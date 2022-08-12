TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Dr. Eldridge Fleming
TUPELO - Dr. Eldridge Erastus Fleming was born September 19,1936 to Ervin Erastus Fleming and Hellon Ruth Palmer Fleming in Smithdale, MS. He was the oldest of six children. He attended public schools in several counties before graduating from Independence High School in southeast Franklin County in 1954. After attending Southwest Mississippi Junior College, he earned a BA degree from Mississippi College in 1958. He earned his BD degree from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri in 1962. He earned a Master's degree from Mississippi State University in 1971 majoring in sociology and minoring in educational psychology. This was followed by a PhD in educational psychology from the University of Mississippi. He became a licensed psychologist in1976.
Eldridge committed his life to the Christian ministry at age 16 and pastored Spring Hill Baptist Church, Knoxville, MS at age 19. He served three pastorates in Southern Baptist churches. He married Martha Bounds on December 20,1957. They share three great children. He joined the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in 1962. He served several Christian churches including First Christian, Tupelo, MS. He married Martha Dupuy Wackerfuss on August 12, 1972. In 1985 he transferred his ministerial credentials to the United Methodist Church under the leadership of Rev. Prentiss Gordon. He served a special appointment to the Region III Mental Health Center as a psychologist. He retired from the Mississippi Conference of the United Methodist Church in June, 2000 as an elder but continued to do psychological examinations of candidates for the ministry in the UMC.
Eldridge continued to be active in psychology, the church and the community. He was known to be proficient in five P's. These were preaching, psychology, piloting, plumbing and programming. He served as Chaplain in the Mississippi State Guard and as a pilot and Safety Officer in the Civil Air Patrol. In 2003-2004 he built a Sonex airplane with the help of friends and family. He flew it to the EAA Air Venture in Oshkosh, WI in 2005. He was a Certified Flight Instructor Instrument for single engine aircraft and had a multi-engine rating. Flying always brought him great joy.
Eldridge is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Martha Dupuy Wackerfuss Fleming. He was father to three children; Susan Reid (Shay), Dr. Tim Fleming (Millie) and Patrick Fleming (Paula). He was stepfather to three; Pam Barnes (Talley), Barbara White (deceased) and Rick Wackerfuss (Toni). His siblings were Hiram Fleming (deceased), Joe Fleming, Lloyd Fleming, Eleanor Filbert and Johnny Fleming. He is survived by 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Eldridge died peacefully at his home in Tupelo, MS on June 10, 2022. It was his wish to have his body donated to the University of Mississippi Medical Center to further medical science. The family would like to thank North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice and his sitters, Vonda Berry and Martha Tipton.
Holland Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held on August 13, 2022 at First United Methodist Church, Tupelo at 2pm. A visitation will follow the service in the Gathering Room at First United Methodist. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church missions. That address is PO Box 854, Tupelo, MS 38802.
David Richard Huggins
BRANDON - A service to celebrate the life of David Richard Huggins will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday August 14, 2022 at McPeters Funeral Directors in Corinth, MS with interment to follow at New Hope Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Rienzi, MS.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at McPeters Funeral Home located at 1951 E 3rd Street, Corinth, MS
David Richard Huggins, a beloved husband, father, and friend passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. He was 74 years old. David was born in Corinth, MS, and attended Biggersville High School. He then went on to attend Northeast Mississippi Junior College and later attended, through the University of Southern Mississippi, Forensics at Scotland Yards located in London, England. On June 9, 1969, David graduated from The Mississippi Highway Patrol Academy Class #27 and was assigned to Tunica, MS. He then married Judy Monroe on June 28, 1969, and they were married for 53 years.
David and Judy also lived in Senatobia, Jackson, Corinth, and Brandon. From 1988 - 1992 David served as the Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. From 2000 - 2004 David served as the Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety under Governor Ronnie Musgrove.
David loved entertaining, whether it was camping, water skiing, or planning his grandkids' birthday parties on the back deck. David also loved the Highway Patrol and embraced the politics involved. On March 28, 2010, Governor Haley Barbour signed H.B. 1159, to be known as the "David R. Huggins Act." This bill ensured Mississippi Highway Patrol Troopers were compensated for all the hours they worked.
David is preceded in death by his son Joseph Huggins, his parents, Frank, Sr. and Ruth Huggins, and his brother Frank Huggins, Jr.
David is survived by his lovely wife, Judy Huggins. His daughters Rebecca, her husband David, their children Payton, Sydnie, Madi, Kaycee Jo, and Wyatt, and daughter Vicki and her daughters Katelynn and Haylee. He is also survived by his brother Martin Huggins and his wife Neta.
David's love, commitment, and lasting impact on his family and the Mississippi Highway Patrol will be greatly missed.
