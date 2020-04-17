Doris Anne Poe
PONTOTOC – Doris Anne Poe, 79, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She loved crafts, flowers, and painting. She was a member of Turnpike Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. She loved her church family, kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her daughters; Penny Poe Harper (David) and Pam Poe McCaine (Terry), all of Pontotoc; six grandkids, Elizabeth Deatherage, Lydia Rodgers, Ethan Dobbs, Riley Allen, Lexie McCaine, and Hunter Allen; and six great grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Riley Poe of Pontotoc; parents, Bennie and Jennie Hunter of Belden; and great grandson, Abel-Haze McClure.
Due to the Covid19 there will be a memorial service at a later date. Burial will be in Turnpike Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Freddy Colburn
FULTON – Frederick Oneal “Freddy” Colburn, 48, died at his residence in Fulton on Saturday, April 11, 2020. A funeral service will be announced pending the conditions of the Coronavirus on the family. Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving the family.
Ernie Warkentin
OKOLONA – Ernie Warkentin, 42, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his residence in Okolona. Services will be on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 11 AM at Okolona Mennonite Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 19, 2020 from 11 AM – 5 PM at Okolona Mennonite Church. Burial will follow at Church Cemetery. A full obituary will follow at a later date.
Jamal Dewayne Macon
BALDWYN – Jamal Dewayne Macon of Baldwyn, MS, 25, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 12 pm. Commital Services at Tupelo Chapel of Memories at Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 11 am until 12 pm. Son of Johnny Macon and Andrea William Warlick. Brother of Jonathan Macon, Joshua Thomas and Johntate Thomas (deceased).
Clint Rusoe
TUPELO – Clinton D. “Clint” Rusoe, 88, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born in Amory, June 19, 1931 to Posey A. and Essie Mae McAnally Rusoe. He served his country in the United States Army as a young man and later retired from Custom Foam as a foreman. After retirement, he enjoyed camping with his wife in Fulton, fishing and woodworking. He was affectionately referred to as “Pop” by his grandchildren who brought him great joy. He loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Endville Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Annette Rusoe of Tupelo. He is also survived by four children, Sandra Cobb of Mooreville, Eugene Horton of Tupelo, Tommy Horton of Tupelo and Sheila Cooper of Tupelo; six grandchildren, Lisa Dye (Rube) of Mooreville, Brian Horton (Ashley) of Blue Springs, Zack Underwood of Tupelo, Cody Cooper of Tupelo, Clay Rusoe (Elena) of San Diego, California and Chris Fears (Larissa) of Hernando; eight great-grandchildren, Tucker and Mackenzie Dye, Abbie and Ellie McLellen, Abby Grace Massey, Jay Horton and Coey and Harper Fears; and sister, Dot Tackett of Sherman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Randy Rusoe; two sisters; and a brother.
Private graveside services will be in Endville Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Gordon Gentry
BLUE SPRINGS – Gordon Gentry, 74, passed away on April 17, 2020, at his home in Blue Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Louis Easter
HATLEY – Louis Junior Easter, 75, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home. Born on October 17, 1944, he was a son to Charlie and Annie Kate Thompson Easter. Louis attended New Hope Baptist Church and he was married to the former Mary Ann Jernigan. Described as a self-made man, Louis enjoyed the simple things in life enjoying time with his grandchildren. He operated a scrap yard for a number of years where he would trade for about anything.
