Mary L. Northington
DENNIS – Mary L. Northington, 86, passed away on January 31, 2020, at her residence in Dennis, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
George Pharr
TUPELO – George Thomas Pharr, III, 70, entered the “Great Gig in the Sky,” as his favorite group, Pink Floyd sang. George had been in declining health and died peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born in Booneville on August 13, 1949 to the late George Thomas Pharr, II and Nellie Scott Pharr, George lived about the country and world including France and Germany with his career military dad and mom but graduated from Booneville High School. George himself served in the U. S. Navy during peace time and had good memories of cruising around the Mediterranean Sea as a seaman. His early work was with Rosato Manufacturing in Tupelo where he met and married his wife, Patti Monts Pharr of Plantersville on June 10, 1983. A computer whiz, George retired after 25 years as the Systems Analyst at Itawamba Community College. He was a great husband, dad and granddad who doted over his family and provided for them supremely. Chief George made sure Friday nights were steak grilling nights and Saturday mornings were skillet size pancakes for family and friends. George loved fishing but his real passion was soccer and football and being totally committed to watching his son, Tommy, play and excel in both. George was a key figure in the growth and development of youth soccer in Tupelo.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Lynn Fair, Coach Mac Holland, and his brother, Dwight Pharr, speaking. Private burial will follow in the Plantersville Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon-service time Sunday.
George is survived by his wife, Patti; his daughter, Paige Sanderson all of Tupelo; his son, Tommy Pharr and his wife, Ashleigh of North Pole, Alaska and soon to be Tupelo; his grandson, Arik Yount of Tupelo and his granddaughter, Arya Pharr of North Pole, Alaska and soon to be Tupelo; his brother, Dwight Pharr and wife, Cindy of Iuka; his sisters, Ann and Amy Lauderdale both of Booneville. He was preceded in death by his parents, G.T. and Nellie Pharr, his sister, Ava Corrine Pharr and his father in law, Gene Monts.
Pallbearers will be Michael Adderholt, Arik Yount, Jonathan Pharr, Clay Beaver, McKinley Holland, and Harry Wilson
Memorials may be made to the Tupelo Soccer League, 655 Rutherford Road, Tupelo, MS 38801 . For those who cannot attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirector.come/live-streaming at 2 PM Sunday, where it will be permanently archived.
Thelma Parker
OKOLONA – Belon Thelma Parker died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at her residence in Okolona, MS. She was 83. Thelma was born Nov. 16, 1936, to Evie Milton Long and Mary Lou Harris Long in Chickasaw County, MS, where she has lived most all of her life. Thelma was a member of Carnation Baptist Church and also attended First Baptist Church, both in Okolona. She worked as a seamstress in the furniture industry, retiring from Seminole Furniture in Okolona. Thelma believed in being a hard worker, she always enjoyed going to her job, and rarely missed work. Thelma was an avid fan of the Mississippi State Bulldogs and loved watching them play. She enjoyed watching T.V., especially the Golden Girls, and old westerns. In her retirement she enjoyed sitting outside and taking care of her dogs, whom she affectionately referred to as her babies. Thelma loved family get-togethers. She enjoyed going fishing and gardening and her most cherished times were those spent with her family, the ones she loved the most. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed spending time in the kitchen.
Services will be at 2 pm, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Holland Funeral Directors, Okolona Chapel, with Bro. Bobby Brock officiating. Burial will follow at Asbury Cemetery in Van Vleet, MS. Visitation will be from Noon until service time Sunday only at the Okolona Chapel. Holland Funeral Directors – Okolona Chapel is entrusted with services.
