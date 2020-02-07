Kalil Daher
BALDWYN – Kalil Daher, 64, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2-4 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Debra Ann Vaughn
TUPELO – Debra Ann Vaughn, 63, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 1 pm at Mt. Pleasant Chesterville M.B. Church, 242 Revival Road, Belden, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 4-6 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park, 1328 Callaway Street, Tupelo, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Brenda Mabry
SALTILLO – Brenda Jean Fugitt Mabry, 70, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 after a sudden and unexpected illness at her home. Born August 31, 1949 in West Point, Ms. to Tildon Orville(T.O.) Fugitt and Frances Fulgham Fugitt, Brenda was educated in Tupelo Public Schools and graduated from Tupelo High School in l968 where she was an academic standout. She worked for over 32 years as the Office Manager for Ear, Nose and Throat Physicians in Tupelo where she was a valuable employee and made friends with many. Brenda enjoyed good conversation, fishing, watching sports especially Mississippi State football and basketball and being with her family and friends. She was a doting grandmother and enjoyed watching Mackenzie play softball, gymnastics and dancing. She was a caregiving friend to many and especially to her late son, Byron, in the years that led up to his death after being injured in the line of duty as a Deputy Sheriff of Tunica County, Mississippi.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 3 PM Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at the Saltillo First United Methodist Church in Saltillo with Rev. Tim Green officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 PM -service time on Sunday only at the Church. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends.
Brenda leaves behind her husband, John Morris Mabry of Saltillo, a longtime employee of Tombigbee Electric Power, to whom she married April 26, 1968. A daughter, Amy F. Tackett and her husband Scott of Saltillo; her granddaughters, Mackenzie and Rebecca Tackett and a brother, Ed Fugitt and his wife, Relda of Plantersville, her several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her special friends Clyde and Linda Godfrey of Verona and special neighbors Noah and Trista Swims. She was preceded in death by parents and her beloved only son, Byron Morris Mabry on May 28, 2011.
Pallbearers will be fellow members of the Johnny Green Sunday school class at Saltillo-First Methodist Church.
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Naman Davis
AMORY – Naman Davis, 55, passed away on February 6, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Amory.
Freddie Gene Thompson
WREN – Freddie Gene Thompson, 63, passed away Thursday, February 06, 2020, at his residence in Aberdeen. Services will be on Monday, February 10, 2020; 1:00 PM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday from 11:00 to service time at the funeral home.. Burial will follow at Wren Cemetery. Condolences and Memories may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Lealon Townsend
HOULKA – Lealon Townsend, 82, passed away on February 6, 2020, at his residence in Houlka, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary of Pontotoc.
Alice J Moore
ABERDEEN – Alice J Moore, 76, passed away on February 3, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Golden Train in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Jackson Mortuary.
Betty Jean Jones Lewis
AMORY – Betty Jean Jones Lewis, 88, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center -Gilmore in Amory, MS. She was born November 18, 1931 in Aberdeen to Robert Homer Jones and Mary Bell Neely Jones. She was a life long resident of Monroe County. Ms. Lewis was an Office Manager in Medical Clinics for 56 Years. She worked for Dr. Dabbs, Dr. Fulton, Dr. Jamchuck and Dr. Brown. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Aberdeen. A Graveside Service will be Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at New Hope Cemetery with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one sister Mary Jane Kuykendall (Ralph) of Amory, MS; three nieces Mary Jo Kirkpatrick (Billy) of Becker, MS, Jeannie Goodnoh (Stephen) of Amory, Ms. and Anna Howell (Andy) of Madison, MS.; two great nieces Mary Kathryn and Molly and two great nephews Paul and Spence. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Thomas Edward Lewis. Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Chuck Dickerson
MOOREVILLE – Charles “Chuck” Dickerson, 49, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Tupelo, June 24, 1970 to William Clarence “Pete” and Virginia Long Dickerson and was a 1988 graduate of Tupelo High School. Chuck was a huge Florida Gators fan and enjoyed spending time with his family, grilling out, hanging around bonfires and shooting pool. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in East Tupelo.
Survivors include his daughter, Samantha Dickerson; mother, Virginia Langford (David); brothers, Terry Dickerson and Gregory Dickerson (Sandy); step-sisters, Dawn and Stephanie; nieces and nephews, Adrianna and McKenzie, Cody, Carter and Tucker Dickerson; and uncle, Donny Dickerson.
He was preceded in death by his father; and grandparents.
Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Shawn White officiating with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Shane Smith, Johnny Martin, Cody and Dwayne Dickerson, Ryan Hester and Mike Miles.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Lucious, James and Brian Webb, Mark Long and Joey Presley.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
David Grimes
RED BAY – David Grimes, 68, passed away on February 7, 2020, at Red Bay Hospital in Red Bay, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Juanita Kennedy
MARIETTA – Juanita Kennedy, 86, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at her home. She was born January 27, 1934, to Dewey and Christine Taylor. She worked for Brown Shoe Company, Marietta Manufacturing and Golden Manufacturing. She was a member of Zion Rest Church of Christ. She enjoyed cooking, mowing her yard, gardening, catfishing, and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, February 9, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Minister Tony Brown and Minister Ronnie Livingston officiating. Burial will be in Sumner’s Chapel Cemetery.
She is survived by two sons, Mickey Kennedy and Paul (Charie) Kennedy; two daughters, Denise (Eddie) Barnett and Missy (Melvin) Lambert; one daughter-in-law, Amanda Kennedy Pardue; one brother, Albert Taylor; one sister, Billie Norris; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Houston Earl Kennedy; one son, Houston Dale Kennedy; one great-grandson, Dalen Thomas; her parents; six brothers, Charles, Raymond, Bobby, Guy, Rather and Robert Taylor; and two sisters, Leon Hunkapiller and Charlene Ward.
Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
David Cole
BOONEVILLE – David Aaron Cole, 82, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Rosewood Assisted Living in Tupelo. He was born April 3, 1937, to C.A. “Buck” and Sula Cole. He graduated from Booneville High School, attended Northeast Junior College, graduated from Mississippi State University, and received his Juris Doctorate from Memphis State University. He served in the Mississippi National Guard and later the Army reserve in Texas. After college, he served as a Border Patrol Agent in Laredo, Texas. He transitioned from the Border Patrol to the United States Immigration Service, where he served for over 30 years in offices in Boston and New York City before being promoted to Officer in Charge of the Memphis Regional Office. After retiring from the Immigration Service, he started an immigration law practice in Memphis before retiring for a second time and moving back to Booneville. He enjoyed bird hunting, raising bird dogs, fixing cars and reading.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, February 9, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. John Cagle officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by one son, Nelson (Susan) Cole of Saltillo; one daughter, Karen (Phillip) Simard of Midlothian, Virginia; one sister, Dorothy (John) Gambill; and four grandchildren, Casey Cole, Miller Cole, Christopher Bartle and Andrew Bartle.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Ann Nelson Cole; and his parents.
Visitation will be Sunday from 1:30 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Robert Wayne Mann
BOONEVILLE – Robert Wayne Mann, 76, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at his home in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. A private family service with military honors was held in his memory. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Bonnie Greene
SALTILLO – Bonnie Ray Fires Greene, 82, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. She was born in Arkansas October 18, 1937 to Elzie Ray and Hilda Clay Fires. In 1970, she married Jack Greene in Hawaii while he was stationed at Pearl Harbor. In 1983, she graduated from Wabash Valley College in Mt. Carmel, Illinois with her son and enjoyed a long, fulfilling career as a bookkeeper. She and Jack moved to Saltillo 15 years ago to be closer to her family. Bonnie loved living on the golf course and enjoyed walking around the Barnes Crossing Mall.
Survivors include her husband of over 50 years, Jack “Mickey” Greene; son, Billy Garrison and his wife, Linda of Saltillo; daughter, Becky Garrison Josey and her husband, Jeff of Evansville, Indiana; three grandchildren, Bryce Schofield, Candice Schofield and Heather Garrison; five great-grandchildren; sister, Margie Langston and her husband, Roy of Belden.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Thursday, February 13, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 1 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Neal Ramage officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tina Rose Pope Alexander
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES – Tina Rose Pope Alexander, 54, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, February 10 at 3 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Monday, February 10 from 1 PM to 3 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Oak Forest Cemetery near Randolph. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Tina’s family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Ruth Ann Little Boston
TUPELO – Ruth Ann Little Boston, 78, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be private with family memories. Visitation was Wednesday, February 5, 2020 & Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Magnolia Room of Tupelo, Memorial Funeral Chapel which is a division of Associated Funeral & Cremation Center. associatedfuneral@yahoo.com.
Gene Tidwell
PONTOTOC – Maxie Eugene “Gene” Tidwell, 56, passed away February 6, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He loved fishing, camping, riding his motorcycle, laughing, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Tidwell; daughter, Madison Tidwell; son, Cody Tidwell; brothers, James Tidwell(Cathy) and Johnny Tidwell; sister, Marie Cossey(Randy); and his parents, Maxie G. and Phyllis Tidwell.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Tidwell; grandparents, Robert and Lavelle Nichols; and several uncles and aunts.
Services will be Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Mike Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in Springville Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Calvin Swindle, Elvis Swindle, Jeremy Franklin, James Tidwell, Randy Cossey, and Chris Thomas.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, 5-8 PM and Monday, February 10, 1 PM until service time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.