Shirley A. Luster
RIPLEY – Shirley Ann (Mullins) Luster, 56, was born on March 5, 1963 to the late Horace and Katherine (Johnson) Mullins of Ashland, MS. Mrs. Shirley married Bobby Wayne Luster and to this union four children were born. She departed her earthly life on August 6, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter, Casey (Olalekan) Adeleke of Indianapolis, IN; two sons, Stacy (Peggy) Luster and Tony Luster both of Ripley, MS; four grandchildren: Alexus Johnson, Johnathan Luster, Charity Luster, and Leon Luster; three sisters: Mary Jean, Ruby Knox, and Annie Jean Mullins; four brothers: Horace, John, Sammie, and Robert Mullins; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 from 12:00 noon-6:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Hopkins Cemetery in Walnut, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Nellie Wilson
FULTON – Nellie Wilson, 79, passed away on August 9, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Shirley Chamblee Hilderbrand
VARDAMAN – Shirlene “Shirley” Chamblee Hilderbrand, 74, passed away Wednesday, August 07, 2019 at her home in Vardaman. Mrs. Hilderbrand was born January 10, 1945 in Winston County to the late Andrew Jackson Chamblee and Mildred Beatrice Scott Montgomery. She attended, Jesus Is Lord Church in Vardaman.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Bro. Johnny Davidson officiating. Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by one son, Brady E. Gray (Mollie) of Houston; four daughters, Theresa Gress (Phil) of Bellville, IL, Peggy Jan Stone (Jeff) of Bardstown, KY, Jennifer Pilkington (Nelson) of Vardaman, Jamie Cruse (Nelson) of Pontotoc; eleven grandchildren, Denise Bradley, Holly Welch, Josh Welch, Jeffrey Stone, Jared Stone, Robin Fallin, Evin Pilkington, Brayton Gray, I, Brittney Young, Kinsley Cruse, Cason Cruse; thirteen great grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Benedict of Vardaman, Jane Wold of Mobile, AL; two brothers, Andy Chamblee of Houston, TX and Mike Montgomery of Hamman, LA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Leroy Hilderbrand; a sister, Brenda Stephenson; two nephews, Aaron Chamblee and Terry Chalender.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 from noon until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Miss Charlsie
Hulon Wright
PINE BLUFF COMMUNITY – Miss Charlsie Hulon Wright, 78, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at Pine Bluff Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home and Saturday, 3:00-4:00 P.M. at Pine Bluff Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Pine Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery.
Sylvia M. Kyle
SALTILLO – Sylvia Mansell Kyle, 81, died August 7, 2019 at the Page Greenhouse at Traceway Retirement Community. A native of Tupelo, she was born August 26, 1937 to William A. and Mary Edith Miller Mansell and was a 1955 graduate of Tupelo High School. Early in life, she moved to Memphis, Tennessee and worked for many years at Central Woodwork in Memphis. She later relocated back to Tupelo and worked for M&W Building Supplies. Early in her retirement, Sylvia enjoyed traveling abroad and had journeyed to Europe on two occasions. She was a member of Saltillo First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her brother, Terry Mansell and his wife, Brenda of Oxford; and seven nieces and nephews, Lisa Cowley and her husband, David of Saltillo, Kelli Arbuckle and her husband, Doug of Williamsburg, Virginia, Kim Costa of Starkville, Jeff Mansell and his wife, Sandra of Tupelo, Kristi McCann and her husband, Bill of Memphis, Jason Mansell and his wife, Cindy of Tupelo and John Mansell of Winter Garden, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hugh Kyle who died in 2003; brother, Robert Mansell.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time Sunday, August 11, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 4 p.m. August 11, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Tim Green officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Mansell, Jason Mansell, Matthew Mansell, John Mansell, Kyle Mansell and David Cowley.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to the Saltillo First United Methodist Church, PO Box 146 Saltillo, MS 38866 or the Pontotoc First Presbyterian Church, 124 S Main St. Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Johnny Earl Payne
MOOREVILLE – Johnny Earl Payne, 65, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native of the Mooreville area, he was born January 1, 1954 to John Howard and Delma Lee Ellis Payne. Early in life, he served in the United States Army. Later in life, he worked as an appliance and HVAC technician. Johnny enjoyed bowling, fishing and drag racing and was an avid Ole Miss football fan.
Survivors include daughter, Kayla Payne Reed and her husband, Justin of Nettleton; three sons, Johnathan Baswell of Mooreville, John Payne and his wife, Kinlee of Mooreville and Jonathan Payne of Pontotoc; eleven grandchildren, Sarah Aguirre, Shelby Baswell, Savannah West and her husband, Joel, John Howard Payne, Jr., Skyler Peyton Rooker, Dominique Reed, Emma Bullard, Addison Hill and Michael, John Preston and Shelby Payne; great-granddaughter, Rylee Grace West; sister, Elizabeth Coleman of Mooreville; three brothers, David Lynn Payne of Mooreville, Patrick Lynn Payne and his wife, Konnie of Belden and Kenneth Allen Payne of Mooreville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Hattie Thrasher and Sherry Payne; and brother, Joseph Payne.
Visitation will be 5 until 9 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring his life will be 2 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Terry Ethridge officiating. Burial will be in Gilvo Cemetery
Pallbearers will be Johnathan Baswell, John Payne, Billy Cox, William Lowry, Eric Plunkett, Justin Reed and Jared Harmon.
The service will be lived streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Elizabeth Williams
TUPELO – Mary Elizabeth Williams, 86, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Pontotoc March 26, 1933 to Rufus and Jettie Barber Hill. Early in life, Elizabeth worked at North Mississippi Medical Center, Arvin Industries and Vend Foods. She enjoyed sharing time with her friends at Caring Heart and Hands House Adult Daycare, browsing yard sales, making jewelry and coloring. She especially loved spending time with her children. Elizabeth was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include two daughters, Jo Ann Smith of Dorsey and Debbie Huey and her husband, Bobby of Tupelo; two sons, Wayne Williams and his wife, Teresa of Saltillo and Tommy Williams of Tupelo; six grandchildren, Sammy Sanders, Melissa Hammontree and her husband, Daryl, Suzanne Miller and her husband, Adam, Shane Huey, Teri Graham and her husband, Tyler and Dustin Huey and his wife, Katie; and eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Archie Lee Williams; two sisters, Helen Kelly and Ruby Lynchard; and two brothers, Charles Hill and Franklin Hill.
Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Terry Pierce officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Huey, Shane Huey, Sammy Sanders, Tyler Graham, Caleb Sanders and Adam Miller.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who are not able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tommy J. Cornelius
TISHOMINGO – Tommy J. Cornelius , 81, passed away on August 9, 2019, at the Iuka Hospital in Iuka, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Thoma Inez Riggan Duvall
PEARCE CHAPEL COMMUNITY – Thoma Inez Riggan Duvall, 95, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, August 18, 20019 at 2:00 pm at East Amory Baptist Church.
Dr. James C. Jones
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Dr. James C. Jones, 78, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at North Ms. Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, August 11, 3 p.m. at New Union Missionary Baptist Church, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 10, 5-8 p.m. at New Union Missionary Baptist Church, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL.
Ovell McKinney
BOONEVILLE – Ovell McKinney, 92, passed away on August 9, 2019, at Landmark Nursing and Rehab Center in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
