William Woodard
HOUSTON – William Woodard, 88, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at residence in Houston, MS. Services will be on Sunday December 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Second Baptist M.B. Church in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday December 21, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Houston Cemetery in Houston, MS.
Conrad Williams
PLANTERSVILLE – Conrad Williams, 68, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his home in Plantersville, MS. Services will be on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 3 pm at New Temple M.B. Church, 222 New Temple Road, Fulton, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors, 2510 S. Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS . Burial will follow at Dean & Word Cemetery, New Temple Road, Fulton, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Tracy Jewel
OXFORD – Tracy Jewel, 48, passed away on December 19, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford.
liza Crawford
ECRU – Eliza Crawford, 73, passed away on December 20, 2019, at her home in Ecru. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Izora Westmoreland
CALHOUN CITY – Izora Westmoreland, 75, passed away on December 19, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Bruce.
Edith Todd
BRUCE – Edith Todd, 98, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at Daughter’s home in Hernando, MS. Services will be on December 21 at 2:00 pm at Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church. Visitation will be on 12-2 Saturday at Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church.
Richard Johnson
HERNANDO – Richard Johnson, 87, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2019, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville, MS. Services will be on Saturday December 12 at 2:00 pm at Parker Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12:00 until 2:00 at Parker Memorial Funeral Home at Bruce, MS.
Gary DeWayne Cox
HOLLY SPRINGS – Gary DeWayne Cox, 29, passed away on December 19, 2019, at his home in Red Banks. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Albert Leon Horn
HOUSTON – Albert Leon Horn, lifelong resident of Houston, MS passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 after ninety years of a life fully lived.
Albert was born on July 11, 1929 in Houston, MS to Robyn Childress Horn and Lee Horn. He was a graduate of Houston High School and the University of Mississippi. On December 26, 1952, he married the love of his life, FaHoma Crumby, and enjoyed fifty-five wonderful years of life with her. Together they raised and loved three sons and a daughter: Lee, Victor, Laurie and Jim Garth.
A consummate entrepreneur and fearless innovator, Albert loved and served his community in many capacities – business owner, employer, advisor, and friend. He served as a member of the Houston School Board and was a lifelong member of the local Masonic Lodge. Beyond his business endeavors, an acumen for which he was well-known, Albert was also an avid outdoorsman, knife designer, gun collector, artist, and treasure-hunter who had a keen eye.
He had an unmistakable zeal for life which translated into many friendships, opportunities, and world travels with his wife and children. His sense of adventure and curiosity never dimmed with age, and he continued to travel, create, learn and enjoy life until his final days. Though he will be well-remembered for all of these things, it is his great love for family and his generosity of spirit that will endure as his most remarkable legacy.
Albert was preceded in death by his beloved wife, FaHoma, and his grandson, Sherod Horn. He is survived by his four children Lee Horn, M.D. (Teena), Victor Horn, M.D. (Debbie), Laurie Stevenson (Rick), Jim Garth Crumby Horn (Tammy) and by his thirteen grandchildren Justin Horn (Bea), Clay Bishop, Brister Bishop, Paige Lluy (Ryan), Hillary Horn, Vic Horn (Meredith), Drew Horn (Brittany), Garth Horn (Mary Leigh), Laura Jones (Justin), Robyn Griffin (Jeff), Stephen Powell, M.D., Kelly Powell, Jim Horn II, and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Louise Barrett (Bill) and Robbie Dendy (Sid).
A funeral service/celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Houston, where Albert was a lifelong member. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Crumby, Richard Jones, Roland Oswalt, Bobby Sanderson, Fred Thompson, Charlie Tillman, Bill Watson, and all former employees of Horn’s Big Star.
Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Albert and FaHoma Horn Scholarship Fund c/o Create Foundation, PO Box 1053, Tupelo, MS, 38802; or a charity of your choice.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Mason Keith Burns
MARIETTA – Mason Keith Burns, newborn son of Clint and Darbi Burns of Marietta, came into this world, Wednesday December 18, 2019 at 10:18pm at the Rout Center, Regional One Medical Center in downtown Memphis, Tennessee. Although his time on earth was brief, Mason’s birth did accomplish God’s purpose of his short stay. By being born, Mason fulfilled his mission by filling the lives of those who had come to adore him with memories and moments of life in which he was present. From trips to the doctors, scans of his anatomy, and his movement in his moms womb, gave all involved his fulfillment of his being. Mason earned his angel wings shortly after his birth, and entered the gates of heaven. Where today, this Christmas, he sits in the presence of our Creator, God Almighty.
He is survived by his proud parents, Clint and Darbi Grisham Burns; his precious big sister Sadie, who adored him so much; his Papaw and KK, Sam and Karen Grisham; his Pop and MeMe, Ronald and Melissa Burns; his aunts and uncles, Cody Grisham, and special friend Brooklynn Fletcher, Samantha and Colton Smith, and Beau and Brittany Burns; his sweet cousins, Grayson and Tucker Burns; maternal great grandparents, Bob “Daddy Bob” Grisham, and Kenneth and Charry Lacy; his paternal great grandparents, Betty Burns and Hugh Edward and Mavoline Moore; and a host of other special family members.
Memorial service will be Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 3:00pm at McMillan Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Ronnie Livingston officiating. Zion Rest Cemetery will be his final resting place. Visitation for Mason will be from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, December 22, 2019 at McMillan Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great grandmother, Ruth Grisham and paternal great grandfather, Clinton Burns.
Words can never express the thanks and gratitude we have for the doctors and staff at the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, especially Dr. Mauro Schenone and his team, The Rout Center at The Regional One Medical Center and the employees and volunteers at the FedEx Family House. They all have become family to us. We want to give a special thanks to all our friends and family that have prayed for us along the way we love you all.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lebonheur Children’s Hospital Foundation/FedEx Family House, P.O. Box 41817 Memphis, TN 38174-1817.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
