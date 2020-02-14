Vergie Hood
NEW ALBANY – Vergie Mae Hood, 100, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at New Albany Health and Rehab Center. She was born May 2, 1919, in Belgreen, Alabama, the daughter of John Henry “Bud” Hacker and Eva Holcombe Hacker. Mrs. Hood was a member of United Pentecostal Church of Memphis and a retired seamstress. She was the widow of Elijah E. B. Hood.
Survivors include three sons, Trenton Hood of Memphis, Tennessee, Leonard Hood of New Albany, Mississippi, and Doyle Hood and wife, Helen, of Nashville, Tennessee; fifteen grandchildren; forty-one great-grandchildren and fifty-six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers, Walter, Clyde, Grover, and Clarence Hacker; and four sisters, Core Allred, Icie Wilson, Irene Parrish, and Ella Hacker.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, from 11:00 A. M. until 2:00 P. M. with funeral service following at 2:00 P. M. at Glefnfield Funeral Home. Her grandson, Pastor Danny Hood, will officiate. Pallbearers are Glen Hood, Brandon Taylor, Justin Hood, Brandon Hood, Eric Hall, and Brian Hood. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park.
Boggan Eligah “B.E.” Clouse
MANTACHIE – Boggan Eligah “B.E.” Clouse, 94, passed away on February 14, 2020, at his home in Mantachie. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Bill Prestridge
GREENWOOD SPRINGS – William Grady “Bill” Prestridge, 53, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home in Splunge. He was born on April 26, 1966 to Gary L. “Buddy” Prestridge and Wendy Fant, but was reared by his grandparents, Homer and Florence Prestridge. Bill was a truck driver for many years and loved being over the road. He was multi-talented and could do anything and he had a great love for farm living. He was Baptist. Family was important to him and he had a special relation with his Aunt Glenda Taylor and late Uncle Doc Taylor; and his niece, Red. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in the Wesley Chapel Cemetery near Detroit, AL. Survivors include 3 sons, William Andrew Prestridge of Amory, Taylor Jones of Aberdeen, and Sean Southard of Tupelo; his mother, Wendy Fant (Richard) of Columbus; one granddaughter, Joie L-aine Thompson; three sisters, Dorothy Nell Grant of Aberdeen, Pam Sutton of Sulligent, and Michelle Pearson (Greg) of Corinth; two brothers, Jimmy Prestridge of Middleton, TN and Gary Prestridge, Jr. (Kim) of Water Valley; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kayla N. Prestridge; his father, Gary “Buddy” Prestridge; grandparents, Homer and Florence Prestridge; and by a nephew, Joshua Wayne Sutton. Family members will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 12:30 until service time on Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Earlene Ramey
BALDWYN – Earlene Ramey passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She was former employee of Lucky Star Mfg. and a homemaker. She was a member of Baldwyn First Christian Church.
Private services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Bro. Kelly Carmichael officiating. Burial will be Kirkville Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Roger Ramey of Baldwyn; two special nieces Liz Bolen and Jackie Warren both of Tupelo; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Margaret Anglin and Peggy Russell both of Baldwyn.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Horace Ramey; parents, Jim and Lina Wood; (2) brothers and (7) sisters.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Donna Jean Greene
TISHOMINGO – Donna Jean Greene, 70, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the North Ms. Medical Center Hospice, Tupelo, MS. A lifelong resident of Tishomingo County, Donna Jean was born on July 9, 1949 to Semmie and Ollie Belle Greene. She was a graduate of Tishomingo High School Class of 1967. She was a dedicated employee of Genesco Shoe Plant in Iuka for thirty-one years. She enjoyed gardening, working in her flowers and collecting recipes.
Services will be Saturday, February 15, 1 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS with Bro. Dwight South officiating. Burial will be in Belue Cemetery, Paden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her sisters – Earline Dew and Delona Mae Palazola (Tony) of Memphis, TN, Arnola Hollifield (Bob) of Alexandria, VA and Patricia Greene of Tishomingo, MS; her brothers – Noonon Greene (Barbara) Collierville, TN, Tommy Greene, Larry Greene and Ronnie Greene (Lora Van Meter) Tishomingo, MS; a sister-in-law – Geraldine Greene, Boaz, AL; a host of relatives, friends and a special nephew, Michael Greene Dew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Louise Flurry, Ozelle Cobb and Clarie Winfield and a brother, J. C. Greene.
Pallbearers will be her nephews – David Cobb, Jimmy Cobb, Steve Dew, Dwight Greene, Ricky Greene, Roger Greene and Luke Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Holt and members of the 1967 Tishomingo High School graduating class.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, Memphis, TN.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church.
Margaret Morris Daniels
TOCCOPOLA – Margaret Morris Daniels, 74, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 3 PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 16, 2020 1 PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Antioch Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
William Robert “Meat Man” Weeks
TIPPAH COUNTY – William Robert “Meat Man” Weeks, 72, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, February 16 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 15 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Weeks family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
R. Lee Reed
FULTON – R. Lee Reed, 75, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on Saturday, February 15, 3 p.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Golden, MS. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Norma (Joyce) Clemmer Freeman
RIPLEY – Norma (Joyce) Clemmer Freeman, 82, passed away February 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness. She was born February 12, 1938, and one of six children born to Troy and Tiny Mae Camburn Clemmer. She was a 1955 graduate of Shady Grove High School. Joyce was a member of West Ripley Baptist Church and a Walmart employee for 27 years, where she made several life long friends. She enjoyed helping on the family cattle and hay farm. She enjoyed working in her yard and flower beds.
Services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 15, 2020, at West Ripley Baptist Church with Bro. Bill Baker and Bro. Randy Isbell officiating. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be Saturday morning at 7:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at West Ripley Baptist Church.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 63 years Larry Freeman; three daughters: Joy Mauney (Eddie) of Ripley, MS, Lisa Gargus (Billy) of Guntown, MS, Tracy Pannell (Dennis) of Ripley, MS; one son: Chip Freeman (Lucy) of Ripley, MS; one sister: Lena Mae Brotherton of Southaven, MS; one brother: Vernice Clemmer of Ripley, MS; twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Dennis Clemmer, W. L. Clemmer, one sister: Nellie Jean Smith.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Cory Gargus, Matthew Pannell, Cody Gargus, Reed Freeman, Ryan Freeman, Jake Freeman.
Expressions of sympathy, for the Freeman family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Barbara Dale Childers DavisRIPLEY – Barbara Dale Childers Davis, 80, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Sunday February 16, 2020 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday February 15, 2020 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Wier’s Chapel Cemetery. A full obit will appear in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Journal.
Keith Brian Huggins
HOUSTON – Mr. Keith Brian Huggins, 55, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Services will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Outreach Center in Houston, MS. Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6 P.M.-8 P.M. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Burial to follow at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.
