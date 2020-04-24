Avis Williams Rollins
AMORY – Avis Williams Rollins, 97, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Oaktree Manor Assisted Living facility.
Avis was born on December 19, 1922 in Phil Campbell, Alabama to Edward Elijah Williams and Myrtie Mae Willis. She married John Dee Rollins on February 1, 1944 in Monroe County. She had lived in Amory, Mississippi since 1967.
Avis’ passions in life were her family, gardening and her long career as a licensed practical nurse at Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory, Mississippi. She was a member of Meadowood Baptist Church and formerly of Bigbee Baptist Church and Cason Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Johnny Rollins and wife Rhonda of Mooreville MS; daughter ,Susan Reynolds and husband Bob of Sugar Land, Texas; 4 grandsons, Ben Rollins (wife Christine), Matt Rollins (wife Lisa), Scott Reynolds, and Mark Reynolds; 3 great grandchildren; brother, Ray Williams and wife Dawn of Humboldt Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Avis was preceded in death by her parents; husband John; sisters Marie Randolph, Pauline Crider, and Eudell Green; and brothers Vernon Williams, Thomas Williams, Andy Williams and Billy Williams.
A private graveside service will be held at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory.
Please share your condolences and memories with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Patricia Clytee Young
SMITHVILLE – Patricia Clytee Young, 69, passed away on April 23, 2020, at Diversicare in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Betty Pennington
BOONEVILLE/ALTITUDE – Betty Pennington, 76, passed away on April 24, 2020, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Emogene Wray
ECRU – Emogene Wray, age 87, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Church Street Manor in Ecru. She was born August 24, 1932 to Amos and Jettie Chapman Tatum. Emogene was the Fabric Department Manager at Wal-Mart for over 20 years. She was a member of Buchanan Baptist Church. Emogene enjoyed quilting, sewing, flower gardening and activities at Church Street Manor.
Due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines, the family will have a private graveside service at Buchanan Cemetery with Bishop Murray Galloway officiating. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Wilson (Dale) of Brookhaven, MS; two sons, Mike Wray and Chris Wray (Beth) both of Pontotoc, MS; one sister, Gloria Gordon (Bobby) of Sherman, MS; seven grandchildren, Stephen Wilson (Gail), Jenny Wilson, Jason Wray, Isaac Wray (Jennifer), Amber Wray, Evan Wray and Allison Wray; and nine great-grandchildren, Armando Rodriguez, Kira Coleman, Emma Wray, Ben Wray, Leah Wray, Tytus Wray, Amos Wray, Caeley Wray Parcell and Lily Wray-Papp.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Waymon Wray and a brother, Chucky Tatum.
Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons.
The family will hold a memorial service after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Memorials may be sent to Church Street Manor, C/O Activity Fund, 36 Elm Lane, Ecru, MS 38841.
Luna Griffin Bailey
BALDWYN – Luna Griffin Bailey, 98, passed away on April 24, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
John Sidney Williams
PONTOTOC – John Sidney Williams, 77, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was employed at Keystone Metal Moulding for many years and later opened Williams Garage, serving the public until his retirement in 2015. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church for over 40 years. He enjoyed visiting local businesses and talking about old times.
He is survived by his children, Cyndi Cox (David) and Michael Williams (Merissa); and his grandchildren, Amy Kate Cox, Faith Grisham(John), Allison Cox, Grace Williams, and Hope Williams.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Williams; son, John Kevin Williams; parents, Leonard Preston “Jack” and Carol Olean Williams; and his siblings, Wanda Jean Douell, Kenneth Ray Williams, and Dennis Wayne Williams.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 2 PM at Victory Baptist Church Cemetery in Pontotoc. Bro. Doug Jones and Bro. Neil Perry will officiate. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