Private graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020 at New Hope Cemetery. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Easter of Amory; two sons, Chris Easter (Janet) of Hatley and Tony Easter (Melissa) of Smithville; one daughter, Myra Mitchell (Kerry) of Smithville; 6 brothers, Charles Easter of Sulligent, Clayton Easter of Aberdeen, David Easter of Greenwood Springs, Neal Easter of Smithville, Thomas Easter of Amory, and Carlos Easter of Sulligent; 4 sisters, Faye Tate of Sulligent, Pauline Kell of Sulligent, Bernice Wouldridge of Smithville, and Patricia Dean of Amory; 8 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; aunts, Dot Phelps and Ruth Miller; uncle, J.C. Thompson; and good friend, Larry Clayton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bobby Ray and Johnny Easter; sister, Bertha Mae Easter; daughter, Tina Easter; granddaughter, Tiffany Diane Franks; and two great grandchildren, Bentley Franks and Sondra Watson.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Tony Gilliland
AMORY – Tony Gilliland, 62, passed away on April 17, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Kenneth Paul Cantrell
AMORY – Kenneth Paul Cantrell, 66, passed away Thursday, April 12, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services were Wednesday, April 15th at the Greenbriar Cemetery. Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center – Tupelo. (associatedfuneral.com)
Tammy Dillard
PONTOTOC – Tammy Dillard, 55, passed away on April 17, 2020, at her home in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Donny Smith
TUPELO – Donald (Donny) C. Smith, 58, died on April 17, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Jimmy Worthy
NETTLETON – Jimmy Worthy, 44, passed away on April 16, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Ellis Perkins
BENTON COUNTY – Ellis Steve Perkins, 86, died April 15, 2020 at home as a result of a spinal stroke which confined him to a wheel chair for 6 years. He was born in Benton County to Ivery (Doc) and Ethel Bumpas Perkins on November 1, 1933. He ran through the gate to heaven to walk on the streets of gold. He married Vera Lane McCauley, his high school sweetheart. They celebrated 66 years of marriage on March 17th, 2020. He graduated from high school at Hickory Flat and attended Northeast Junior College on the veterans program after serving 2 years in the United States Army. He enjoyed his favorite hobbies camping, boating, and water skiing with Jill, their daughter, and many of her friends during her teenage years. He enjoyed working with the youth of his church and taking them on trips during the summer. He was an ordained deacon and a charter member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Vermillion, Ohio and Faith Baptist Church in Hickory Flat, MS. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Union County. Ellis was one of the organizers and the coach of the first little league baseball team in Hickory Flat and part of a group of fundraisers who financed the lighting and fencing of the baseball field in Hickory Flat. He also was a volunteer on the first fire department in Hickory Flat. He served at one time on the board of Alderman of Hickory Flat. Ellis and Vera were blessed to be a part of Campers on Mission of Mississippi teams for 12 years where they worked on churches. He worked on construction and she worked in the kitchen, traveling thousands of miles in their camper and working in 8 different states.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers (Dallas and Jimmy Perkins), father and mother in laws (Charlie and Marie McCauley), sister in law (Verna McCauley Goode), one nephew (Randy Perkins). He is survived by his wife and daughter, Jill Perkins Long (Mark Long), and two grandsons (Jonathan Ellis and Jacob Norman Long), two sister in law (Charlotte Gresham and Sarah Perkins), nephews (Jeff Perkins, Charles Goode, and Skip Goode), one special niece (Monica Gresham Kennedy). Graveside Service will be held at McKay Cemetery on McKay Rd. in Hickory Flat on Friday at 2 p.m. It is suggested that you bring a chair if you have a problem standing. A walk through viewing will be from 1:30-2:00 at graveside. In lieu of flowers please give your donations to Campers on Mission of Mississippi, c/o Loretta Pender, PO Box 547, Winona, MS 38967.
Regina Rowan
BALDWYN – Regina Rowan, 73, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 2 pm at Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Winnie Jo Cox
TUPELO – Mrs. Winnie Jo Cox, wife of the late Judge Robert Cox, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Harbor Place in Orlando where she had briefly resided to be near her son. A service will be announced pending arrival of overseas family members. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Willie Lee Moore
PITTSBORO – Willie Lee Moore, 60, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Pontotoc. Services will be on Sat. 18 April 2020-1 PM at Bryant Chapel Church Cemetery Big Creek, MS. Visitation will be on viewing 12 – 1 PM at Bryant Chapel Cemetery -Big Creek – go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Debra Kay Akers
TUPELO – Debra Kay Akers, 59, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on a later date at Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center (associatedfuneral.com).
