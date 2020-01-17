Isbella Conway
SHERMAN – Isbella Conway, 89, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Sherman, MS. Services will be on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2 pm at Poplar Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 5-6 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Conway Cemetery, Shannon, MS. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “ A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Janet Rogers
PLANTERSVILLE – Janet Marie Cody Rogers, age 60, died at her home, Thursday morning, January 16, 2020 while surrounded by loved ones. A lifelong resident of Plantersville, she was born to the union of James Cody and Dorothy Monts Cody. She was a homemaker with a servant’s heart, who opened her heart and home to anyone needing help. She loved all genres of music and wanted everyone to like them and listen to them with her. She was a very spiritual individual and loved visiting with all church denominations, and enjoyed watching services on television.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 PM, Monday, January 20, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Thomas Craft officiating. Burial will follow in Plantersville Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12 noon to service time only.
Survivors include her lifelong partner, James Rogers of Plantersville; children, Issac Rogers and Lacy Sanders (Chris), all of Plantersville; brothers, Bill Cody (Giovanni Davis) of Tupelo, Roger Cody (Linda) of Guntown, and Jerry Cody (Kimberly) of Plantersville; sister, Valerie Ruff (Moses) of Plantersville; grandchildren, Paige Raper, Maddie Raper, and Gabe Sanders; her beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Sophie Yielding.
Memorials may be sent to the Autism Center of North Mississippi, 146 S. Thomas Street, Suite C, Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the services at 2 PM, Monday and for 60 days thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
Robert Wayne Harrison
BRUCE – Robert Wayne Harrison, 75, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Diversicare in Eupora, MS. Services will be on Monday at 2:00 pm at Rock Springs Cemetery Nacogdoches, TX. Visitation will be on Saturday from 5-8 at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Bruce, MS.
Haygan Rhodes Baker
PONTOTOC – Haygan Rhodes Baker, 3 months, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Pontotoc Health Services in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 Beginning at 3:00 PM at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Vardaman Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12:00-3:00 PM at Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Vardaman.
Doris Little
BALDWYN – Doris Little, 93, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Services will be on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday, January 20, 2020 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lebanon.
Carolyn Sykes Walker
ABERDEEN – Carolyn Sykes Walker, 75, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Care Center of Aberdeen. She was born June 17, 1944 in Aberdeen to Durley Sykes and Lois Chandler Sykes. She was a life long resident of Aberdeen. Ms. Walker was a seamstress for Sharp Garment and she was a member of the Church of God. Services will be Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Bro. Robert Moore officiating. Burial will be in New Prospect Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include one daughter, Vickie West (Chris Williams) of Aberdeen, MS; one son, Michael Walker of Jenoua, TX; three sisters Martha West (Ronald) of Hamilton, MS, Brenda Crump of Bay Springs, MS and Durlynn Lavender (Glenn) of Aberdeen, MS and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers James and Frank Sykes and one sister Linda Miller. Pallbearers will be family. Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Jewell Gosa West
ABERDEEN – Jewell Gosa West, 84, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at her residence. She was born January 10, 1936 in Aberdeen to Thomas Gosa and Velma Garrett Gosa. She was a life long resident of Aberdeen. She owned Happy Days Nursery for 25 years and was a teacher assistant in the Aberdeen Schools. Ms. West was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Aberdeen. Services will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Bro. Todd Bowen officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one daughter-in- law Dianne West; one granddaughter Michelle Dauphin (Jack) of Aberdeen; one grandson Jamie West (Tiffany) of Hamilton, MS; two great grandchildren Cody Jackson and Ethan West; one sister Christine Sutton (Charles) of Hamilton, MS and two brothers Kenneth Gosa (Joyce) and Wayne Gosa (Sandra) all of Hamilton, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband J.C. West and one son Ronnie West. Visitation will be Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Carol Campbell
HOLLY SPRINGS – Carol Campbell, 69, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home also Sunday from 12 noon until service.
Mary Thompson
AMORY – Mary Pearl Handley Thompson, 89, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. She was born on August 30, 1930 in Flatwoods, Alabama to Robert and Lummy Jones Handley and she was the widow of Rubel Thompson. Prior to her retirement, she had worked for Monroe Trouser and Amory Garment for over 60 years. The pride of her life was her family and friends. She attended many gospel singings with her sister and she enjoyed playing bingo. She was of the Baptist faith.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Bubba Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Hatley Cemetery.
