Melinda Ruth Tucker-Tazelaar
AMORY – Melinda Ruth Tucker-Tazelaar, 57, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Tupelo, Mississippi. She was born in Amory on December 15, 1962 to the late Billy Wayne “Snuff” Tucker and Judy Dale Westbrook Sullivan.
Melinda graduated from Aberdeen High School. She then attended Itawamba Junior College and the University of Mississippi, where she was a member of both IJC’s All American Band and color guard as well as the Pride of the South Band. Melinda worked for Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell and Berkowitz Law Firm in Washington, D.C. for over 20 years. Melinda worked as an executive assistant to Senator Howard Baker. She also served as a Courtroom Deputy Clerk for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi. Melinda met her husband, Tom, in 1994, and they were happily married in 2005. An elegant, studious, and proper southern lady, she was well respected and loved by her co-workers. Melinda was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and a member of the Monroe County Historical Society.
Melinda was known for her kindness and selflessness throughout her community. She was family oriented and devoted to her husband, children, and siblings. In her free time, Melinda enjoyed antiquing, gardening, and reading. She also spent much of her time studying genealogy and her family tree. A loving, caring individual, Melinda will be dearly missed by her loved ones. The memories she cultivated with her family and friends over her lifetime will live on in the hearts of her loved ones forever.
Melinda is survived by her husband, Tom Tazelaar, of Amory; her daughters, Heather Tazelaar (Nathan), Shannon Tazelaar (Tony); son, Andrew Stubblefield; sisters, Terri Lynn Tucker, Jennie Luker (Ray); brother, John David Tucker (Kathy); several aunts and uncles; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Melissa Carol Tucker.
A private family graveside will be held at New Hope Cemetery in Hatley. Honorary pallbearers will include James Sundstrom, Dakota Sundstrom, Cody Shows, Jeremy Dubois, Camden Payne, Tucker Trull, and Cameron Trull. Honorary pallbearers will also include James Edward Riggan, James Kelly Doty, and Jeff Doty.
Due to concerns of COVID-19 there will be no public visitation. A Celebration of Life event for family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Shawna Gray Memorial Scholarship Fund at Christian Chapel Church of Christ in Hatley, located at 60206 Hatley Detroit Road, Amory, MS 38821.
Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Aljernon Lloyd
WREN – Aljernon Lloyd, 91, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at NMMC- Tupelo. He was born on June 18, 1928. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Union Grove Cemetery, Nettleton, MS. Visitation will be held at the Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel, Friday, April 3, 2020, from 2:30 – 4:00 p.m. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements.
Glinda Cummings
TUPELO – Glinda Cummings, 64, passed away on April 2, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Winna Ree Cunningham
NEW SITE – Winna Ree Cunningham, 87, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home. She was born September 5, 1932 to Eugene Akers and Ena Jewel Akers. Mrs. Cunningham was a member of Chandler’s Chapel Baptist church for 50+ years where she served as church secretary. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and spending time with her family. Her and her siblings traveled through 49 states together.
A Private Graveside Service will be Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Allen Line Cemetery in Burton, MS.
She is survived by her two sons, Ronnie Cunningham (Marilyn), and Mike Cunningham (Tammy); one brother, Jackie Akers (Diane); one sister, Martha Crow; one sister-in-law, Betty Akers; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Qthol Cunningham; parents; one brother, Freddie Akers; one brother-in-law, Slyvester Crow; one granddaughter, Kim Cunningham; one step-granddaughter, Amanda McVey; and one great great granddaughter, Kinsley Grace Lee.
Pallbearers are David Cunningham, Michael Gann, Logan Gann, Kenny Bivens, Sterling Akers, and Rickey Johnson.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Harold Stevens
FULTON – Harold Stevens, 72, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born March 9, 1948, in Anguilla, MS, to Joseph Odessa and Doris Mildred Cooper Stevens. He was a self-employed paint contractor and a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church. Harold was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping and fishing, and he especially loved his grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Bro. Matt Hudson officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Lana Stevens; three sons, Jason Stevens (Tonya), Justin Stevens (Laura), and Eric Stevens, all of Fulton; seven grandchildren, Bryson (Sara), Dylon, Annastyn, Payton, Kate, Zayne, and Ava Stevens; two great-grandchildren, Bronson Stevens and Lucy Jackson; four brothers, Charles “BooJack” Stevens (Patty), Larry Stevens, and Terry Stevens (Pam), all of Anguilla, and Kenny Stevens of Brandon; one sister, Linda Keever (Bubba) of Anguilla; one brother-in-law, Treeves Cooper of Anguilla; one sister-in-law, Susan Stevens of Inverness; a special niece, Cindy McKay (Junior) of Vicksburg; a special nephew, Joey Stevens of Anguilla; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Doris Cooper; and two brothers, Pete Stevens and Billy Stevens.
