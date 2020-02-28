Mildred “Mickey” Paden
CORINTH – Mildred “Mickey” Paden, 72, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at her sister’s home in Corinth. Services will be on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Hill Cemetery.
Timothy Ray Brahm
TIPPAH COUNTY – Timothy Ray Brahm, 55, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Sunday, March 1 at 2 PM at Wheeler Grove Baptist Church near Kossuth. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 29 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Wheeler Grove Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Wheeler Grove Church Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brahm family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Ms. Terri L. Quinn
SALTILLO – Ms. Terri L. Quinn, 50, passed away on February 27, 2020, at North MS Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo. associatedfuneral.com.
Hale Aust
BOONEVILLE – Hale Aust, 87, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 1:00 PM at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday from 5:00-8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home and Monday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the church. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.
Danny Watson
SALTILLO – Danny Tyson Watson, 68, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family, after a brief illness on February 27, 2020. He was born in Saltillo to Tyson and Bertie Watson on February 8, 1952. He was a Baptist by faith. He was a member of Heart Adult Daycare Center. He enjoyed camping, dancing, and watching games shows.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lee Watson of Tupelo; daughter, Mary Kay Watson Edwards (Brian) of Saltillo; two sisters, Mary Evelyn Watson Shumpert and Dorothy Watson Cole; several nieces and nephews; three stepchildren Rachael, David, Kayla and Jeff Henderson; two brothers-in-law, Jimmy (Jean) Lowery and Ricky Galloway; and grandchildren including, Marissa, Nicholas and Rachael’s four boys.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cleta Faye Shinn; and brother-in-law, Edwin Lee Shumpert.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Sunday, March 1, 2020 at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo.
Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Robert Fowlkes officiating. Burial will be at Saltillo Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Richard Twitty, Madison Twitty, David Henderson, Craig Corbett, Britt Corbett, Jaden Henderson, and Brian Corbett.
Special thanks to the Mississippi Home Hospice, Dr. Harvey, Dr. Perkins, and Bobby Sanders.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
James Terry Burns
TIPPAH COUNTY – James Terry Burns, 51, passed away on February 28, 2020, in Dumas. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Grayland Westmoreland
PLANTERSVILLE – Grayland Westmoreland, 62, passed away on February 26, 2020, at U A B in Birmingham, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Geraldine Tipton
AMORY – Edna Geraldine Shields Tipton, 80, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Diversicare in Amory. She was born on July 22, 1939 in Russellville, AL to Airrey L. and Thelma Latham Shields and she attended and graduated from Aberdeen High School. Geraldine married Dudley Tipton in 1956, worked in the area garment factories eventually retiring as a supervisor at Red Kap Industries. She enjoyed her grandchildren and supported them in playing ball or anything else they were involved in. Known as a master gardener, she enjoyed taking care of her flowers. Geraldine was a member of Smithville Church of Christ with her relationship with God being most important, she loved to be with God’s people and served in any way she could especially teaching Sunday school. With a desire to maintain her independence, she fully recovered from a stroke and did everything she could to drive again and do whatever she wished. She will be missed by many.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Minister Jameson Steward officiating. Burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery.
Survivors include one son, Jerry Tipton (Kim) of Splunge; one sister, Shirley Parish of Amory; three grandchildren, Brad Tipton (Rachel), Kenny Tipton of Splunge, and Cassie Sullivan (Brad); great grandchildren, Taylor, Alivia Tipton, Ethan Tipton, Chase Tipton, Aubrey Sullivan, and John Mark Sullivan; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brothers, AJ Shields, Roger Shields, Alvin Shields; and sisters, Christine Hill, Laura West, and Avis Threadgill.
Pallbearers will be Brad Tipton, Kenny Tipton, Taylor Tipton, Ethan Tipton, Chase Tipton, and Brad Sullivan.
Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 p.m. until time for service at 3 p.m.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