Thelma leaves behind 2 sons, Bill Earrey (Gail) of Amory, MS, and Eric Moore of Oxford; 2 daughters, Amy Cunningham of Okolona, MS, and Melanie West (Jerry) of Van Vleet, MS; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Jackie Long (Sherry) of Bradenton, FL; 2 sisters, Wanda Boyd and Debbie Pollard (Bill), both of Oxford, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Robert Rufus Earrey, and her second husband of 45 plus years, Louis Lee Parker in 2015; 2 sons, Robert Rufus Earrey, Jr. and Phillip O’neal Earrey; her daughter, Orville Ann Earrey Holley; her grandson, Phillip O’neal Earrey, Jr., and 2 sisters, Artis Holcomb and Carolyn Moore.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Earnest, Josh Earrey, Josh Paige, Levi Cunningham, Buster Brock, and Jerry West. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Walter “BoBo” Lawhorn
CORINTH – Walter “BoBo” Lawhorn, 70, passed away on January 30, 2020, at his home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
John Fletcher Henry
TUPELO – John Fletcher Henry, 66, died on January 30, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Jean Bennett Coker
GARDENDALE, ALABAMA/FORMERLY OF AMORY – Jean Bennett Coker, 91, left for the Promised Land on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, MS on January 7, 1929, she was a daughter of Edna Foy Dixon and Mr. Odis Barham.
Jean graduated from Hatley High School in the late 1940s, where she played basketball in Junior and Senior High. She worked at an automotive plant in Zion, IL, until she moved back to Amory in the early 1960s. Jean ran a store in Smithville among her other jobs at gas and service stations. She also worked with Carroll Moffett Sales and Larson’s Big Star. Jean was a longtime, faithful member of Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and Training Union Teacher. Her faith in the Lord guided her throughout her life and she always strived to share the love of Jesus with everyone in her life.
Family was a cornerstone of her life. She created countless memories while cooking, baking, and laughing with her brothers and sisters. Her children and grandchildren brought her great joy and she always looked forward to seeing her son, Lynn. Jean was steadfast in her faith and enjoyed volunteering with her church in her free time. A strong, Christian lady, she always put others before herself. Jean was also known for her green thumb, and her hobbies included working in her yard and loving on her grandchildren.
Jean will be dearly missed by her family and friends. The memories they cultivated over a lifetime will remain in the hearts of her loved ones forever.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Patti Flippo (Daniel), of Gardendale, AL; grandchildren, Misty Beasley (Rick), Samantha Sloman (Avery), Zack Flippo (Peyton); great-grandchildren, Evangeline, Seraphina, Adelaide Beasley, Adrian Flippo, Beatrice Sloman; sister, Martha Steele (Edward), of Birmingham, AL; brothers, Charles Barham, Philadelphia, MS, Sam Dixon (Dora), Marion, IA, Billy Dixon (Elizabeth), Laurinburg, NC; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Coker; son, Lynn Odis Bennett; sisters, Mildred, Bertha, Ruby, Nancy; and brothers, Joe and Ed.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt officiating. Burial will follow at Pearce Chapel Cemetery in Smithville. Pallbearers will include Zack Flippo, Avery Sloman, David Flippo, Dave Oswalt, Mark Cochran, and Matthew Lewis.
Visitation will be Saturday from 1 PM until the service hour at the funeral home.
Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Bradley Ballard
TUPELO – Bradley Ballard, 44, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at 5 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday from 4 PM to service time at Holland – Tupelo Chapel.
Carolyn Gattis
NETTLETON – Carolyn Gattis, 72, passed away on January 30, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Jessie Kelly
BOONEVILLE – Jessie Kelly, passed away on January 28, 2020 at the Landmark Nursing Facililty. She enjoyed yard sales, flea markets and being around people. She was a former employee of Bridges Dental Lab before retiring from Hancock Fabrics and she was a Christian.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 01, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Jim Mooney officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by one son, Jeffery Shane Kelly (Lacey) of Baldwyn; (5) sisters, Cathern Johnson (Ellis), Dorothy “Dot” Fair (Fred), Nadine Johnson (Billy) and Kathy Lindsey (Pete) all of Wheeler and Becky Lewellen of Thrasher; (4) brothers, David Fair of Memphis, Carl Fair (Susan) of Wheeler, Ray Fair of Wheeler and Jack Fair of Memphis; (3) grandchildren, Lauren Kelly, Jacob Kelly, Jordan Kelly and Joel Pounds; sister-in-law, Della Fair; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bertie Ricks Fair; brother, Bud Fair; brother-in-law, Doyle Dawson; sister-in -law, Rose Marie Fair; father of her child, Darrel Kelly.
