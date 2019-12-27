Laveda Robbins
PONTOTOC – In the early morning of December 27, 2019, heaven gained the most beautiful angel, Laveda Robbins. She was born on January 15, 1937, in Gideon, MO, to Virgil and Minnie Haile.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Anderson(Sam); her son, Greg Robbins; Danielle Perkins, whom she loved like a daughter; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Robbins; her parents, and her 13 siblings.
Services will be Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 2 PM at Cairo Baptist Church with Bro. Rick Griffin and Bro. Marty Browning officiating. Burial will follow in Cairo Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Matthew Keith, Donald Matthews, James Matthews, Jim Matthews, Joel Matthews, and Don Scott.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 5-8 PM at Cairo Baptist Church and Sunday, December 29, 2019 1 PM until service time at Cairo Baptist Church.
Elizabeth Crum
TIPLERSVILLE – Elizabeth Crum, 90, passed away on December 27, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Bro. Joe Epting
NEW ALBANY – George Holland (Joe) Epting went to his home in heaven on December 24,2019. He was born in Prentiss County on January 8,1932 to Hugh and Clarice Epting. He graduated from Jericho High School, Clark College in Newton and attended Blue Mountain College. He was married to Christine Hill on August 25,1963.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in New Albany.
Bro. Joe pastored Southern Baptist Churches for over fifty-two years. He served Unity, Pine Grove and Tiplersville in Tippah County, First Baptist Church in Collinwood, TN, Calvary in Corinth, MS, First Baptist Church in Potts Camp, Calvary in Osceola, AR, Furrs in Pontotoc County, Banner in Calhoun County, Randolph in Pontotoc County and Cornersville in Marshall County. He served as interim pastor at Center and Martin in Union County and Springdale in Tippah County.
Bro. Joe served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.
There will be a celebration of life at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church in New Albany with Bro. Andrew Chesteen and Bro. Ricky Young officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Charlie Hall’s Sunday School class. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park in New Albany.
He is survived by his loving wife, Christine; his precious daughter, Deborah Hudspeth; two grandsons, Connor Holland Hudspeth and Joel Austin Hudspeth, whom he loved with all his heart; one sister, Dorothy Murdock and one sister-in-law, Ann Hill.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one infant sister, a son-in-law, Alan Hudspeth; two brothers-in-law, William Hill and Thomas Murdock.
Visitation will be at First Baptist Church in New Albany from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, December 27,2019 and on Saturday from 1-2p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Gideons International or the building fund at First Baptist Church in New Albany.
For guest registry and online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Willis Frederick
MANTACHIE – Willis Frederick, 83, passed away on December 27, 2019, at The Meadows in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Elmer Clark
TUPELO – Elmer Walter Clark, 91, went to be with Lord on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Meadows in Fulton. He was born June 13, 1928 in Tupelo to Lawrence and Ruby Whittenton Clark. He attended Tupelo High School where he lettered in four sports and was the quarterback for the Tupelo High School football team that went undefeated and won the state championship in 1945. After high school he was called to duty and proudly served his country in both the United States Navy and the United States Air Force. While in the Navy, he was awarded the WWII Victory Medal and was honorably discharged as Yeoman Third Class in 1948. At that time, he enlisted with the Air Force and served until 1972 when he retired from active duty and joined the Air Force Reserves. His Military career ended with his retirement from the Air Force Reserves as a Major in 1988. On November 25, 1949, he married Elna McKinney. In 1951, he graduated from Mississippi State University and began his career with General Motors Acceptance Corporation and remained there until his retirement. He enjoyed playing golf, bridge and church league softball. He was a long-time faithful member of First Baptist church in Tupelo where he enjoyed working with young people and served as a deacon for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Elna McKinney Clark; two daughters Renee Clark (Allen Jones) and Patti Richburg (Hal); two grandchildren, Jessica Hernandez (Randy) and Justin Richburg; and great-granddaughter, Gabriella Hernandez.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Ruby Clark; brother, Edward Clark; and sister, Thellis Parker.
The family would like to express appreciation to George and Kathy Mason and the Meadows for their help and support.
Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 and from 1 p.m. until service time Saturday, December 28, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring his life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Chad Grayson officiating. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be George Mason, Jeff Cox, Larry Clark, Allen Jones and Hal Richburg.
Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Richburg, Randy Hernandez and Bobby Clark.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
McAuther Ray
PONTOTOC – McAuther Ray, 59, passed away on December 24, 2019, at NMMC in Starkville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Amy Staggs DelVivar
RIPLEY – Amy Staggs DelVivar, 52, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10 am until 11:30 am at Kesler Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Charlotte Ford Woods
GUNTOWN – Charlotte Ford Woods, 82, died Friday, December 27, 2019 at Sancutary Hospice House in Tupelo after a lengthy illness. A native and long-time resident of Lee County, she was born in Guntown August 22, 1937 to Carlton Talmadge and Ruby Charlotte Wildman Ford and was a 1954 graduate of Tupelo High School. Earlier in her life, she worked with her husband, Luell “L.L.” Woods, Jr. on the family farm and later as a team truck driver together. Charlotte enjoyed sewing, cooking and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Marie Smith of Guntown; son, Bob “Bubba” Holloway of Theodore, Alabama; three grandchildren, Kerri Syms of Saltillo, Joshua Holloway (Yessey) of Winter Garden, Florida and John Holloway of Theodore; six great-granchildren, Hunter, Tyler, Aubrey, Nathan, Jacinda and Gabriel; two great-great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Oliver Baker; sister, Josie Carr (Pat) of Saltillo; and two nephews, Brian and Shane Carr both of Saltillo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 47 years, Luell L. “L.L.” Woods, Jr.; and one brother, Cary Ford.
A celebration of her life will begin with visitation Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 12 until 1 p.m., with a service following at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Bobby Robbins officiating. Burial will be in Jericho Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.