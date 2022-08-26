TODAY'S OBITUARIES
George Marshall Allen, Jr., Amory
Demetriez Atkins, Corinth
George Butler, Fulton
Daniel Prentiss Crabb, New Site
Virginia Crump, Amory
Mr. Jimmy Eaton, Rienzi
Ruby Jeaul Goggans, Hurricane
William Roger Hall, Dumas
Clifton Reed Harlow, Pontotoc
Michele Harrell, Tupelo
Kathryn Herrod, Okolona
Marie McDonald, Tupelo
Norma Morman, Myrtle
Madolyn Roberts, Memphis, Tennessee
MSgt Fred Simmons, Charleston
Derrick Thomas, Batesville
Vera Walters, Aberdeen
LEE MEMORIAL AD
Mrs. Susan Semovoski
Smithfield, VA
Funeral Service
11 am Saturday at
Lee Memorial Funeral Home
Burial in Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 4-6pm Friday at Lee Memorial
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Saturday
August 27, 2022
DR. BOB D. JOHNSON
Tupelo
Formerly of Jonesboro, Arkansas
Graveside Services
1 p.m. Saturday
Jonesboro Memorial Park
MR. JOE PAUL SHEFFIELD
Mantachie
2 p.m. Saturday
First Presbyterian Church Columbarium
Visitation: 1 p.m. until service time
Saturday at the Church
MRS. DOROTHY HALL
Saltillo
3 p.m. Saturday
Saltillo Chapel
Fellowship Cemetery
Visitation: 1 p.m. until service time
Saturday, W. E. Pegues, Saltillo
Demetriez Atkins
CORINTH - Demetriez Atkins, 31, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Selmer, Tenn. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 4:00 until 6:00pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
MSgt Fred Simmons
CHARLESTON - MSgt Fred Simmons, 77, passed away on August 17, 2022, at his residence in Anchorage, AK. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Derrick Thomas
BATESVILLE - Derrick Thomas, 33, passed away on August 19, 2022, in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Daniel Prentiss Crabb
NEW SITE - Daniel Prentiss Crabb (81) of New Site, MS, was welcomed into Heaven on Thursday, August 25, 2022 by Jesus, a host of family and friends and his beloved dogs, Dan's Dixieland Delight and Toby.
Dan was born on June 30, 1941, at the Crabb Homeplace to the late Chester and Ida Mae Lewis Crabb, where he lived his entire life.
Dan attended New Site High School, graduating in 1959. He cherished his classmates and remained close with them organizing yearly reunions.
He met the love of his life, Brenda Lacy, in December 1965. They were married on Dan's 25th birthday June 30, 1966. The couple was inseparable. Working together at various Northeast Mississippi companies, they retired from HM Richards.
He was happiest being outdoors; whether hunting, fishing, swinging on the porch, driving across Crabb bottom or cooking breakfast with Brenda over on the water. He had a talent for writing about people and things he loved.
Dan was a member of New Burton Baptist Church. He asked Jesus to be his Lord and Savior as a teen, by a stump, down Crabb bottom. He shared Jesus with every friend he had, which was many, because he never, ever met a stranger.
Dan is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda Lacy Crabb; his daughters, Darlene Shook (Richard), Rai Ann Pruitt and Melissa Jackson (Johnny Scales); his grandchildren, Elijah Chet Shook (Katie Beth), Breanna Bain (Dustin), McKinsey Crabb (Austin Roberts), Stephanie McVey (Cory), Vince Jackson and Marcus Barefield; his great-grandchildren, Ava Crabb, James Prentiss Bain and Chrissy Evans; his sisters by heart, Betty Scott and Reeder Vuncannon and his son by heart, Jason Livingston.
Services are 4 pm Sunday, August 28, 2022 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Bowling and Bro. Dewayne Morgan officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-4 pm Sunday in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Clayton Wilemon, Bobby Pharr, Wayne McKinney, Sharon Barron, Randy Crabb, Harold Whitehead, Harold Lee Whitehead, Don Hayes, Benny Taylor, Doug Taylor and Ty Shook.