Condolences may be shared with the Stevens family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Trevain Tyrig Ruben Peagues
HOLLY SPRINGS – Trevain Tyrig Ruben Peagues, 20, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at The Med – Regional One in Memphis. Services will be on Sunday April 5 2020 2:00 p.m. at Cottrell Memorial Cemetery. Burial will follow at Cottrell Memorial Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Sue Harris
RIPLEY – Betty Sue Harris age 89 a resident of Diversicare in Ripley, MS, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. Betty Sue was born in Sulligent, AL and as a young person moved to Amory, MS where she resided for much of her life. Betty was on of God’s special children. She had many friends and was much loved by her family. Her interest included painting by numbers, putting puzzles together, coloring, singing gospel songs and crafts. She also loved to dance.
Family Graveside Services will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 am from the Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Detroit, AL.
Betty is survived by her brother, Jack Harris (Tommye) who were her caregivers, of Ripley, MS, a special niece, Sara Grosse of Acworth, GA and a host of other nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Greely and Minnie G. Harris, brother, Billy Harris, 2 sisters and brothers-in-law, Jean (Otto) Jackson, and Mary (James) Elledge.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel Cemetery Fund at First State Bank of Sulligent, AL.
Memorial Funeral Home of Sulligent, AL directing.
Earl Wheeler
VERONA – Earl Wheeler, 73, passed away on March 27, 2020, at his home in Verona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Mrs. Earnest “Dorothy” Davis
TUPELO – Mrs. Earnest “Dorothy” Davis, 92, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at NMMC Hospice Unit after an extended illness in Tupelo. Services will be on April 4, 2020 and are private to the family at Lee Memorial Park.
Winne D. Tate Abbott
TIPPAH COUNTY – Winne D. Tate Abbott, 85, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Mississippi Care Center in Corinth. A private graveside service will be at 1 P.M. Saturday, April 4 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Falkner. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Daphna Cook
VARDAMAN – Daphna Naron Cook, age 84, of Vardman, Mississippi, passed away April 3, 2020 at NMMC-Gilmore, Amory, MS. She was born June 20, 1935 to James Ira (Jack) Naron and Bonnie Martin Naron in Calhoun County. She is survived by the love of her life, Paul Cook. They were married for just shy of 68 years, having been married July 19, 1952. As the story goes, Paul saw her playing outside when she was only 6 years old and told his cousin, “I’m going to marry that girl one day.” What a love story they lived!
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Gayle (Don) Stafford of Vardaman, Jan Cook-Houston of Vardaman, Traci (Wim Kluijhout) Cook of Cape Town, South Africa, and Blake (Michelle) Cook of Raleigh, North Carolina. Her four beloved grandchildren, Kevin (Leigh Ann) Stafford of Vardaman, Lyndsey Ward Wade of Oxford, Kinley Naron Cook and Cotter Blake Cook of Raleigh, North Carolina. Two prized great-grandsons, Devin Stafford and Walker Wade. She is also survived by her loving caregiver, Mary Lee Ferguson and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was retired from the US Postal Service, her last assignment was the Post Master of the Vardaman Post Office. She was one of the original partners in Sweet Potato Sweets and at the time of her death, she was the sole owner. She was extremely proud of the success that business has enjoyed for 24 years. She loved to travel and made it her mission to visit all 50 States, which she accomplished. She had also visited many foreign countries. She also had a love of reading. She often read of far-away adventures to her then young daughter, Traci, which sparked a life-time of exploring and living all over the world. An accomplished seamstress, when her children were small, she would often be at the sewing machine until wee hours of the morning making the children new Sunday outfits. She was a lady who loved to look nice. You rarely saw her when she wasn’t dressed up, with shoes to match, and hair fixed. A faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church in the Thorn Community, she rarely missed a Sunday until the progression of Alzheimer’s made it impossible for her to attend regularly.
Graveside services will be on April 5, 2020 at 3:00 pm, at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Vardaman. The pallbearers will be Kevin Stafford, Devin Stafford, Don Stafford, Norman Clark, Jeff Wright, Andy Yarbrough and Buck Yarbrough. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Clark, Danny Clark, Joe Clark, Earl Clark and Doug Cook. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, P.O. Box 7, Vardaman, Mississippi 38878. Parker Memorial Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cook family during this difficult time.
