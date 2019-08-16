Kip Allen Owens
BRUCE – Kip Allen Owens, 54, passed away on August 15, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home -Bruce, MS. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com for update.
Guy Blackburn
VINA, ALABAMA – Guy Blackburn, 84, passed away on August 16, 2019, at Southern Magnolia Estates in Golden, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Dean Gasaway
FULTON – Verna Dean Gasaway, 61, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. She was born November 8, 1957, to J. D. and Wanda Hicks Sturdivant. She was a factory worker in the Scottsboro, Alabama, area before her retirement. She enjoyed hiking, camping, and going to yard sales.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Gene O’Brian officiating. Burial will be in the Joel Cemetery at Dennis.
Survivors include one daughter, Vickie Lynn Waddle (Jason Fikes); one brother, John Sturdivant (Sherry) of Ryan’s Well; one sister, Linda Peaser (David) of Fulton; and two grandchildren, Austin Dill and Zachary Dill.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Lee Gasaway; an infant daughter; two sisters, Sandra Sturdivant and Patricia Humphrey; and her father and mother.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the Gasaway family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Nealand Woods
TUPELO – Nealand Woods, 40, passed away on August 15, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Robert McIntosh
WREN – Robert McIntosh, 76, passed away on August 15, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Rendell Sneed
THAXTON – Rendell Sneed, 81, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at his home in Thaxton. Services will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, August 16, 5-8 PM and Saturday, August 17, 1 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Pauline Ballard “Polly” Fredrick
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA/ABERDEEN – Pauline Ballard “Polly” Fredrick, 84, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2019, at her residence in Tallahassee. Services will be on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:30 A.M. until service at Tisdale-Lann Memorial. Burial will follow at New Prospect Cemetery.
Gary Sandman
ABERDEEN – Gary Sandman, 57, passed away on August 16, 2019, at NMMC-Gilmore in Amory. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 16, 2019 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home from 5-8 PM.
Shirley Ann George Emler
NETTLETON – Shirley Ann George Emler, age 75, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her residence in Nettleton. She was born September 25, 1943 to Berlin Geogre and Dorothy Burleson Best in Monroe County. She was a resident of Nettleton for 41 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, working in her yard, and planting flowers.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 19, 2019 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Nettleton with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will be in Old Union Cemetery.
Survivors include one daughter, Shelley Whitten (Johnny); three sisters, Debbye Wilemon (Todd), Sue Monger, and
Doris Foster (Jim); four brothers, Timmy Best, Gary Best, Danny Ray Best (Debbie), and Michael Best (Susan); three grandchildren, Starr Burroughs, Telicia Cummings, and Jerry Whitten; nine great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Franklin “Buddy” Emler; three brothers, Randy Best, John Paul Best, and Glen Allen Best (Patti); niece, Sherry Best, nephew, Cary Thomason.
Pallbearers are John David Coker, Ricky Burroughs, Glen Best, Kyle Harmon, Ronnie Shackelford, and Herman Kimbrough.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jim Foster, Jake Burroughs, and Aiden Kelly.
Visitation will be from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton.
You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Dr. Ruby Griffin Martin
BALDWYN – Dr. Ruby Griffin Martin, born August 7, 1934 in Calhoun County Mississippi. Ruby Griffin Martin entered her heavenly home on Friday, August 16, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Pauline and William Bryan Griffin, her sister Merle Grille, and her brother William Ray Griffin. She is survived by her husband George C. Martin, sisters Janice Bufkin, Elizabeth Gray, and Ouida Brown and numerous nephews and nieces.
One of only three women in her medical school class of 100 and the only female to graduate in her class of 1962, Ruby blazed a new trail for women by becoming one of the first female doctors in Mississippi.
Ruby Griffin Martin so beautifully demonstrated to all who those who crossed her path her desire to “love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, with all thy soul and with all thy mind and with all thy strength.... and thou shall love thy neighbor as thyself.” Because she knew there were no other commandments greater than these, she spent many hours in his word studying scriptures and teaching others his incredible truths, his biblical commands and endless love, and his amazing grace and mercy.
Funeral will be at Baldwyn First Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 with Dr. Terry Cutrer and Brother Mitch Grissett officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Saturday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Baldwyn First Baptist Church, 500 S 4th St, Baldwyn, MS 38824.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.