Survivors include two sons, Dennis Thompson (Suzie) of Amory and Donald Thompson (Angie) of Amory; three brothers, Terrel Joe Handley, Tony Handley, Roger Handley, and Robert Handley; one sister, Sara Snyder (Mack); 5 grandchildren, Darlene Goodin (Jeremy), Angie Parker (Sport), Danny Thompson (Meagan), Blake Thompson (Tiffany), and Brady Thompson; 7 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Linda Franks, Kim Comer, Angie Franks, and Pam Young.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rubel Thompson; two sons, Jerry Lee Thompson and Jimmy Alan Thompson; one brother, Norman; 4 sisters, Edna, Gail, Lela, and Geneva; and grandson, Jason Thompson.
Pallbearers will be Blake Thompson, Brady Thompson, Noah Lawson, Dalton Parker, Daniel Allred, Jeremy Goodin, and Cory Gist. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Riverplace Nursing Home; members of Nettleton Independent Methodist Church; and Easton Thompson.
Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Terry Garner
NEW ALBANY – Terry Lynn Garner, 72, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital- North Mississippi in Oxford. He was born July 7, 1947 in New Albany to the late Arlie Clinton and Lila Purdon Garner. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He retired from the State Highway Department and was a member of Fredonia Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Ingomar Cemetery. Unite Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by numerous cousins and a special cousin, Barbara Crump.
Visitation will be on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Peggy McCrady
ASHLAND – Peggy McCrady, 80, passed away on January 16, 2020, at her home in Ashland. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holly Springs Funeral Home.
Katherine “Kathy” Reich
SMITHVILLE – Katherine “Kathy” Reich, 82, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Diversicare Nursing Center in Amory. Born in Lee County, MS on March 15, 1937, she was a daughter of Noah and Clara Bell Frederick Edwards.
Kathy was an independent woman, and a devoted wife and mother. Her faith in God and her love for her family guided her throughout her life. She was a homemaker and worked in factories, and later in life, Kathy started her own housekeeping business that flourished for many years. In addition to her cleaning business, she also enjoyed restoring old homes. Kathy was “flipping” houses before it was ever a show on HGTV network.
Kathy had many friends, and she particularly enjoyed spending time with Merline Dill and Mauveline Langford. Together these ladies travelled and attended country and western music concerts. She and her husband Kenneth loved to travel to Florida with Jackie and Kathy Knight. In her free time, Kathy enjoyed gardening and tending to her yard. She also loved to cook meals for her family. Kathy lived a long, happy life surrounded by a family that loved her. She will be forever missed by those lives touched by her.
Kathy is survived by her daughters, Marsha Whitaker, of Shannon, Mary Sloan (Larry), Amory; sons, Tommy Whitaker (Judy), Iuka, Michael Whitaker (Kay), Amory, Mitchell Whitaker, Smithville; grandchildren, Jason Whitaker (Nayra), Chris Whitaker (Hope), Kevin Whitaker, Brandon Whitaker, Randy Sloan (Debbie), Amber Wright (Austin), Nathan Whitaker, Emily Wright (Chanler); great-grandchildren, Hayden, Ryan, Kyle, Cathrynn, Jacob, Brooke, Blake, Paisley, Skyla, Olivia, Raygen, Cayden, Abby, Jordan, Alison; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Eugene Whitaker; second husband, Kenneth Reich; brothers, Aubrey, Doyce, Otis, Billy, and Allan Edwards; and sister, Jewel Harris.
A funeral service will be held at 2PM on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Mr. Jameson Steward. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Hatley. Pallbearers will include Chris Whitaker, Blake Whitaker, Brandon Whitaker, Kevin Whitaker, and Ryan Walls. Honorary pallbearers are Kathy’s grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday from 12PM until the service hour.
In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Leonard South
TISHOMINGO – Joseph Leonard South, 99, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at his home. He was born February 17, 1920, to Joseph Henry and Amanda South. He graduated from Northeast Junior College. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II, serving during the battle of the Bulge. He was a member of Paden Baptist Church, the America n Legion, and the VFW. He was a farmer and worked as a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 35+ years. He enjoyed gardening, tractors and carpentry.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Earl Barron and Bro. Jeremy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in New Lebanon Cemetery.
He is survived by two granddaughters, Cindy (Bill) Glisson and Michelle (Mick) Willms; six great-grandchildren, Kristen (Fiance, Dan Holder) Ledbetter, Holly (Dennis) Mullins, Haley (Jesse) Barnes, Katie Glisson, Alexis Willms and Ryan Willms; one great-great-grandson, Jordan Mullins; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Edra Mae South; his second wife, Annie South; one son, Rodney South; and his parents.
Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Jean Barber Orman
TIPPAH COUNTY – Jean Barber Orman, 61, passed away on January 17, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Desoto County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Jean Bell
FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE – Jean Bell, 85, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Clayborn and Hughes Nursing Home in Franklin. Services will be on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 12 noon at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Monday 11:00 am until service.
