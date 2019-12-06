Dennis Murl Robbins
BYHALIA – Dennis Murl Robbins, 83, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Sunday, December 8 , 2019 2:30 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home 140 N. Memphis St Holly Spring. Visitation will be on Sunday 1:00 until service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery 6777 Hwy 5 Hickory Flat, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Connie Ramona Snell
TISHOMINGO – Connie Ramona Snell, 83, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at her residence in Tishomingo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, December 8, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 8, 12-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Joel Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Jerry Newcomb
RIDGELAND – Jerry Newcomb, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at 1 pm on Wednesday December 4th after a brief illness.
Jerry is survived by his daughters, Kathryn Newcomb and Karen Newcomb Morrison; grandchildren, Collin and Mia Morrison of Houma, LA; his brothers and sister, – Harold (Elizabeth) Huntsville AL, June Boyd (Burton) Madison MS, Don (Emily) Oxford,MS, Morris Newcomb, Ridgeland,MS and his dear friend Dotty Watts Mills of Zachary, LA.
Preceded in death by his wife of 41 years Nancy Kathryn Schilling Newcomb; his parents, Nolen and Wardie Cossitt Newcomb, brothers, Guy and Leslie Newcomb and sister Bobbie Newcomb Horton.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10 am – 12 pm at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood. Funeral services will follow at 12 pm in the funeral home chapel. Mr. Newcomb will be laid to rest at 2pm Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery, Blue Mountain, MS
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Newks Cares.
Jeanette Owens Ray
FLORIDA/PONTOTOC – Jeanette Owens Ray, 86, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was of Baptist faith. She retired from Action Industries and then later retired for good from Wal-Mart in Pontotoc and moved to Florida to enjoy the rest of her days with her son, Tim. She enjoyed keeping her “corner of Heaven” as pretty and clean as she possibly could with her beautiful flowers and clean yard. She enjoyed the ocean, sunshine and the pretty days she had left in Florida. She loved everyone and never met a stranger.
Services will be 2 pm Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Discovery Church on HWY 336 in Pontotoc with Bro. Tommy Inman officiating. Burial with graveside service will be in the Thaxton Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Saturday at the church. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her sons, Dennis Walls of Houlka, Ricky Walls (Romana) of Houston and Tim Walls of Lakeland FL; her sister, Marilyn Tutor of Pontotoc; her beloved brother-in-law, Jerry Tutor of Pontotoc and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bro. Layman L. Owens and Ima Douglas Owens; her brothers, Dolphis, Jimmy and Sammie Owens and her sister, Phyllis McMullin. Pallbearers are; David Tutor, Tim Quarles, Bob Smith, Larry Ferguson, Hunter Fooshee and Steve Collins. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Kenneth Carpenter
PEACEFUL VALLEY – Kenneth Roy Carpenter, 75, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born January 22, 1944 to the late Roy Carpenter and the late Dovie Burdine Carpenter. He began Carpenter Electric in 1995. He was a member of Cardsville Baptist Church. He was an amateur HAM radio operator. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and working with computers. He also enjoyed gardening and fishing.
Services will be 2:00 pm on Sunday December 8, 2019 Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Todd officiating. Visitation will begin Sunday at 12:00 pm at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Bourland Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Catherine Carpenter of Nettleton; daughter, Christy (Skip) Sparkman of Nashville, TN; son, Randy (Leslie) Carpenter of Nettleton; grandsons: Turner Carpenter, Kyler (Allison) Williams, Kolby Williams, Sam Sparkman; granddaughters: Ashley (Chris) Long, Lily Sparkman; great-grandson, Grisham Long; special friends, Lathan (Jerry) Walton, Lloyd (Gloria) Cole.
Preceded in death by his parents,mother-in-law, Ruby Cole
Pallbearers will be Turner Carpenter, Kyler Williams, Kolby Williams, Sam Sparkman, Keith Cole, Chris Cole, Marty Walton
Honorary Pallbearers are Bud Wiygul, Ikey Roebuck, Lathan Walton
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Jessie Lee Sykes Jr.
