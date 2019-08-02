Cassandra D. Grove Blanchard
TUPELO – Cassandra D. Grove Blanchard, 39, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Chapel in Verona.
Ada Danner
HAMILTON – Ada Danner, 77, passed away on July 30, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Kevin Ray Culver
WATERFORD – Kevin Ray Culver, 40, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home in Waterford. Services will be on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Sunday 12 noon until service.
Rachel Herod
WATER VALLEY – Rachel Herod, 84, passed away on July 30, 2019, in Littleton, Colorado. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home OF Bruce.
Adelia Tate Bartholomae
TUPELO – Adelia Tate Bartholomae, 82, exchanged this life for one of eternity with the Lord on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her residence in Saltillo. Adelia was born in on April 19, 1937 to the late Jack Leon Tate and Vance May Alred Tate. She grew up in the Brewer/Shannon community where she was an All-State basketball guard and voted Most Beautiful at Shannon High School. She spent the early years of her adult life in Shannon where she was a book keeper for several furniture manufacturers, later relocating to Texas for 34 years before coming home in 2010. Adelia was well known as a committed student of the Bible and dearly loved all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were the joy of her life. A high energy woman of many talents; she was a gifted gardener, avid golfer, accomplished pianist and organist, health and exercise enthusiast and ace domino player. A member of First Baptist Church of Tupelo, Adelia was passionate about her salvation through Jesus Christ and loved sharing the message of grace with everyone she came in contact with. She loved her Church and the King Grow Group Sunday school class.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 4 PM Saturday, August, 3, 2019 at Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo Chapel with Bro. Matt Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Shannon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 PM – service time on Saturday all at Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel. For those who cannot attend, the service may be viewed via www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 4 PM Saturday and 60 days thereafter.
Adelia left a beautiful legacy of love, integrity, character, humor, and faith to her family; including her children Jacqueline Ivy of Tupelo, Melinda McElroy (Pap) of Saltillo, Maria Staub (Steven) of Tupelo and John Ivy(Valerie) of Shannon. Her brothers; Eddie Tate(Carolyn) of Pontotoc, Alfred Tate(Kathryn) of Brewer and sisters Dru Jolly of Shannon and Pat Riley of Nettleton. Her grandchildren; Ivy Davis Frazer (Trey) and Tate Davis all of Nashville, Jake Ivy(Katie), Zack Ivy(Rebekah), Bridgette Stidham(Justin) all of Shannon, Brittany Myer of Tupelo, Megan Pearson(Cole) of Tupelo, Michael Staub(Taylor) of Fulton and India King of Saltillo. Her great grandchildren; Catherine Frazer, Sarah Frazer, Jack Ivy, Hazel Ivy, Joseph Ivy, Samuel Ivy, Trent Harmon, Riley Inmon, Cason Pearson, Brady Staub and Aiden Staub; and close family friend Mary Inmon Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Sam Julias Bartholomae; the father of her children, Jack Ivy; her sisters Rosemary Tate Coley and Virginia Tate Bucy, and a brother Johnny Tate. She will be greatly missed, but her family and friends are extremely grateful for the years they had with her and the positive impact she had on their lives.
Pallbearers will be Jake Ivy, Zack Ivy, Trey Frazer, Steven Staub, Pap McElroy and Trent Harmon. Honorary pallbearers will be her FBC Tupelo Sunday School class, “The King Grow Group.” For memorials, she encouraged to support your local church. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Charles Dee Kiddy
UNION COUNTY – Charles Dee Kiddy, 72, resident of the Myrtle Community, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, at his residence in Hickory Flat. Services will be on Sunday August 4 at 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at Hwy 30 & W. Bankhead St. Visitation will be on Saturday August 3 from 5 PM to 8 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Amaziah Cemetery.
Erica Holmes
WOODLAND – Erica Holmes, 23, passed away on August 1, 2019, at her residence in Woodland. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Bart Roaton
NEW ALBANY – Barton Howard Roaton, 76. Passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at his home in Keownville. He was born November 9, 1942 in New Albany to Clifton Roaton and Jettie Pearl Pannell Roaton. He retired as maintenance director for New Albany City Schools and was a member of Keownville Baptist Church.
Visitation will be at United Funeral Service on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., before moving to Keownville Baptist Church for a 3:00 p.m. funeral service with Bro. Jerry Bishop officiating. Burial will be at Keownville Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Janice Davis Roaton; two sons, Dwayne Howard Roaton (Jenny) and Barry Barton Roaton (Monica); a sister, Linda Sue Tutor; fourteen grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren and one due to make their appearance any day.
Georgiann Smith Waggoner
PLANTERSVILLE – Georgiann Smith Waggoner, 58, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at her residence in Plantersville. Services will be on Saturday August 3, 2019(Today) at 11:30 AM at First Baptist Church, Plantersville. Visitation will be on 10:30 AM – Service time only at the church. Burial will follow at Plantersville Cemetery.
James Prentis Cook, Jr.
BENTON COUNTY – James Prentis Cook, Jr., 82, passed away on August 1, 2019, at his residence in Hickory Flat. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
