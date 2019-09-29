Fieldon Terry
BLUE SPRINGS – Fieldon Terry, 84, passed away September 28, 2019, at his home in Blue Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Cathy Ann Cook Paden
HOUSTON – Cathie Ann Cook Paden, 66, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at her home in Houston. A private memorial service will be held at a later date by Mrs. Paden’s family. Houston Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Patsy West
TUPELO – Patricia Ann Lothorp West, 76, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at The Nichols Center in Madison, after a short illness. Patsy was born February 26, 1943, to Ernest Gilbert Lothorp and Irene Cook Lothorp in Tupelo.
After graduating from Tupelo High School in 1961, Patsy earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education at Mississippi University for Women, where she was a part of both The Lockhearts and Maskers. She most recently earned her Master’s Degree from the University of Mississippi. She spent the majority of her teaching career in Tupelo Public School District and Tupelo Christian Preparatory School.
She was an avid learner who enjoyed reading, writing and being creative. As a young mother, she was active in the community and served as Past President for the Tupelo Junior Auxiliary.
She grew up at Wesley United Methodist Church. As an adult she attended Calvary Baptist Church, Hope Church and most recently Harrisburg Baptist Church.
Patsy is survived by one daughter, Reagan Pound and her husband, Charlie of Madison, and her father, Andy M. West of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Jesse Rye Pound of New York, New York, Joshua Charles Pound and Joseph West Pound, both of Oxford; nieces and nephews, Kim Weaver of Shannon, Kevin Lothorp and his wife, Kim of Tupelo, Kerrie Gillentine and her husband, David of the Evergreen Community, Michael Lothorp and his wife, Amy of Saltillo and Kristie Lothorp of Pontotoc; several cousins, special lifelong friends and her THS Class of 1961.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Irene Lothorp and two brothers, Jimmy Clyde Lothorp and Eddie Gilbert Lothorp.
Visitation will be, from 4 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 11 a.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with the Rev. Tom Wilson officiating. Graveside services will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Pound, Joshua Pound, Joseph Pound, Kevin Lothorp, Mike Lothorp and Kirk Kennedy.
Memorials may be made to Regional Rehab Center, 615 Pegram Dr, Tupelo, MS 38801, UMMC Mind Center, 2500 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216 or charity of your choice.
Phyllis Homan
NETTLETON – Phyllis Kay Guin Homan, 63, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Phyllis was born in Wichita Falls, Texas to O’Neal and Martha Fay Guin. She married Kenny Joe Homan on September 3, 1989. Phyllis enjoyed crafts, Nascar racing, going to garage sales and MSU Football. She was a Christian and loved the Lord. She loved her family and her special pet, Heidi.
A Celebration of her life will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home-Nettleton Chapel with the Rev. Jason Duran officiating. Burial will be in Pontocola Cemetery in Pontotoc County.
She is survived by her husband, Kenny Joe Homan; her parents; three daughters, Toni Burt (Nicky) of Amory, Carrie Payne (Chris) of Daleville, Alabama and Robin Bowen of Chattanooga, Tennessee; ten grandchildren, Katlyne, Kayle, Kaleb, Chelsey, Cade, Shelby, Noah, Kamiron, Anna and Savannah; two great-grandchildren, Marvick and Weston; one sister, Kathy Bynum (Boyd Boland) of Nettleton; and two brothers, Randy Guin (Jen) of Texas, and Mike Guin (Sherry) of Nettleton; her devoted mother-in-law, Barbara Homan of Okolona; two sisters-in-laws, Deborah Duran (Fred) of Pontocola, and Donna Weathers (Larry) of Columbus; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Opal Flurry; a sister, Brenda Gail Guin, and a brother-in-law, Marty Bynum.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Joe Homan, Fred Duran, Larry Weathers, Tony Riley, Nicky Burt, Chris Payne, Randy Guin and Mike Guin.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Boyd Boland.
Visitation will be Tuesday, from 1 until service time, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo.