Online condolences can be made at www.McPetersFuneralDirectors.com.
Jim Garrison
TUPELO - Jimmie Rhea "Jim" Garrison, at the wonderful age of 88, departed this life for his eternal home on August 10, 2022 from his West Tupelo residence. A native Tennessean, Jim was born in Decherd, Tn. on March 7, 1934 to the late Howell B. Garrison and Isabelle Matthews Garrison. He grew up there and graduated High School from Baxter Boarding School in Baxter, Tn. Always a patriotic American, Jim served a tour of duty during the Korean Conflict in the U. S. Army. He received his Bachelor and Master Degrees in Pharmacy from the University of Tennessee- Memphis. He furthered his education ultimately receiving his Doctor of Pharmacy Degree. Jim's first job after receiving his license to practice pharmacy was with the Upjohn Pharmaceutical Company. In 1961, he was transferred to Tupelo where he became a pharmaceutical sales representative of the Upjohn Company, calling on health care facilities and doctors all over Northeast Miss. He retired from Upjohn in 1990 after more than 30 years. Jim enjoyed providing relief work at area pharmacies and, after retirement, filled many of his days assisting fellow area pharmacists run their businesses. Jim was a likeable soul, enjoyed good conversation and seldom met a stranger. Independent and often strong willed, he lived his life to the fullest and left a legacy of hard work, joy and love for his family. Jim enjoyed his farm where he raised cattle and ran his own sawmill. He loved planing rough sewn lumber into usable wood products. He even spent 12 years building a house on his farm, known as Ole Hickory" where he supplied most of the wood. Jim enjoyed the outdoors including bird and dove hunting and, in earlier years, was a "fair" scratch golfer. He was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church. His first wife, Mary Carol Garrison died on Jan. 10, 1997. He married Patricia Adam "Pat" Garrison in March, 2003.
A service, with military honors, celebrating his life will be held at 3 PM Saturday, August 13, 2022 at St. Luke United Methodist Church with Rev. Rob Gill officiating. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 2 PM to service time Saturday. Honorary pallbearers will be fellow members of the Friendship Sunday school class at St. Luke.
Jimmie is survived by his wife, Patricia Adams "Pat" Garrison of Tupelo; a son, Brian Garrison (Elizabeth Garrison) of Chalfont, PA; two daughters, Cheryl Garrison Scott of Tupelo, Sally Garrison Hankins (Ronnie) of Tupelo; a daughter through marriage, Beth Craft of Tupelo; a sister, Jean Garrison Earnest of McKinney, TX; six grandchildren, Elizabeth Scott, PFC Elijah Scott, US Marine Corps, Jenna Wiygul (Chris), Mandi Heavener (Cody), Caroline Garrison, Conner Garrison; and 4 grandchildren through marriage, Abigail, Sarah, Blake and Grace. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Carol Garrison; his parents, Howell and Isabelle Garrison and siblings, H.B. Garrison (Polly, deceased), Tom Garrison (Betty, deceased); and a brother-in-law, Ben Earnest.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1400 Clayton Avenue, Tupelo, MS. 38804; USO, P. O. Box 96860 Washington, D. C. 20077 or to Wounded Warriors, P. O. Box 758561, Topeka, Kansas 66675
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
John Meinardi
CORINTH - John Jesse Meinardi, 64, of Corinth, MS passed away Thursday August 11, 2022 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. He was born May 19, 1958 in Hoboken, New Jersey to Louis and Shirley Horne Meinardi-Johnson. He married Jan Dillon on May 16, 1981. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a BS in Electrical Engineering. He worked for Florida Power and Light/Nextera Energy for 37 years in West Palm Beach Florida where he and Jan lived until his retirement. When not working he enjoyed travel with his wife and their best friends Jim and Kathy Ledbetter (Lucy and Ricky) and spending time at the Ledbetter's cabin in Franklin, North Carolina, coaching little league baseball for his son Aaron's teams, cooking and smoking meat for family and friends.
John is survived by his wife Jan and his children, Jessica Garland (Darren) of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Aaron Meinardi of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and Kelsey Meinardi of Corinth, Mississippi; two Grandsons Airman First Class, Logan Garland stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis and Landen Garland of Battle Creek, Michigan; a niece, two nephews and several great nieces and a great nephew; Uncle JC Horne of Rayville, Louisiana, as well as close friends Jim and Kathy Ledbetter of Palm Beach Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be at McMillan Funeral Home on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 3:00-5:00 P.M. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, August 14, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Walter Downs officiating. Graveside services will follow in Booneville Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Nathan McVey, Josh Ross, Darren Garland, Cal Worley, and Logan Garland. Honorary Pallbearers are Dennis Worley, Phil Worley, Crick Ross, and Ricky Skelton.
