Katie Cobern, Booneville
Charles Glenn "Charlie" Duncan, Sr., Tippah County
Patsy Duval, Marietta
Lance Howell, New Albany
Carol A. Nichols, Baldwyn
Danny Smith, Harrisonburg, Virginia
Eliza Laverne Steward, Randolph
Annette S. Swinney, Booneville
Helen Maxine Gresham Thomas, Union County
Barbara Jean Vaughn, Tupelo
Milton W. Woods, Tupelo
Holland Directory for Saturday, August 31, 2019
Mr. Ronnie Rooker
Tupelo
2 PM Today
Tupelo Chapel
New Chapel Cemetery
Visit: Noon – service time, Today only
Mr. Johnny Mack Park
Plantersville
Graveside 9 AM Sunday 9/1/19
Unity Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Mr. Israel K. Redd, III
Sherman
All services private to family
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Saturday
August 31, 2019
MR. TERRY JARZEN
Tupelo
11 a.m. Monday
St. James Catholic Church
Visitation: 10 a.m. until service time
at the Church
CAPT. STACEY DEANS
Saltillo
2 p.m. Tuesday
James M. Trotter
Convention Center, Columbus
Porter Memorial Park
Visitation: 11 a.m. until service time
Tuesday, at the Convention Center
MEMO
Katie Cobern
BOONEVILLE - Katie Cobern, 35, passed away on August 29, 2019, at home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
MEMO, UNITED LOGO
Lance Howell
NEW ALBANY - William Lance Howell, 60, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born February 26, 1959, in New Albany to Thomas Hugh and Shirley Johnson Howell. He was a retired steel detailer and draftsman.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. James Wells officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife: Thresia Bailey Howell; 1 son: Cade Howell; 2 sisters: Rebecca Owens (Lester) and Vickie Howell; 2 brothers: Dell Howell and Steve Howell (Ginger); and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be J. T. Howell, Hunter Howell, Neal Swords, Lester Owens, Jr., Rick Sanders, and William Fryar.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1, at United.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
MEMO
Carol A. Nichols
BALDWYN - Carol A. Nichols, 79, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at her home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
MEMO, KESLER LOGO
Patsy Duval
MARIETTA - Patsy Duval,78, went to meet the Lord in her Heavenly home on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was a member of First Independent Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, flower gardens and her profession as a beautician. Patsy thoroughly loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Services will be 4 pm Sunday, September 1, 2019 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Burial will be in the Hills Chapel Independent Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-4 pm Sunday at the funeral home. She is survived by her son, Thomas Jourd Watts (Aleshia) of Marietta; her daughters, Donna Barshaw (Bryan) of Baldwyn, Tammy Rodgers (Tony) of Mooreville and Cindy Mears (Toby) of Baldwyn; her brother, Mack Moore (Barbara) of Marietta; her sisters, Nellie Hood (Gene) of Baldwyn, Doris Hood of Baldwyn and Jo Anne Thornton of Marietta and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jourd and Bernis Moore; her brother, William Dub Moore; her grandson, Jamie Guin and her granddaughter, Julie Watts. Pallbearers are; Bryan Barshaw, Tony Rodgers, TJ Watts, BJ Barshaw, Jason Farley, Brad Estes, Nathan Watts, Matthew Kingsley, Jake Mears, Jason Underwood, Anthony Underwood, Brandon Rodgers, Cory "Buck" Rodgers and Bradley Rodgers. Her great-grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, 2 COL. BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Charles Glenn "Charlie" Duncan, Sr.
TIPPAH COUNTY - Our beloved father, grandpops, friend and "brother from another mother", Charles Glenn "Charlie" Duncan, Sr., 63, lifelong resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon August 29, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center after his big ole heart gave out.
A Gathering for Family and Friends to celebrate Charlie's life will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Saturday August 31 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. A private family burial was held in Rucker Cemetery near Ripley.
Charlie was born March 9, 1956 in Ripley, the youngest born to the late Gus and Dorothy Fray Goolsby Duncan. He made his way through the halls of Ripley High School and eventually became the third generation owner of Duncan's Garage.
A Christian, Charlie had a larger that life personality and lived life to the absolute fullest. He was a family man , a storyteller and an avid mechanic. He possessed an irrepressible spirit , a generous heart and could make a person laugh, laugh and laugh some more.
Charlie traveled where he wanted to travel (mostly up and down Highway 15 and around the town square), laughed inappropriately at every chance, learned what he wanted to learn, fix what he wanted to fix and loved who he wanted to love. He had a passion for cars--any car, old or new, he could fix almost anything. Oh , and tequila, he loved tequila. Although we will feel incredible heartache, we were blessed to have shared 63 years with him and will always be inspired by his giving spirit, generosity and friendship.
