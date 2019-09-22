Curtis Wayne Gause
UNION COUNTY – Curtis Wayne Gause, 54, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, as the result of a vehicle accident in Pontotoc. Services will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 2 p.m. at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care, located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and West Bankhead. Visitation will be Monday, September 23, 2019, from 6 until 9 p.m., at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park.
Louis H. Norwood
NEW ALBANY – Louis H Norwood, 96, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at his home in New Albany. Services will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019, noon, at Watson Grove M.B. Church, 521 East Bankhead St, New Albany. The body will lie in state two hours prior to service, from 10 until 11:50 a.m. No. Visitation will be on Tuesday. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of service.
Stanley Credille
PLANTERSVILLE – Stanley Wade Credille, 79, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born in Belmont to Lolan and Audrey Credille. He was retired from Burton Golf in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and he worked for Golf Bag Co., for over forty years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Plantersville.
Funeral services will be Monday, September 23, 2019, 2 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel in Belmont with Bro. Danny Balint and Bro. James Segars officiating. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Mayhall Credille of Plantersville; one son, Anthony Allen Credille of Mary Esther, Florida; one grandson, Hunter Allen Credille of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; one granddaughter, Tanya Credille of Pontotoc; two great-grandchildren; and host of cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his son, Mickey Wade Credille; his parents; and one sister, Ellen Segars.
Pallbearers will be Gerald Wigginton, J.P. Wilemon, Jr., Clyne Pounders, Joe Credille, Ricky Credille and Farron Credille. Charles Ray Searcy will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Visitation will be Monday, September 23, 2019, from 10 until 2 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home in Belmont.
Adon Owen
HOULKA – Dora Adon Naron Owen, 91, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Adon was born in Webster County, Mississippi, October 1, 1927, to Edward Lee Naron and Mattie Mae Weaver. She worked for Indianapolis Glove for 42 years as a seamstress, where she retired and also Barnett Day Care in Houlka. She was a member of Schooner Valley Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be held at Houston Funeral Home, in Houston, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 2 p.m., with the Rev. Kevin Merrit officiating.
Burial will be the Owen family plot at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka.
Houston Funeral Home will be in charge arrangements.
Visitation will be Monday, September 23, 2019, at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, from 6 until 8 p.m.
Adon Owen is survived by her daughter, Judy (William Box) Barnett of Houlka; her sons, William Lee (Kathy) Owen of Houlka, Bobby W. (Janie) Owen of Houlka and Thomas Ray (Mary) Owen of Houlka; her sister, Ruth Sparks of Pontotoc; her brother-in-law, David (Clara) Owen of Memphis; 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 15 great great-grandchildren.
Adon Owen was preceded in death by her late husband, Thomas Lee “Bub” Owen; her parents; five brothers; and four sisters.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Joyce Petigo
BALDWYN – Joyce Petigo, 81, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at her home in Baldwyn. Services will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, September 23, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., at Waters Funeral Home.
David Thomason
TUPELO – David Thomason, 82, passed away September 22, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Elvis P. Howell
TIPPAH COUNTY – Elvis P. Howell, 58, passed away September 19, 2019, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Dennis Wayne Livingston
TUPELO – Dennis Wayne Livingston, 66, died Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House, after an extended illness. A native of Tupelo, he was born July 12, 1953, to Harold and Lazette Livingston. He was a 1971 graduate of Tupelo High School, and went on to receive his Bachelors degree in Accounting from Mississippi State University in 1975.
After college, he practiced in public accounting as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Memphis, Tennessee, Tupelo and Jackson. Later on in his career, he entered into the private sector in the financial and manufacturing management positions of the furniture industries in North Mississippi, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
His spiritual life was enriched by many people, friends and organizations. For many years, he loved the outdoors and watching his son play multiple sports. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles with a special group of men and friends.
Although he traveled, he loved Tupelo and spent most of his life there.
Survivors include his son, Jager Livingston; grandson, Lincoln; sister-in-law, Tina; nephew, Troy of Texas; and step-son, Brandon Pankey.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Livingston in 2008; mother, Lazette Jaggers, in 1988; step-mother, Mary Ewing in 2007; brother, Neil in 1991; and grandparents.
A short service for family and friends will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, in Tupelo Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
“My Life Advice: Keep the oil changed in your vehicles ... HA!!!!” – Dennis W. Livingston