Special thanks to Kindred Home Health; David, Ashley, Jordan, Joyce and Lori.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
George Butler
FULTON - George Butler, 75, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born April 14, 1947 to the late George L. Butler Sr. and the late Alice Ruth Watson Butler in Meridian. He retired from AT&T as construction manager after 35 plus years of service. He attended Friendship Methodist Church and was a previous member of the Dorsey Friendship fire department. He was a veteran of the Air National Guard having served his country during the Vietnam Conflict. George enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing dominos, reading, staining glass, and spending time with his family.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Monday August 29, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Sanderson officiating. Burial will be in Walton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday August 28 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Butler of Fulton, daughters; Ginger (Larry) Loague of Fulton, and Cristy (Shawn) Hurd of Mantachie, grandchildren; Rodney (Laura) Kent of Fulton, Kaley (Eric Cooley) Loague of Peppertown, Swayze Loague of Fulton, Jacob Jaggers of Mantachie, and Emily Jaggers of Mantachie, and 1 sister; Sheila (Lisa) Butler-Portelli of NH.
He was preceded in death by his parents,George L. Butler, Sr. and Alice Ruth Butler, and 2 nephews, Russell and Stephen Carpenter.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Baker, James Ogle, Greg Malone, Glenn Harper, Clay Bateman, and Billy Loague.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Norma Morman
MYRTLE - Norma Jean Ledbetter Morman, 89, passed away August 24, 2022 at her home in Myrtle, MS. She was born on March 28, 1933 in New Albany to Herman C. Ledbetter and Eunice Huffstickler Ledbetter. Her family moved to Memphis, TN where she graduated from Humes High School. She met the love of her life Hugh Sidney Morman and married him on August 22, 1949. They were blessed with 69 years together. In 1957, they moved to Myrtle, MS and became faithful, active members of Myrtle Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School for many years, and sang in the church choir for over 50 years until her ill health slowed her down, and was actively involved in the ministry of Camp Zion.
Visitation will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 5:00-8:00pm at United Funeral Service in New Albany, MS. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Myrtle Baptist Church. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.
Survivors include two sons, Hugh S. Morman Jr. of Myrtle and David H. Morman (Linda) of Blue Springs; grandchildren Clay Morman of Myrtle, Christopher Morman of Myrtle and Amanda Alexander (Jacob) of New Albany MS; granddaughter in-law Ashley Morman of Myrtle; great grandkids Blake and Mason Morman of Myrtle and Grayson and Sawyer Alexander of New Albany; one brother, L.D. Ledbetter of Southaven, MS; two sisters, Teresia Wise of Blue Springs, MS, and Janice Ledbetter of Myrtle, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one brother Dwight (Satch) Ledbetter of Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
Norma retired as an accountant from Mohasco Furniture Manufacturing Co. She was, in every respect, an outstanding person. Her name was always mentioned with honor, respect, and appreciation everywhere she went. She was an active member of Women's Auxiliary of Gideon's International Ministry since 1977. She enjoyed being a part of her kids, grandkids and great grandkids active lives. Pallbearers will be Allen Gregory, Carl Hudson, Jim Hogan, Fred Hogan, Ken Anderson, Lee Ledbetter, and Bruce Zulauf.
Virginia Crump
AMORY - Virginia Crump, 66, passed away on August 26, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Clifton Reed Harlow
PONTOTOC - Clifton Reed Harlow, 74, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 27th 11AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Madolyn Roberts
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Madolyn Roberts, 51, passed away on May 19, 2022, at her residence in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Mr. Jimmy Eaton
RIENZI - Mr. Jimmy Eaton, 78, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at home in Rienzi. Graveside services with military honors will be on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 2:00 PM as Booneville Funeral Home following the service. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.
Marie McDonald
TUPELO - Bertie Marie McDonald, age 100, passed away with grace and dignity August 25, 2022 at Frank's House at Traceway in Tupelo, MS. She was born in Saltillo on December 6, 1921, the youngest child of Frank and Lula George Sample. She married her husband, Tom Allen McDonald on October 9, 1938 and was married for 63 years. Marie had a servant's heart and caring spirit for those in need. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She always was placing the needs of others before her own. In her early years she attended beauty school, worked at TKE and T&S drug store, Hotel Tupelo, and Holiday Inn. Marie owned and operated Marie's Flowers for many years and enjoyed arranging and spreading happiness with beautiful flowers. She was a wonderful cook and shared her famous "fried pies," with friends and loved ones. Most of all she loved the Lord and His church. With her humble and kind spirit she witnessed and greeted all with a friendly smile. She was a member of Gloster Street Church of Christ. She had a rare talent of being able to communicate with people from all walks of life.
