS. The daughter of Jerry Mize Fox and Barbara McKibben Fox, she was born February 9th, 1971, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kyndal’s life was filled with love and happiness, surrounded by exceptional people in all facets of her life, and blessed with wonderful friends, family, and support. She was an inspiration to all of her family and friends.
Kyndal loved to spend time with her family, get some sun each day, swim, exercise, including walking, stair stepping, yoga, playing card and board games, and especially praying. A member of the First Baptist Church of Calhoun City, Kyndal had a direct line to God, beginning each prayer and blessing with “Hello God, it’s me, Kyndal, I love you so much..” and continuing for quite some time with requests and thanksgiving on behalf of family and friends. Kyndal was one of the Atlanta Braves’ biggest fans of all time, and this love began watching Chipper Jones with her Granny Corinne. She was always on the go, never missing a trip anywhere in the world, and cherished time spent with her family and friends. Kyndal was a loving and happy person, never meeting a stranger, and always greeting you with a hug and a smile. She did not shake hands, she hugged. Kyndal was a self-proclaimed fruit-a-holic.
Never one to complain, she was always “fine and dandy and superific”. Kyndal was never tired, and never sleepy. She truly loved everyone. Kyndal’s favorite charity was St. Jude. Her family is eternally grateful to the devoted staff and team who assisted her with her amazing heart her entire life and recently. She will be missed by her many friends and family.
Kyndal is survived by her parents, Jerry Mize Fox and Barbara McKibben Fox, brother Devin Fox and wife Amelia of Calhoun City, sister Shannon Spinks and husband Carlton of Fairhope, AL, and nieces Skylar Corrine Spinks and Kylee Rae Fox
Services will be held Monday, September 9, at First Baptist Church in Calhoun City at 10:00 a.m. with Bros. Jimmy Vance and Mike Smith officiating. Visitation will be Sunday evening, from 5-7 pm on September 8, also at First Baptist. Services are under the direction of Pryor Funeral Home.
Mark Oliver Bullock
TUPELO – Mark Oliver Bullock, 72, passed away on September 7, 2019, at the Hospice unit at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Barbara Cruse
AMORY – Barbara Cruse, 64, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery. Jane Coggin
PLANTERSVILLE – Jane Coggin, 73, passed away on September 8, 2019, at the Hospice unit at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.