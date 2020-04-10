Leona Mae Copeland Sain
AMORY – Leona Mae Copeland Sain, 81, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her residence in Amory. Private services will be held at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Robert Young
MARIETTA – Robert H. Young of O Fallon, MO, passed away at the age of 78 on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Young and Maurine Stephens.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy Young; his children, Rob (Sherry) Young and Michelle (Tim) Somers; his grandchildren, Delisa (Jason) Clow and Zach Young; his great-grandchildren, Sawyer Clow and Emerson Clow; his sister, Ruby Sparks; and he was a loving uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Robert had an entrepreneurial spirit and started his own business, Young’s Painting Service, which he enjoyed success with over the years. In his free time, Robert liked watching basketball or catching a great western movie. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial contributions in Robert’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society.
The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home of St. Charles, Missouri. Please call 636-940-1000 or visit Baue.com.
Jim Waits
WREN – James “Jim” Alfred Waits, 91, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at NMMC-Gilmore in Amory. Born in Chillicothe, OH on July 18, 1928, he was a son of the late Alfred Waits and Sarah Elizabeth Montgomery Nelson.
Jim was a strong willed and honest man. He was born and raised in Ohio, where he worked as a sewing machine mechanic at a garment plant. He served as an elder in a Presbyterian church. He was also a Mason in both Ohio and in Okolona, MS. In his younger years, he was known for being a prankster and he was full of stories of his mischief. Jim could make anyone laugh and he cultivated many happy memories with his family and friends over a lifetime. In his free time, he enjoyed quail and dove hunting and grilling out. He was an avid fan of NASCAR.
Jim will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jim is survived by his daughters, Linda Palmer (Ronnie), of Tupelo, Donna Chism, Wren; grandchildren, Rachael Hill (Ken), Tupelo, Ronda Stewart (Michael), Tupelo, Aaron Chism (Heather), Aberdeen, Breeann Tarnas (Cam), Michigan, Sydney Martin, New Mexico, Heather Dettmers (Mike), Houston, Texas; great-grandchildren, Sydney Kate Lockhart, Karli Hill, Palmer Lockhart, West Hill, Zachary Houk, Cole Stewart, Jase Stewart, Max Stewart, Oakes Stewart; sister, Wanda Smith (Jerry), brother, Harold Nelson (Earlma); and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Jean Waits; son, Rick Martin; brother, Gerald Nelson; step-father, Loar Nelson; and son-in-law, David Chism.
A private family gathering will be held in Haughton Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Doug Hammock
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Doug Hammock, 55, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, April 13, 4 p.m. at Burnout Cemetery. Burial will follow at Burnout Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Jackie Junior Williams
NETTLETON – Jackie Junior Williams, 43, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his residence in Nettleton. Services will be private to the family.
Willie Gene Carter
YALOBUSHA – Willie Gene Carter, 74, passed away Tuesday, April 8, 2020, at home in Bruce. Services will be on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Double Springs Cemetery. There will be no visitation, but a viewing on Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 11-12:00 PM at Double Springs Cemetery.
Charles Ridge
GOLDEN – Charles Ridge, 82, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, April 13, 2 p.m. at Ridge Cemetery. Burial will follow at Ridge Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at deatonfuneralhomes.com.
Debbie Huffman
HOUSTON – Deborah “Debbie” Lynn Brooks Huffman, died Sunday, April 06, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after a struggle with cancer. She was 58. Debbie was born on February 28, 1962 in Coushatta, LA, to C.B. Brooks and Pauline Huckaby Brooks. Debbie enjoyed life and her family. She loved the outdoors including fishing, camping and riding motorcycles. Her greatest joy was spending time and spoiling her grandchildren.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services are private to the family. A public celebrating will be announced when conditions allow. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Debbie is survived by her husband, Mark Swords; her children, Michael McVay (Candice), J.J. Huffman and Dustin Huffman (Kerri). Her siblings: Melissa White (Scott), Mendi Trest (Stephen), Carla Thomas, Phillip Brooks and C. E. Brooks. Her step father, Roger Thomas; her aunts, Gina Nichols and Barbara Brister. Numerous nieces and nephews. 15 grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Stanley Arnold
BOONEVILLE – Stanley Arnold, 79, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville, MS. He was born January 4, 1941 to James and Jewel Arnold. Mr. Arnold was a member of Concord Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and collecting John Deere memorabilia.
A Private Graveside Service will be Saturday, April 11, 2020, Concord Cemetery with Bro. Rex Bullock officiating.
He is survived by his son Jim Arnold.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Arnold; and his parents.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Eugenia Parks
TUPELO – Eugenia Parks, 91, passed away on April 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