She is survived by one son, William Allen McDonald (Linda) of Tupelo; one daughter, Andrea O'Rear of Selmer, TN; grandchildren, Ana Michelle Baker (Shawn), Gina Marie Edwards, and Brian Stephens (Joy); greatgrandchildren, Brock Baker, Blake Edwards (Brittney), and Danielle Smith (Brandon); great great grandchildren, Taylor Marie Smith, Cameron Smith, Mollie Brooke Edwards, Rhett Edwards, and Cooper Hayes Edwards, she leaves a host of family and friends to cherish her memory.
She was preceded in death by husband, Tom Allen McDonald; one infant son, Larry Allen McDonald; parents; four sisters, Lillie Rogers, Bertha Turner, Eula Clark, and Lola Cole; and one brother, Willie Sample.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Lee Memorial. Funeral Service will follow in the chapel with Minister Chad Ramsey officiating. Burial will be in Mayfield Cemetery. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted in the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Brock Baker, Blake Edwards, Joey Edwards, Brandon Smith, Louis Cervantes , Ricky Turner, and Shawn Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be the Elders and Deacons of Gloster Street Church of Christ.
Vera Walters
ABERDEEN - Vera Laurette Trantham Walters, 95, passed away on August 25, 2022, one day shy of her 96th birthday, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Columbus, MS. She was the only child of Wade Taylor Trantham and Alma June Clayton Trantham of the Blackland community in Prentiss County, MS.
Vera grew up a child of the Great Depression. Her dad was a rural farmer, and her mother was a teacher and principal. Vera inherited their strong work ethic and their love of a simple but rich life that only a hill country North Mississippi upbringing can engender. She was joyful in all circumstances and always found the good in everyone and every situation.
Vera was a graduate of Booneville High School. She was also a graduate of Mississippi State College for Women, which is now Mississippi University for Women. She was involved in professional organizations in college and enjoyed them greatly. Her years at "the W" were some of her most cherished memories. She married her beloved husband, Myrle C. Walters, of nearly 70 years on August 10, 1947.
Following her graduation, Vera taught WWII veterans at Lee High in Columbus, MS. She also worked at the Columbus Air Force Base. She and Myrle began welcoming their three children in 1950, and Vera began her lifelong work as a mother. Vera cheerfully and tirelessly carried her children to countless activities, from swim meets to beauty pageants.
Vera was a 50 year member of the Cotton Gin Port Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a Sunday school teacher at her beloved First United Methodist Church in Aberdeen. She continued her teaching career as a grandmother and great grandmother, instilling a love of reading and learning. Reading, traveling, and helping her husband with his work were the main activities after her children were grown.
Vera's love of family was most evident in her role as caretaker for her father, her aunt, her mother-in-law, and her grandchildren. She brought her father and aunt into her home to care for them for extended periods of time. This care was indicative of how unselfish she was.
She was also a faithful and loyal fan of the MSU football and baseball teams. She was adamant in her love for her Dawgs and attended countless games with Myrle.
She is survived by her devoted children, Melinda Clark (John), Lebanon, TN; Judy Puckett Shuler, Aberdeen, MS; and Kevin Walters (Suzie), Starkville, MS. Vera is also survived by six grandchildren, Amanda Clark Marble (Rob), Elizabeth Puckett Haworth (Peter), A.B. Puckett IV, Laurette Clark Wolfe (Travis), Web Walters, and Clayton Walters (Emily); seven great grandchildren and a host of friends and loved ones. She was extremely proud of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and would share their accomplishments with anyone who would listen.
