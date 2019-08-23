Ronald Wayne Ayers
HOLLY SPRINGS – Ronald Wayne Ayers , 76, passed away on August 22, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holy Springs.
Karen Gatlin Herndon
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Karen Gatlin Herndon, 63, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at her home in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2 pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12:00 noon until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Poplar Springs Cemetery.
Peggy W. Knight
BOONEVILLE – Peggy W. Knight, 70, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Sunday at 3:00 at Reaching Out Pentecostal Church in Booneville. Visitation will be on Saturday from 5 until 8 at the church. Burial will follow at Burial will follow in the Jumpertown Cemetery.
Judith L. English
BELMONT – Judith L. English, 77, passed away on August 22, 2019, at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. William Robert Craig
WEST POINT – Mr. William Robert Craig, 72, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Services will be on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Old Aberdeen Road Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home and Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Old Aberdeen Road Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Christine Murphree Burt
VARDAMAN – Christine Murphree Burt, 92, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at NMMC Extended Care in Pontotoc. Services will be on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2 pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12:00 noon until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Poplar Springs Cemetery.
Micah Moore
PONTOTOC – Micah Moore, 22, passed away on August 22, 2019, at Home in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Ecru.
Sharron Lee
Sharron Lee , 58, passed away on August 22, 2019, at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Hoyle Snell Palmer
BALDWYN – Hoyle Snell Palmer 92, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on February 22, 1927 to Cecil and Hala Palmer in the Jericho Community. He was a veteran of the US Navy and was a dairy farmer in the Jericho Community all of his life. He was a member of the Jericho Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was married on August 24, 1948, to Jeanette Matkin Palmer, who preceded him in death on June 04, 1985.
Funeral services will be held at Jericho Baptist Church on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Dr. Chester Harrison will be officiating. Burial will be in the Jericho Church Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Palmer is survived by his daughter, Sharia Palmer Basden (Carl) of Starkville; grandchildren, DeAnna Basden Hammond (Andy) of Cookeville, TN, Allyson Basden Brimer (Chris) of Altus, OK and Will Basden (Mary) of Ocala, FL; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Madelyn, Carter, and Cathryn Hammond and Avery, Charlie and Amelia Brimer; brother-in-law, Charles Matkin (Brenda) of New Albany and sister-in-law. Wardean Reeves of Olive Branch and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his wife’s immediate family members, Wyatt and Beulah Matkin, L.D. Reeves and Carthel and Marilyn Weeden.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jericho Baptist Church, 2179 CR 171 Guntown, MS 38849.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Pallbearers will be the Deacons of Jericho Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