Pallbearers will be Adam Lindsey, Randy Johnson, Marty Gorskey and Jacob Gorskey.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Saturday from noon until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Rev. Elbert Ray Adair Gates
OKOLONA – 60, passed away on Tues., Jan. 28, 2020 at his residence in Okolona.
Rev. Elbert Ray Adair Gates was born to Mablean Darden and the late Bosie Gates Jr. on April 18. 1959 in St. Louis, MO. Rev. Gates was a member of Clarks Chapel MBC and self employed. He received his education from the Okolona Schools.
Rev. Elbert Ray Adair Gates is survived by his wife, Mattie Belk-Gates of Okolona. Mother; Mablean Darden-Gates of Okolona. Two daughters; Renado Ivy of Okolona and Latoya Owens (Jeremiah) of Roanoke, Texas. Two sons; Elbert Ray Gates, Jr. (Shameeka) of Houston and Thomas Belk of Okolona. Two sisters; Dr. Brenda Gates-Merritt of Atlanta, Ga. and Elaine Cherry (Sam) of Okolona. Four brothers; Mitchell Adair (Gayle) of Okolona, Bobby Gates (BJ) of Cordova, Texas, Terry Gates (Jean) of Okolona, and Gregory Gates of Byram, MS. There are also 11 grandchildren.
The service will be Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Clark’s Chapel MBC with Rev. Eddie Pickens officiating. The burial will follow at Jolly’s Chapel MBC Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Kayla Courson
HOLLY SPRINGS – Kayla Courson, 28, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the scene of an automobile accident in Marshall County, MS. Services will be on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Pine Grove Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Sunday from 1:00 PM until service time.
Doris Jean Malone
RED BAY – Doris Jean Malone, 92, passed away on January 31, 2020, at Burns Nursing Home in Russellville, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Jo Eris Harper
MANTACHIE – Jo Eris Harper, 68, of Memphis, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Baptist Hospital East in Memphis. She was born September 3, 1951, in Miami, Florida, to John Edward and Eura Mabel Walker Harper. She was a graduate of Memphis Tech High School and was a Baptist in belief. She retired as a legal secretary for the social security office for hearings and appeals in Memphis, TN. She loved being around and supporting her children and grandchildren.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Ron Cottam officiating. Lisa J. Gill will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery.
Survivors include two daughters, Lisa J. Gill (Todd Williams) and Heather Gray, both of Memphis; one brother, John Emory Harper of Tupelo; one sister, Celia Harper of Memphis; three grandchildren, Aubrey Gaston Gill, Rio Jasmine Richmond, and Jacob Allen; and one great-grandchild, Scarlett Richmond.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Lynette Thompson Bolen
TUPELO – Lynette Thompson Bolen, 71, died Thursday, January 30, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at 11:30 AM at First Baptist Church – Saltillo. Visitation will be on Monday from 10 AM to service time at the church. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park.
Ella Jean Loftin
RED BANKS – Ella Jean Loftin, 90, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Saturday 10:00 am until service.
Luther White
OLIVE BRANCH – Luther White, 90, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Services will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Meadowbrook Baptist Church with a visitation at the church Saturday from 10:00 am until service. The Holly Springs Funeral Home is in charge.
Emily Dale Wallis
BALDWYN – Emily Dale Wallis, 90, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Meadows Nursing Facility in Fulton. She enjoyed cleaning house, needlework, Ole Miss football and spending time with family and friends. She retired from the federal government and taught Sunday School at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, February 02, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. with Dr. Chester Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery.
She is survived by nieces, Anita Gamble Newsom, Gay Gamble Pounders, Lissa Gamble Doorenbos and Suzanne Medlin Cruea; sister-in-law, Carolyn Wallis Jones; brother-in-law, Bruce Wallis (Peggy); host of other great and great-great-nieces and nephews; special friend, Mary Dee Shelton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Wallis; parents, Gladys and E.V. Gamble; brother, Gene Gamble and a niece , Linda Gamble Medlin.
Pallbearers will be Ben Wallis, Will Wallis, Kyle Stephenson, Bryan Pounders, Garrett Doorenbos, John Doorenbos and Benny Wallis.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 4:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