Her funeral service will be held Sunday, August 28, at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Aberdeen. The Reverend David Harrell will officiate. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery in Aberdeen. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the church. Pallbearers will be A. B. Puckett IV, Web Walters, Clayton Walters, Dr. Rob Marble, Travis Wolfe, Peter Haworth, and Franklin Evans. Honorary pallbearers will be Dale Pierce, Jim Box, Conwell Harris, and Don Land. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Aberdeen, MS, or to Vera and Myrle Walters Memorial Scholarship, MUW Foundation, 1100 College St., W-1618 Columbus, MS, 39701. www.longblueline.muw.edu
Services are in the care of Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen.
William Roger Hall
DUMAS - William Roger Hall, 92, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at home in Dumas, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Dumas Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Monday, August 22, 2022 - 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Dumas Baptist Church www.mcbridefuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Dumas Cemetery.
Ruby Jeaul Goggans
HURRICANE - Ruby Jeaul Goggans, 90, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 1PM at Bethel Baptist Church, Etta, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, August 22nd 11:30PM until service time at Bethel Baptist Church, Etta, MS. Burial will follow at Sand Springs Cemetery.
Michele Harrell
TUPELO - Ms. Kimberly "Michele" Woodruff Harrell, age 53, died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at North MS Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born June 3, 1969 in Greenville, MS to the union of Rodney Allen Woodruff and Sandra Lee Hancock Woodruff. Michele worked many years as a sales person in advertising. She loved being outdoors and at the beach. Her favorite flower was the gardenia and enjoyed cooking. She was a longtime member of Harrisburg Baptist Church and more recently West Jackson Street Baptist Church.
A celebration of life service will be at 5 PM, Monday, August 29, 2022, in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo, with Dr. Forrest Sheffield officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 3 PM to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Survivors include Michele's mother, Sandra Lee Hancock of Tupelo; her only child, Hanna Lee Harrell of Tupelo; two brothers, Allen Woodruff and Sterling Woodruff, both of Vicksburg; Aunt, Sheba Hancock of Cordova, TN; niece, Audrey Woodruff; nephew, Greyson Woodruff and great-niece, Nevae Woodruff. She was preceded in death by her father, Rodney Allen Woodruff.
Condolences to the family maybe posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 5 PM, Monday, August 29, 2022 or anytime thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
Kathryn Herrod
OKOLONA - Kathryn Herrod, 73, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 @ 10AM at Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 5PM-7PM at Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. A full obituary will follow.
George Marshall Allen, Jr.
AMORY - Bro. George M. Allen, Jr., 84, began his new life in Heaven on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born on March 22, 1938, in Tupelo, MS to the late Marshall Allen, Sr., and Mary Ruth Arnold Allen.
Bro. George grew up in Lee County and Monroe County. He attended local schools and went on to further his education at Ole Miss where he majored in Chemistry. He worked the majority of his life with his parents, operating and owning the Big Star Grocery which was located in the heart of Amory. He was also a farmer and his most important job was spreading the Gospel as a Pastor. He was definitely a servant in all aspects of his life but his most rewarding position was helping others find God while building God's Kingdom. He loved the congregation at Victory Baptist Church in Nettleton as well as Calvary Baptist Church in Shannon.
Bro. Allen was Baptist and enjoyed helping people as he had a heart of gold. He studied the Bible and was passionate about Sav-A-Life Ministries. He was jokester at times, always picking at folks in a loving way. In his free time, he loved playing his guitars. The pickin' sessions of Bluegrass music with his close friends and companions at the Carolina Community was his favorite thing to do during down time. Some of his close friends were David Robinson, Bro. James Rutledge, and Bro. James Knight.
He survived by his second cousins, Martha Griggs, Fort Meyers, FL, Molly Belcher (Zach), Waxhaw, NC, and various other cousins; special friends, David Robinson (Amy), Nettleton, Dianne Wilson, Amory, Mary Lace Stanphill, Nettleton, Bro. Jay Knight and Family, Shannon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Allen, Sr. and Mary Ruth Allen (Arnold).
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 3:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. James Rutledge and Bro. James Knight officiating. A private burial will take place in Saltillo City Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bro. Clinton Worthey, Roy Lee Sandlin, Tommy Todd, and Johney Irvin.
Visitation for the family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 pm until the service hour at the Funeral Home
Memories and condolences may be share with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
