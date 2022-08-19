TODAY'S OBITUARIES
MEMO
Sidney S. Faulkner
HOLLY SPRINGS - Sidney S. Faulkner, 65, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County in New Albany, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at New Dimension Salt & Light Ministries, 565 Neely Ave., Holly Springs, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, August 26, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Holly Springs, MS. Burial will follow at Mt. Comfort C.M.E. Church Cemetery, Waterford, MS. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Gene Davis
DUMAS - Thomas Gene Davis, 82, resident of Dumas, passed away August 16, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Davis will be 11 AM, Saturday, August 20, 2022 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Scott and Bro. Tom Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Dumas Cemetery.
Mr. Davis was born November 11, 1939 in Booneville to the late Roy and Hattie Willard Hogue Davis. He received his education through trade school and was married October 3, 1959 to his beloved wife, Loretta Belcher Davis, who survives. A man of many talents, Mr. Davis was employed as an auto body man, electrician, and welder throughout his life.
A Christian, Mr. Davis attended First Baptist Church of Jumpertown. He had many hobbies but first and foremost he loved his family. His wife, children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. In earlier years he enjoyed snow mobiling, hunting, fishing, and bowling. Mr. Davis spent many days at auctions with his wife, tinkering with things around the house, and watching humming birds. He had a positive impact on everyone and will be missed dearly.
Visitation will be 5 PM until 7 PM, Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Ripley Funeral Home.
In addition to his wife, Memories will be shared by one daughter, Sherry L. Johnson (Keith) of Wellsboro, PA, one son, Thomas R. Davis of Montgomery, IL, four grandsons, Anthony Davis (Terra Kilman) of Mansfield, PA, Gregory Osterhout (Leslie) of Pittsburg, PA, Keith Osterhout of Wellsboro, PA, and Brandon Davis of Montgomery, IL, two granddaughters, Brittany and Grace Davis of Montgomery, IL, three sister, two brothers, thirteen great grandchildren, and great great grandchild.
Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Davis family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
David Lee Nunley
TISHOMINGO - David Lee Nunley, 69, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 12-2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Tracie Michelle Putt
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FLORIDA/FORMERLY OF TUPELO - Tracie Michelle Putt, 49, of Jacksonville Beach, FL, passed away on August 7, 2022. She was born in Tupelo, MS on October 14, 1972. Tracie graduated from Tupelo High School and received an Associate’s from Itawamba Community College. Tracie worked in accounting for Donovan Heating, Air, and Electric. She had a passion for watching romance movies, sitting on the beach with Millie (her chocolate Lab), face timing her daughter and hanging out with Janie & Matt. Tracie is survived by her daughter Katie Putt; canine companion, Millie; parents, David & Sherry Putt of Saltillo, MS; sister and brother-in-law, Janie & Matt Lott of Jacksonville Beach; brother, Brad Putt of Saltillo, MS; and nieces and nephews, Camden, Adam, and Abby Putt of Saltillo, MS. A celebration of Tracie’s life will be held 2:00 p.m., August 21, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Saltillo. In lieu of flowers, a GoFund Me account has be created in Tracie’s name. It can be found on her Facebook page.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hardage-giddensbeacheschapel.com for the Putt family.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME In Jacksonville Beach FL.
