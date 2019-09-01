Ruby Edith Green
BOONEVILLE – Ruby Edith Green, 86, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Mississippi Care Center in Corinth. She enjoyed being outside, working in her yard and flowers, and especially spending time with her family and friends. She was a former security guard, for Berkline and Marathon Cheese, and she worked in the cutting room at Schweiger Mfg. and Gaines Mfg. She was a Baptist and attended Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church when her health allowed.
Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home, Sunday, September 1, 2019, 4 p.m., with Bro. Grady Wigginton officiating. Burial was in Lebanon Cemetery.
She is survived by two daughters, Darlene Dunaway (Tracy) of Booneville and Michelle Smith (Jason Cummings) of Booneville; sister, Elois Tanner of Baldwyn; three grandchildren, Christopher Downs, Cody Smith and Aaron Dunaway; her special dog and companion, Roxie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wess and Betty Davis Melson; four sisters, Pauline Taylor, Hazel Taylor, Ara Wigginton and Jesteen Dunahoo; two brothers, Enoch Melson and Vernon Melson.
Visitation was Sunday afternoon, from 2 until service time, at 4 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Geraldine Sweeney
PISGAH – Geraldine Cooper Sweeney, 89, of Pisgah, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth.
She was born January 9, 1930, to Elmer Cooper and Ruby Smith Cooper in Rienzi. She was a member of Pisgah Methodist Church for 72 years. She attended school at Booneville and completed high school at Pisgah High School, later she obtained her Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education, from Northeast Mississippi Community College, on May 13, 1994, and she taught head start for 35 years. On April 9, 1947, she married Malcom Sweeney and made their home in the Pisgah Community. She was a life-long learner and avid reader. She was an exceptional seamstress and member of the Home Demonstration Club.
A Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m., Monday, September 2, 2019, at McMillan Funeral Home in Booneville, with Bro. Kerry Powell and Bro. Danny Estes officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her children, Ronnie Sweeney (Wanda), Donnie Sweeney (Linda), Sharon Windham (Ted) and Kevin Sweeney (Joyce), all of Booneville; her grandchildren, Cammie Caver (Jim) of Booneville, Courtney Wilson of Booneville, Andrew Sweeney (Ginger) of Tupelo, Brendi Sparks (Stan) of Water Valley, Bronzi Harris of Booneville, Kirk Windham of Booneville and David Windham (Christina) of Booneville; great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Mollory, Kate, Joseph, Grace, Stanton, Shannon, Layken, Arianna, Joyner, Maggie, Briar, Bryson, Jada, Eva Brooke, Loden and Malone.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Malcom Sweeney; her parents, Elmer and Ruby Cooper; sister, Colleen Baggett and Bettye Gayle Wallis; brother, Gary Cooper; grandchildren, Lori, Jonathan and Brandon Sweeney.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons, Joseph Caver, Stanton Sparks, Joyner Walden, Byson Windham, Briar Windham, Andrew Sweeney, David Windham and Kirk Windham.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Pisgah Methodist Church 337 County Road 8301 Rienzi, Mississippi 38865
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Shelby Ramey
MANTACHIE – Shelby Jean Ramey was born March 22, 1940, and passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at her home in Mantachie. She was married to Dexter D. Ramey on June 30, 1956, and they had just celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary when he passed away on July 4, 2019. She was employed in various manufacturing plants until her retirement. Shelby was happiest when she was doing for others and taking care of others. She was a caregiver to many family members and friends.
Services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie, with Bro. Jim Manley and Bro. Henry Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery.
She is survived by her brother, Eugene (Rosie) Taylor; sister-in-law, Clydia Taylor; brother-in-law, Jimmie (Donna) Waters; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dexter; her parents, Lester and Dennie Hale Taylor; her in-laws, Buford and Inez Ramey; a special nephew, Scott Taylor; a special niece, Kim Holder Gardner; a brother, Leland Taylor; a sister-in-law, Beatrice Thornton Taylor; and three sisters, Charlene Waters, Judy Nanney Rutherford, and Carolyn Wilson Watts.
Pallbearers will be Cory Thompson, Greg Spradling, Elvis Taylor, Austin Timms, Todd Ladewig and Parks Taylor.
Visitation will be, from 5 until 8 p.m., Monday, September 2, 2019, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
The family wishes to say a special thanks to Cay, Dorothy, and lifelong friend Kathryn Spradling for their care and concern for Shelby.
Condolences may be shared with Shelby’s family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Charolette Haddix
MIDDLETON, TENNESSEE – Charolette Haddix, 59, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 11 a.m., at New Mt. Pleasant MBC in Middleton, Tennessee. Burial will follow at Middleton City Cemetery in Middleton, Tennessee. Services are entrusted to Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley.
David Cobb
NEW ALBANY – David Cobb, 72, passed away September 1, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glenfield Funeral Home.
Jenith Coggin
NETTLETON – Jenith Coggin, 93, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at her residence in Nettleton. Services will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 1 p.m., at Nettleton First Baptist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 11 until service time, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Nettleton City Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with her service.
Marcia Crowe Gaines
BLUE SPRINGS – Marcia Crowe Gaines, 42, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was of Baptist faith. She enjoyed to crochet, cook, bream fish and spend time with her family.
Services will be 4 p.m., Monday, September 2, 2019, at Blue Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Watts and Bro. Robert Hogue officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be, from noon until 2 p.m. Monday at the church. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Allan Gaines of Blue Springs; her son, Isaac Gaines of Blue Springs; her father, Charles Crowe of Marietta; her brother, Jeffrey Crowe (Elizabeth) of Marietta; her sister, Amanda Stanfield (Clinton) of Marietta; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sandra and David Gaines; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Thomas and Leslie Gaines; her grandmother, Elizabeth Horn; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Deborah Crowe and her grandparents, Eulas and Ann Crowe and Clyde Horn. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Roy Roberts
NEW ALBANY – Roy Allen Roberts, 72, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. He was born January 22, 1947, in New Albany, to Elmer Norris “Red”and Marilyn Jumper Roberts.
He was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and had a love for baseball. He loved helping his neighbors after retirement, and continued visiting his clients after retiring from Mobility Medical. He gained two nicknames in life, Fireball, from baseball teammates throughout the years, and Grumpy, from his grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Ingomar Baptist Church, with Bro. Tommy Wilder and Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. Burial will be in the Ingomar Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in Charge of the arrangements.
Visitation will be Monday, September 2, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., at Ingomar Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Fitzgerald Roberts; one daughter, Jana (Brandon) Edwards; one son, Justin (Emily) Roberts; one sister, Dellyn (Barry) Kidd; two brothers, Ronald Roberts, sister-in-law, Linda Roberts and Phillip (Debbie) Roberts; five grandchildren, Cole Means, Maggie Roberts, Miley Roberts, Izzie Edwards and Harper Edwards.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be, Donald Dodd, Jr. Thompson, Cary Simmons, David Buchanan, Jeff Adair, Sammy Dowdy, Richard Gray and Ed Prawl.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.