OKOLONA – Jessie Lee Sykes Jr., 67, passed away on December 5, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
William Mattison
AMORY – William Harvey Mattison, 82, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born in Aberdeen on January 16, 1937 to Wilbert and Dora Derrick Mattison. At the request of his mother, who died giving birth, he was raised by his aunt, Gena Puckett. William was Valedictorian of the 1955 graduating class at Hatley High School. Having a desire for learning, he furthered his education obtaining his Ph.D. along with many other certificates. His first teaching assignment was in Kosciusko teaching English. With 56 total years, he taught Junior High in Brunswick, GA, Amory, Tupelo, and retired from Itawamba Junior College where countless students remember his intellect and fondness for history. In 1957, he married Sylvia Sullivan. Enjoying reading and all things pertaining to history, he was on the Amory Museum Board since its inception. He continued to serve for the Zoning and Planning Committee and as a former alderman for the City of Amory. William was an active participant of the Lions and Kiwanis Clubs and he enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Amory.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Rev. Claire Dobbs, Rev. Wesley Pepper, and Bro. Horace Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Haughton Memorial Park.
He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Sylvia Mattison; two daughters, Gena Glenn (Malcolm) of Amory and Melinda Blackthorn of Memphis; two grandchildren, Mattison and Maggie Glenn; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his aunt who raised him, Gena Puckett; brothers, John Henry, David, and Boyd Puckett; and a sister, Jewel Holley Tibbets.
Pallbearers will be Phil Sullivan, Ray Luker, James Sundstrom, Dakota Sundstrum, Orein Holley, and Jeremy Thorn. Honorary pallbearers will be Ken May and Timothy Legget.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon.
Memorials may be made to the Amory Humane Society or to a charity of choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Jimmie Lee Hunt
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Jimmie Lee Hunt, 69, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at his home in Memphis. Services will be on Sunday, December 8, 2019 2:00 p.m. at Mount Bethel M.B. Church 3311 Whippoorwill Rd Walnut, MS Minister Otis Shaw Officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday one hour prior to service at Mount Bethel Church no viewing on Saturday. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services. Burial will follow at Shaw Cemetery Canon, MS.
Ray Charles “Rudy” Gates
FULTON – Ray Charles “Rudy” Gates, 60, passed away on December 5, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Clay Floyd
BOONEVILLE – Clay Floyd, 80, passed away on December 6, 2019, at home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Mary Dale Rutherford Rogers
SHANNON – Mary Dale Lauderdale Rutherford Rogers, 95, died Friday, December 6, 2019 at her home in Shannon. She was born May 2, 1924 to Burt Lauderdale and Mary Dale Stewart Lauderdale. Mary Dale spent her life devoted to loving the Lord and those around her. She enjoyed spending her days watching birds out her window at the birdfeeders her son made for her as well as reading her bible on her front porch swing.
Mary Dale is survived by her son, Jimmy Rutherford (Sara Rutherford) of Shannon; and step-daughters, Kathy Thorn (Dewayne Thorn), Janet Sullivan (Eddie Sullivan), and Diane Hester all of Nettleton; grandchildren, Robin Elliott of Oklahoma, Tim Tubb of Shannon, Jim Rutherford (Britni Rutherford) of Shannon, Leslie Franklin (Jason Franklin) of Ripley, and Lee Rutherford (Lisa Rutherford) of Shannon; eleven great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Rudolph Strange Rutherford of Shannon; second husband, E. B. Rogers of Nettleton; and daughter, Betty Smith (Coy Smith) of Texas.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Saturday, December 7, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Jefferson Street chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Jason Franklin officiating. Graveside services will follow in Shannon Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Walter Trice, Tom Lyles, Jim Burk Lauderdale, Tommy Lauderdale, Lee Rutherford, Jim Rutherford, and Tim Tubb.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Faye Collier.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tommy Waddle
SHANNON – Tommy J. Waddle, 76, died Friday, December 06, 2019, at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born October 15, 1943, in Itawamba County to John Robert and Mildred Waddle. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Verona. He worked for Penn Tire then became an owner/operator of his trucking company. He was an avid outdoorsman, in particular, hunting and fishing. He loved cookouts and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Services will be 2 PM Sunday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Private burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his three children, Shelia Ethridge (Russell) of Saltillo, Anita Cannon (Craig) of Tupelo and Chris Waddle (Michelle) of Shannon; one sister, Sandra McGrew (Dan) of Nashville, TN; three grandchildren, Chelsea Cannon Martin (Charles), Catherine Cannon Fitzgerald (Kyle) and Cody Bost (Alyissa); four great-grandchildren, Cooper and Charlie Martin, Cannon Fitzgerald and Clay Thomas Fitzgerald, due in June; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Elizabeth Wooldridge, Mary Nell Cooper, Virginia Bohannon and Maylene Cody; five brothers, Jimmy Waddle, John Robert Waddle, Robin Waddle, Jed Waddle and Morris Waddle.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Wooldridge, Donnie Wooldridge, Dennis Leslie, Craig Waddle, Kevin Mitchell and Cody Bost.
Visitation will be 12 – 2 Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