Charlie's memory will continue to live through his children, Mindy Duncan Alexander (Shannon), Charles Glenn "Chuck" Duncan, Jr. (Amanda), Nathaniel Chase Duncan and Gunner Lee Duncan, all of Ripley, two grandchildren, Grant Duncan Gates and AlanMarie Fray Alexander of Ripley, his "sister from another mother", Dorothy Shelton of Ripley and many, many friends.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gustuvas Howell Duncan, III.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Charlie's family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
MEMO
Milton W. Woods
TUPELO - Milton W. Woods, 55, passed away Thursday, August 23, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at White Hill M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at People's Community Church. Burial will follow at Porter's Memorial . Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
MEMO
Barbara Jean Vaughn
TUPELO - Barbara Jean Vaughn, 79, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11 am at Spring Hill M.B. Church. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service Burial will follow at Porter's Memorial. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
MEMO, PHOTO, CROSS ICON, 2 COL. BORDER, NEW ALBANY FUNERAL LOGO
Helen Maxine Gresham Thomas
UNION COUNTY - Helen Maxine Gresham Thomas, 93, resident of the Union Hill Community and wife of the late C.V. Thomas peacefully departed this life on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness.
Funeral Services honoring the Christian life of Mrs. Thomas will be at 3 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care located at the intersection of Bankhead and Highway 30. Bro. Ronnie Goodwin of New Albany will be the officiating minister and a private family interment will follow in the Adair Family Cemetery in Union County.
A native of Union County Mrs. Thomas was born March 9, 1926, the daughter of the late Albert S. and Lena Lois Adair Gresham. She received her education in the Union County Public School System and was married April 14, 1943 to Reverend C.V. Thomas who preceded her in death on October 28, 2017.
Mrs. Thomas was in every sense of the word a minister's wife who served faithfully in the churches of her husband, often playing both piano and organ for the churches that Reverend Thomas served in. She was a devoted member of The Assembly of God Church for over 55 years, and assisted her husband in the formation of two Assembly of God Churches. Reverend and Mrs. Thomas were instrumental in the formation of the First Assembly of God Church and Christian Assembly of God both in Alcorn County, where they lived before retiring and returning to Union County. She was blessed to be married for over 74 years to Reverend Thomas, a proud U.S. Army Veteran, who served during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.
Despite her blindness for over 40 years, her Christian faith permitted Mrs. Thomas to continue to serve her Heavenly Father as a minister's wife, a loving mother and a dedicated reader of the Bible by audio recordings. She was known as an excellent cook who enjoyed preparing food for church, family and friends as long as her health permitted.
A visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, August 31 from 1 to 3 PM at the New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
She is survived by her devoted son, Michael S. Thomas and his wife Brandi of New Albany and one granddaughter Marcy Moorehead (Josh) of Starkville.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Edward Gresham
The American Flag at the New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care honors the husband of Mrs. Thomas and all Veterans for service to our country. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!
The New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Thomas family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com
MEMO
Annette S. Swinney
BOONEVILLE - Annette S. Swinney, 69, passed away on August 30, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Booneville.
MEMO
Danny Smith
HARRISONBURG, VIRGINIA - Danny Smith, 64, passed away on August 30, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medial Center in Harrisonburg, VA. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McMillan Funeral Home.
MEMO, PHOTO
Eliza Laverne Steward
RANDOLPH - Eliza Laverne Steward, 90, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Hermitage Gardens of Oxford. She taught first and second grades at Senatobia, Vicksburg and South Pontotoc Schools for 32 years. She graduated from the University of MS. She was a member of Hopewell Primitive Baptist Church. She will be remembered by those who knew her for her loving habit of sending birthday, Christmas, sympathy, anniversary, get well and many other kinds of cards to those in need. Name the occasion and Laverne had a card to send. She spent her life showering love and attention on her nieces and nephews. After retirement she was very active in Camp Bluebird and Delta Kappa Gamma Teacher Honorary Society.
Services will be at 2:30 pm Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Elder Larry Wise, Elder Tommy Bouchillon, Elder David Wise and Elder Jonathan Wise will officiate. Burial will follow in the Glasgow Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-sister-Elaine Quarles; sister-in-law-Mary Rush Steward; nieces-Sandra Wise (Larry) , Marsha Reeder (Pete), Cathy Quarles, Beverly Jolly (TJ), Debra Clayton (Lewis) and Lisa Holcomb (William); nephews-Kyle Steward (Susan), Stacy Steward (Patti), Tim Quarles (Angie), Randy Quarles (Jennifer), Ronald Quarles (Alecia) and Robin Steward (Lauren).
Preceded in death by: parents-Dock Radford and Lottie Miller Steward; brothers-William Steward and James Steward; sister-Modean Quarles.
Pallbearers: Ronald Quarles, Tim Quarles, Joseph Wise, William Holcomb, Stacy Steward and Kyle Steward.
Visitation: 5-8 pm Saturday, August 31, 2019 and 1 pm until service time Sunday, September 1, 2019.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to; Camp Bluebird, c/o Cheri Nipp; 662-377-6621
