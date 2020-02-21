James Hubbard
COLLIERVILLE, TENNESSEE – James Hubbard, 45, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at St. Frances Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Tuesday 12 noon until service.
James Counts
TUPELO – James Counts, 85, died Friday, February 21, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11 AM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday from 10 AM – service time at Holland. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Carl Edward Ashby
OKOLONA – Carl Edward Ashby, 73, passed away on February 21, 2020, at his residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Willie Clarence “Fred” Bailey
OKOLONA – Willie Clarence “Fred” Bailey, 69, passed away on February 21, 2020, at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Betty Jean Stegall
PONTOTOC – Betty Jean Stegall, 67, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Pontotoc Health and Rehab in Pontotoc, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 1-6 PM, with family hour 5-6 PM at Payton Mortuary. Services will be on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 2 PM at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Pontotoc. Viewing will be available one hour before service at the church. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Helen Louise Ross
CORINTH – Helen Louise Ross, 85, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at her home in Corinth. Services will be on Monday, February 24 at 11:00 am at Mason Saint Luke MB Church. Visitation will be on Sunday evening, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at National Cemetery.
Wanda Sullivan Thorn
CAROLINA COMMUNITY – Wanda Sullivan Thorn, 66, passed away on February 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Gilmore in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Tonya M. Key
HOUSTON – Tonya M. Key, 47, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Plain M.B. Church in Prairie, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6-7:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Pleasant Plain Cemetery in Prairie, MS.
Mittie L. Mitchell
ABERDEEN – Mittie L. Mitchell, 96, passed away on February 20, 2020, at home in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Jackson Mortuary.
Sylvia Pearl Childs
NETTLETON – Sylvia Pearl Childs, 105, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Courtyard Community Living Center in Fulton, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1 pm at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 336 Pleasant Grove Road, Nettleton, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4-6 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Annette Sullivan
NEW ALBANY – Annette Maxey Sullivan, 93, passed away Thursday, February 20,2020 at Magnolia Place in New Albany. She was born April 3,1926 in Memphis, TN to the late Barney Franklin Maxey and Grace Gaines Maxey.
She was retired from Porter Furniture as office manager for more than forty years. She enjoyed Ballroom Dancing and won many awards. She loved to read and had an extensive library and she also loved to travel. During WWII she worked as a “Rosie the Riveter” on the wings of bomber airplanes. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and a member of Young Women’s Professional Organization. She was an avid antique glassware and pottery collector and was an accomplished seamstress.
Funeral services will be, Monday, February 24,2020 at 1:00 pm at United Funeral Service with Bro. Randy Bynum officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will be at Macedonia Cemetery.
She is survived by two daughters, Marsha Sullivan of New Albany, Brenda Baird (Gaylon) of the Macedonia community; one son, Ted Benefield (Nancy) of Leonardtown, MD; five grandchildren, Tom Benefield (Lisa), Rick Benefield (Dana), Mauri Jordan (Mark), Casey Picinich, Christy McAllister (Chad); ten great-grandchildren, Brooke Franks, Josh Hodges, Fischer Jordan and Fiance Hope, Maddox McAllister, Caroline McAllister, Bryce Benefield (Brittani), Cale Benefield (Jackie), Breana Dahl (Caleb), Seth Benefield, Tori Benefield; three great-great-grandchildren, Linnea Dahl, Lily Anne Benefield, Eleanor Benefield; one sister, Virginia Hillis
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Keith Sullivan; one infant grandchild, Traci Hodges; one niece, Ann Jordan; one son in law, Pete Bertling; two sisters, Billie Holbrook, Shirley Jones; one brother, Bobby Maxey,
Visitation will be Monday, February 24, 2020 from Noon until service time at 1:00 pm at the funeral home.
For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Shirley Sullivan
SALTILLO – On February 17, 2020, Shirley Sullivan at the age of 84, left all her troubles of this world behind and walked through the gates of Glory. She died at home, which was exactly where she wished to be. Shirley spent most of her life in Shannon and Old Union, but lived on Birmingham Ridge in Saltillo for the past 15 years. Most of her old friends will remember the days of her cooking in the deli for Mr. Nash at Quality Discount in Shannon. Later on, she opened C&S Childcare where she loved and spoiled many little ones. Shirley enjoyed collecting angels and had an abundance of them. On warm days, you could usually find her outside riding her electric wheelchair or stuck in the mud because she just couldn’t stand to stay inside. She enjoyed gardening and had a specific way she expected it to be taken care of by her family. In her later days, she became very efficient at texting and scrolling through Facebook to catch up with everyone. Shirley was an active member of Macedonia Baptist Church until her health no longer allowed her to attend services. She continued to support her church home with her tithes and offerings while she was at home. She was also a faithful contributor to various charities. Shirley loved her family fiercely and they loved her as well.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Anglin (Paul) of Saltillo; two sons, Gary Sullivan (Barbara) of Fulton and James Robert Sullivan of Saltillo; grandchildren, Tisha McNatt (Steve), Paula Carpenter (Brian), Tina Sullivan, Angela Kidd (Levi), Micheal Sullivan (Heather), Savannah Sullivan and Cameron Sullivan; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; best friend, Wilma Cordell; and special caregiver, Casey Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Mildred Reese; and brother, James Reese.
Services honoring her life will be 4 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Brother Todd Bowen officiating with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, 103 Road 1966, Tupelo, MS 38804. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Encompass Hospice for the care of comfort they provided for Mrs. Sullivan and her family. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Lewis Spigner
OZARK – Robert Lewis Spigner, 79, died Friday, February 21, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born August 12, 1940, in the Ozark community, to Troy Christopher and Belvie Jane South Spigner. He worked with Bill Mitchell in the Lee County Sheriff’s office. He worked at Leggett & Platt until becoming disabled. He was a 32 degree Mason. He was a musician at an early age and he played with several bands, including The Sunshine Boys and Jerry Pitts and the Rhythm Makers. He enjoyed wood working, but the joy of his life was talking about playing music, which included many stories of Nashville.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. David “ET” Turner and Bro. Jason Franklin officiating. Burial will be in the Ozark Methodist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Neta Roper Spigner; one son, Chris Spigner (Connie); both of Ozark; one granddaughter, Kirksey Sheffield of Starkville and one grandson, Luke Sheffield of Ozark; the mother of his son, Joyce Mathis; two step-daughters; two step grandsons; four step great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, G.C. Spigner; three sisters, Podesta Roberson, Lodeska Tyra, and Eula B. Sheffield; and his parents.
Pallbearers will be David Brown, Ronald Wesson, Randy Lindsey, Dennis Upton, Eric Sheffield, Danny Sheffield, Roger Sheffield, and Carlton Spigner.
Visitation will be Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at NMMC Hospice Unit.
