Myra Stonesifer
BLUE SPRINGS – Myra Frances Stonesifer, 79, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born March 17, 1940, to William Wesley and Minnie B. Peyton Ragsdale. She was a member of Center Baptist Church. She was a retired nurse’s aide, having worked in Arkansas and Tupelo. She loved gardening and flowers.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Stark Aldridge officiating. Burial will be in Center Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Billy Lee Stonesifer; 2 sisters; and 6 brothers.
Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, and from 12:00 noon until service time Sunday at United.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Mr. Eddie Edwards
TUPELO – Mr. Eddie Edwards, 95, passed away on December 13, 2019, at his home in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Marilyn S. Harlow
PONTOTOC – Marilyn S. Harlow, 74, passed away December 12, 2019 at NMMC – Tupelo, MS. She was a member of Black Zion Baptist Church; graduated from Algoma High School and worked at Action Industries until she became disabled. She was a kind and generous person and loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren, who were the light of her life.
She is survived by her two sons, Tim Roberts (Kim) and Scott Whitt (Laura); four grandchildren, Cody Roberts (Kaleigh), Cris Roberts, Sarah Whitt, and Jonathan Whitt; two great grandchildren, Finn and Ollie Roberts; one sister, Diane Taylor; one brother, Steve Bridgman (Margie); one niece and four nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Schallock; father, W. David Bridgman; mother, Ruth B. Bridgman; grandparents, Rev. W.M. and Cleora Davis Blansett and Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Bridgman; and a brother-in-law, Terry Taylor.
Services will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jay Carney officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Cody Roberts, Jonathan Whitt, Brad Bridgman, Vic Bridgman, Jeff Taylor, and Mike Taylor.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 14, 11 AM until service time.
Kenny Sykes
OKOLONA – Kenny Sykes, 63, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at his residence in Okolona. Services will be tomorrow, December 14, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 6-7 P.M., one hour before service at Calvary Baptist Church. The service will follow immediately after.
Joe McMinn, Sr.
HOLLY SPRINGS – Joe McMinn, Sr., 92, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Slayden Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. There will be a visitation at the church also Sunday from 1:00 PM until service.
Jimmy Thomas
BYHALIA – Jimmy Thomas, 72, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Great Oaks Nursing Home in Byhalia. Services will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 12 noon at Winburn Methodist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Thursday 10:00 am until service.
Betty Green Anthony
CALHOUN CITY – Betty Green Anthony, 88, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at her home in Naples, FL. Services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2 pm at Pryor Funeral Home in Calhoun City. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 1 pm until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens.
Dathol Camp
HATLEY – Mary Dathol Camp, 93, passed away at Old Jefferson Community Living Center in Baton Rouge, LA on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Born on September 22, 1926, she and her brother, Joe Carl Ross were orphaned at a very early age after their mother, Carlee Gregory Ross died as a result of child birth and their father, Joe Ross, died from heart issues a short time later. She and her brother lived briefly with grandparents who also died before Dathol was 10 years old and then with aunts and uncles until she married Johnny Camp at the young age of 16. They celebrated 53 years of marriage before his death in 1994. Dathol worked at a variety of garment factories in the Amory area before an early retirement. She and Johnny were well known for their hospitality, especially for their fish and quail suppers and last minute invitations to friends to enjoy her delicious freshly baked cakes. For years, she took great delight in her work as a Ladybug at Christian Chapel where she and fellow Ladybug members met weekly to craft stuffed bears to bring to hospitalized children. After living in the Hatley community for over 85 years, she moved to Baton Rouge in 2013 to be close to her daughter. While living at Lake Sherwood Village Retirement Community, she made many new friends and enjoyed ringing choir bells, holiday and birthday parties, group singing and a variety of other social activities. Strong in her faith till the end, she was a lifetime member of Christian Chapel Church of Christ.
