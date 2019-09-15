Howard L. Newby
TIPPAH COUNTY – Howard L. Newby, 78, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at his residence in Ripley. Services will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 2 p.m., at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, September 16, 2019, from 5 until 9 p.m., at The Ripley Funeral Home Burial will follow at Lebanon Cemetery.
The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Newby family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
James O. Wilbanks
TIPPAH COUNTY – James O. Wilbanks, 76, passed away September 15, 2019, at St. Frances Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Polly South
FULTON – Mary Polly South, 77, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at her home. She was born December 22, 1941, to Carroll and Mamie Beard Hunt. She was a factory worker and a Baptist in belief. She enjoyed yardwork, fishing and gardening.
Services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Brad Haumesser officiating. Burial will be in the Andrews Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors include two daughters, Brenda Harris (Lester) of Biloxi and Sheila Hurley of Fulton; three sons, Jeff South (Rose Buchanan) and William Dale South (Traci), both of Fulton, and Steve Chilcoat (Amy) of Amory; one step-son, Mickey South of Plantersville; one sister, Mary Frances Lee of Dorsey; a special granddaughter, whom she raised, Tiffany South; 20 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gloyce Wayne South; one son, Kenneth Wayne Chilcoat; her first husband, Kenneth Wade Chilcoat; her parents; five brothers; five sisters; a granddaughter, Susan Chilcoat; two great-grandchildren, Shelby Chilcoat and Makenzie Hurley; and two great great-grandchildren, Anna Claire Chilcoat and Cayden Angle.
Visitation will be, from 5 until 7 p.m. today, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the South family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Rosemary Ison
FULTON – Rosemary Ison, 56, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. She was born February 25, 1960, to Billy Roy and Millie Tene Ledlow Hyde. She was a homemaker and a born-again believer. She enjoyed playing Yahtzee and card games, and just being around her family. She loved listening music.
Services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery.
Survivors include, one son, Greg Ison Jr. of Fulton; one daughter, Melissa Ison-Nichols of Fulton; two brothers, Donnie Hyde of Dennis and David Hyde of Fulton; two sisters, Wanda Dunn of Golden and Judy Densmore of Zion, Illinois; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Greg Ison Sr., in 2008, and her parents.
Visitation will be, from 1 until service time, Tuesday, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Condolences may be shared with the Ison family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Jerry Miles
OLD UNION COMMUNITY – Jerry Miles, 74, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at his residence in Old Union Community. Services will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 2 p.m., at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be Tuesday, from noon to service time only, at the funeral home. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Gene Mills
FULTON – Gene Austin Mills, 86, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. He was born January 31, 1933, in Itawamba County, to Early Arvis Mills and Louella Hall Mills. He served in the Korean War as a military policeman in the Panama Canal Zone. He was a member and deacon of Greenwood Baptist Church. He served on the Board of Directors of Farm Bureau of Itawamba County. He was a member and Past Master of Richmond Lodge #97 and Fulton Lodge #444, a 10–year District Deputy Grand Lecture of the Grand Lodge of the State of Mississippi, a member of York Rite, a member of Hamasa Temple Shrine and Past Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star. He was a charter member of the Dorsey Lions Club. He was a member of the American Legion Post #51. He retired from Rockwell International and Tecumseh Products. He was Election Commissioner of the 3rd District of Itawamba County for 12 years. He enjoyed Brotherhood of his home church as well as visiting surrounding churches for their Brotherhood. He loved to listen to music, both gospel and country, especially Hank Snow. He enjoyed playing dominos and was an Atlanta Braves fan.
Services with Masonic Rites will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton, with Bro. Terry Paul Graham and Bro. Doug Wilson officiating. His son Bruce Mills will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in the Walton Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Sylvia Comer Mills; two children, Cynthia (Billy Wayne) Wilburn of Fulton and Bruce (Vermille) Mills of Warner Robins, Georgia; grandchildren, Kacy (Andrew) Peel of Saltillo, Austin (Alli) Wilburn of Fulton, and Kelli Mills and Tanner Mills, both of San Antonio, Texas; great-granddaughter, Alexis Jade Kezes; great-grandson, Nolan Michael Crespo of San Antonio, Texas; sisters, Wanda (Bobby Joe) Reed of Belmont, Barbara Ann (Mitchell) Weatherford of Nettleton, and Lela Hinton of Fulton; sister-in-law, Eppie Comer of Fulton; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by one child, Roxie Leigh Hart; his parents; a brother, Thomas Mills; and brother-in-law, Buddy Hinton.