An online guest registry and condolences may be accessed at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Dimple Martin Brasher
WEST POINT – Mrs. Dimple Martin Brasher, 96, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Services will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 11 a.m., at Greenwood Cemetery, from the graveside. Visitation will be on Tuesday, 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Joyce Butler
SALTILLO – Joyce Butler, 89, passed away September 29, 2019, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Dora Crudule
TUPELO – Dora Crudele, 74, passed away August 29, 2019, at her home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Donna KrasonTUPELO – Donna Krason, 64, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, following an extended illness. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, January 5, 1955, to Alfred Eichler Sr. and Lucille Eichler. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Borough, Pennsylvania, and went on to earn an associates degree from Robert Morris College in Pittsburgh.
Donna met her husband, Ken, while they were both students at Robert Morris. They moved to Tupelo in 1982, and have been an active part of the community since then. They have two adult children, Tim and Liz, and are longtime members of Calvary Baptist Church in Tupelo. Donna has worked various jobs during her life, including many years as an accounts receivable clerk at Day-Brite Manufacturing. She loved watching classic movies, a trait that made her an invaluable team member during trivia nights. She displayed generosity, notably by buying fine chocolates, and sharing them with loved ones. And, up until her illness rendered her unable to do so, she showed up consistently to sing in the church choir on Sunday mornings, a proud member of the alto section. Her friends and family will miss her direct and honest opinions as well as her consistent service to others.
Visitation will be 11 a.m., until service time Monday, September 30, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Jim Yates officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Memorial Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include Ken Krason, her husband of 42 years, of Tupelo; her daughter, Liz Sojourner (Michael) of Tupelo; her son, Tim Krason (Ashley), and their children, Isaac, Tanner, and Lydia Krason, all of Clinton; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Eichler Sr., and Lucille Eichler; as well as, her brother, Alfred Eichler Jr.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Music Ministry or Missions Committee, P.O. Box 1008, Tupelo, MS 38802.
Alfred Wilemon
FULTON – William Alfred Wilemon, 76, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born January 6, 1943, to Chester D. and Lena Bell Dulaney Wilemon. He worked for Mueller Brass a number of years and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, watching television, and working on cars, but most of all, he dearly loved his family.
Services will be 1 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019, at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, with Bro. Jackie Gray and Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Pamela Wilemon of Fulton; one sister, Becky Weaver of Tupelo; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Jack, Benny, Leroy, Oba and John Wilemon; and two sisters, Mildred Wilemon and Willie R. Abbott.
Pallbearers will be Mickey Wynn, Mike Chatham, Kory Quigley, Ben Quigley, Anthony Mitchell and Wayne Abbott.
Visitation will be, from 11 until service time today, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Condolences may be shared with the Wilemon family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Mary E. Griffin
PLANTERSVILLE – Mary Elizabeth Griffin, 72, longtime and faithful member of First Baptist Church, in Plantersville, died Saturday September 28, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit, in Tupelo, surrounded by her family. She was born November 8, 1946, in Houston to George Worth Huffman and Willie Mae Harmon Huffman.
Mary attended Houston High School and earned her Associate’s Degree at Itawamba Junior College. She married Phillip M. “Phil” Griffin, November 7, 1964, and together they had two children, Lynn and Lee. In 2009, Mary retired from Hickory Springs Manufacturing Company, as the Plant Manager’s Secretary after 20 years of service.
Mary enjoyed traveling, water aerobics classes at the Tupelo Aquatics Center, walking, cooking, the morning crossword puzzle and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid Bible reader.
She is survived by one daughter, Lynn Keith and her husband, Wade of Mooreville; one son, Lee Griffin and his wife, Suzi of Amory; two grandchildren, Will Keith and his wife, Lindsey of Mooreville and Katelyn Earnest and her husband, Randy of Mooreville; two great-grandchildren, Jack Keith and Mary Carson Earnest; and siblings, Tebo Huffman and his wife, Lorene of Houlka, Georgia Scott and her husband, Kenny of Houston, Gladys Smith and her husband, Roger and Geneva Rogers and her husband, Carl of Houston.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Phil Griffin; parents, Worth and Willie Mae Huffman; one brother, Willie Gene and his wife, Faye Huffman; and one sister, Rubye Huffman Stewart.
Visitation will be, from 5 until 8 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with the Rev. Danny Balint officiating. Burial will be at Plantersville Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be her First Baptist Church, Plantersville Couples Sunday School Class.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Plantersville general budget, P. O. Box 487, Plantersville, MS 38862 or Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.