Funeral services for Dathol will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bobby Cleveland and Sam Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in the New Hope Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Camp Faulkner (Gary “Butch”) of Baton Rouge, LA; her brother, Joe Carl Ross of Birmingham; her daughter-in-law, Karon Camp of Fredricksburg, VA; grandchildren, Chris Camp (Milana), Sonya Pancione (Jon), Shawn Camp (Heidi), and Jason Faulkner (Diane); great grandchildren, Robert Camp, Alaina and Austin Christopher, Blaine, Kyle, and Ashley Lafin, Dominic and Gabrielle Pancione, Garrett and Isabella Camp, and Olivia and Ethan Faulkner; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Johnnie Camp; and her son, Johnny Ross Camp.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be the elders and deacons of Christian Chapel Church of Christ.
Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time for service.
A special thanks is given to her caretakers, Carolyn Burns and Dee Stephenson for their care over the past months.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Pamela Payne
SALTILLO – Pamela Payne, 54, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Overland Park in Kansas City, Kansas. Services will be on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 11 am until 2 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Gilvo Cemetery in Mooreville. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Audrey Mann Saucier
MOOREVILLE – Audrey Jean Mann Saucier, 70, died unexpectedly Thursday, December 12, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Gulfport July 20, 1949 to Loomis L. and Mary Evelyn Mann and was a graduate of Gulfport High School. Audrey had a nurturing spirit and spent a majority of her life caring for the elderly. Audrey loved her family and centered her life around them, never missing an opportunity to create memories together. She also enjoyed hunting yard sales and working in the yard.
Survivors include her daughter, Rachel Priest (Richard) of Mooreville; two granddaughters, Baylee and Shana Priest of Mooreville; great-grandson, Jayden Teeters of Mooreville; three sisters, Peggy Newman (Fred) of Gulfport, Doris Farmer (Malcolm) of Gulfport and Kathy Bridges (Rex) of Ocean Springs; significant other, Roy Dickerson of Mooreville and his son, Roy Dickerson, Jr. of Jackson; the father of her child, Dale Jones; and a host of other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Randy Clark officiating. Graveside services will follow in Priceville Cemetery.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
James Rollins
AMORY – James Thomas Rollins, 79, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Born on April 28, 1940 in Monroe County, he was the son of Thomas David and Myrtle Marie McAnally Rollins. He grew up in the Cason Community and attended Pine Grove and Nettleton Schools. Prior to his retirement, he worked for Pullman Couch, Futorian, and then for 28 years for True Temper Sports in Amory; and he married Barbara Turner on April 17, 1960. James was a dedicated member of Cason Baptist Church where he spent countless hours working in every way he could. In addition to gardening, he was an overall handyman and a master craftsman and who could make anything. Most days he could be found working in his shop where he could take a block of cedar and make beautiful plates, bowls, and cups.
Funeral services for James will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Cason Baptist Church with Bro. Jim Manley and Bro. Matt Long officiating. Burial will follow in the Haughton Memorial Park. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Barbara Rollins of the Cason Community; four nieces, Shelia Wigginton, Sharon Harris (Ricky), Angela Doty (Roman), Suzette Bishop (Jeff), and 2 nephews, Kenny Bailey and Steve Turner (Pam).
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Anthony Rollins.
Pallbearers will be deacons of the Cason Baptist Church.
Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and the body will lie in state one hour prior to the service on Sunday.
Memorials may be made to the Cason Baptist Church or the American Diabetes Association.
Leondus Ford, Sr.
OKOLONA – Leondus Ford, Sr., 91, passed away on December 13, 2019, at his residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Raymond Taylor
MARIETTA – Raymond Taylor, 71, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born May 23, 1948 in Prentiss County to Dewey and Christine Taylor. He graduated from Marietta High School in 1968. He attended East Marietta Baptist Church, and managed Alcorn Builders Supply for several years. He loved hunting and spending time with his family and friends He especially enjoyed watching anything in which his grandchildren were participating, and he was always in the stands to cheer them on.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Hall and Mr. Michael Jackson officiating. Burial will be in Sumner’s Chapel Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Taylor; two sons, Brent Taylor and Shane (Shanna) Taylor; one brother, Albert Taylor; two sisters, Juanita Kennedy and Billie Norris; and three grandchildren, Saydee Taylor, Payden Taylor and Livvie Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Rather Taylor, Robert Taylor, Guy Taylor, Bobby Taylor and Charles Taylor; and two sisters, Leon Hunkapiller and Charlene Ward.
Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