Pallbearers will be the deacons of Greenwood Baptist Church. Honorary pallbearers will be the Masons.
Visitation will be, from 5 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the Mills family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Rebecca Gilley
RIENZI – Rebecca Gilley, 57, passed away September 14, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Iuka in Iuka. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Billie Jean Noble Hull
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Billie Jean Noble Hull, 86, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at home in Blue Mountain. Services will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 1 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 11 until 1 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ripley Cemetery.
Martha Jo Fisk
PONTOTOC – Martha Jo Furr Fisk, 90, passed away from her earthly home, after a very short illness, and into the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior on September 14, 2019, while in the hospice wing of North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo.
She was born at home on March 19, 1929, to William Buford and Jo Margaret Knox Furr in Pontotoc.
During her childhood, she took piano lessons from Miss Vera Salmon, which ultimately led to her lifelong journey of performing on both piano and organ. At the age of 12, she had the opportunity to accompany Ms. Ruby Elzy on the piano. She enjoyed playing for the children during Vacation Bible School at her home church, Pontotoc First Baptist.
While still a child, she acquired the nickname “Hop,” because she would answer their home phone in the persona of Hedda Hopper, a popular gossip columnist during that time.
After graduating from Pontotoc High School, Martha Jo attended the all-female college, Ward Belmont, for two years. She transferred to her beloved Ole Miss, where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and accompanied the Ole Miss Men’s Glee Club. While at Ole Miss, she met her future husband, Dr. Ferris D. “Count” Fisk , and had the pleasure of being the Alpha Tau Omega Sweetheart her senior year.
Following their marriage, September 19, 1950, Martha Jo taught public school music in Turrell, Arkansas. Later, she enriched the lives of many students in Oxford and in Pontotoc and blessed the lives of all she touched.
One of her greatest delights while living in Oxford was playing the organ at the Ole Miss Basketball games. She always played Archie Manning’s favorite song, “Aquarius” and on a dare, played “Old McDonald Had a Farm,” when the Mississippi State Bulldogs, came to town to play basketball.
Her last service was at her church home, Pontotoc First United Methodist Church, where she played the organ and piano.
She was a past member of the Pontotoc Hills Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Pontotoc Music Club.
Along with her joy of playing the piano, she enjoyed gardening, telling jokes and listening to Barry Manilow music.
Martha Jo is survived by three daughters, Mary Margaret Grisham Ferguson (John), Michelle Fisk (Tony Bethune), and Melanie Fisk (Mike Ash); two granddaughters, Margaret “Maggie” Grisham Winter (Patrick) and Alise Ferguson Young (Jay); two great-grandchildren, Cole Grisham and Kensley Winter, and a great-grandchild to which she was anxiously awaiting the arrival, Wayne Young.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 37 years.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ken Corley, the Rev. Brad Hodges and the Rev. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home, in Pontotoc, is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Visitation will be, from 5 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home, and from 10 until 11 a.m., Wednesday, at First United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers will be Chris Owens, Tony Bethune, Mike Ash, Stephen Donaldson, Mike Campbell and John Ferguson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Cole Grisham, Ken Grisham and Wayne Mahon.
Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Avenue NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037 or at humanesociety.org.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Jimmy Gann
TUPELO – Jimmy Dale Gann, 71, died Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his home in Tupelo. He was born April 8, 1948, to W.C. and Veola Davidson Gann. He was a truck driver for MCH Trucking and was a member of Mantachie United Methodist Church.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Mantachie United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Joe Coggins officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Survivors include his son, Jim Gann (Emily) of New Albany; one daughter, Medida Keopradit (Songka) of Tupelo three brothers, Tommy Gann of Mantachie, Wayne Gann (Martha) of Corinth,and Eddy Gann of Mantachie and two grandchildren, Madison Gann and Mason Keopradit.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Gann; one brother, Gene “Cat” Gann; and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a church or charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared with the Gann family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
James Moore
TUPELO – James Moore, 83, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Baldwyn Nursing Home in Baldwyn. Services will be 3 p,.m., Thursday September 19, 2019, a grave side service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. The memorial service will be held at Second Presbyterian Church, 4 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019, at Little Rock, Arkansas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.