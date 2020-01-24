Willene Nichols
BYHALIA – Willene Nichols, 83, passed away on January 23, 2020, at her home in Byhalia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Krista Stevens
BOONEVILLE – Krista Stevens, 35, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at home in Booneville. Memorial services will be on Saturday at 4:00 at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel.
Kenneth Frazier
NEW ALBANY – Kenneth Frazier, 61, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at his home in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday, January 26, 2020 3:00 p.m. a celebration of life Memorial at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home 722 Coulter Drive New Albany.
Betty Jo Coss
LONG BEACH – Betty Jo Coss June 30, 1938 – January 23, 2020
Betty Jo Coss, 81, went to be with the Lord Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Long Beach, MS. She was born June 30, 1938 to Millage and Eura Bain Lambert. She was a graduate of Thrasher High School. She was an avid gardener, who loved working outside and was always in her yard. She was an excellent cook and her chicken n dumplings and coconut cream pie will be missed by all. She enjoyed many years employed at Carswel golf course.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Anthony “Tony” Coss, and her brother Guy Hoyle Lambert.
She is survived by her two daughters, Janet Smith and Teresa Longtin. She was known as Ma Betty to her four grandchildren, James (Kristen) Smith, Stephanie (Brandon) Allen, Jennifer (Michael) Gentile, and Christoper Joubert. She had five great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Allen, Porter and Easton Smith, and Hayden and Preston Gentile. Her loving siblings, her sister, Brenda Cartwright, and brothers Billy Dean Lambert, Tulon (Jimmie Ann) Lambert, Ricky (Sherry) Lambert, Randy (Cindy) Lambert.
Services will be Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the McMillan Funeral Home in Booneville, MS with visitation from 12-2, followed by funeral at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Robert G. Pound
TUPELO – Robert G. Pound, 57, passed away on January 21, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Jerry D. English
JACKSON – February 23, 1958 – January 19, 2020
Jerry English, 61, passed away Sunday, January 19th in Jackson MS. In addition to his mother, Mrs. Pam English, Jerry leaves a brother, Russell English, and a sister, Mary Jane English Shepherd. He is predeceased by his father, Granville “Gene” English, and brother, Steve English. Jerry will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Jessie Jones Wilson
AMORY – Jessie Jones Wilson, 86, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo, Mississippi. Services will be on Monday, January 27, at 10:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 26, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Joyce Pickens Treadaway
UNION COUNTY – Joyce Pickens Treadaway, 87, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, January 27, at 2 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Monday, January 27 from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at New Harmony Cemetery near New Albany. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Treadaway family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Danny Ray Witt
RIPLEY – Danny Ray Witt, 67, passed away on January 24, 2020, at home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Theodore “Sonny” Riggan
SMITHVILLE – Theodore “Sonny” Riggan, 78, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Center in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 3:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Smithville Chapel, Smithville, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour at Monday, January 27, 2020 from 1:00 pm until the service hour. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Smithville, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Cindy Steen
BOONEVILLE – Cindy Steen, 58, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born July 18, 1961 to Billy and Marilyn Kelton. In her earlier years, she was a part-time employee of McMillan Funeral Home. In her later years, she was a homemaker. Cindy was also licensed in the area of cosmetology.
A Celebration of Life will be at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Tony Brown and Mr. Philip Grissom officiating. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her husband, Greg Steen; her cousins, Kent Hisaw, and Philip and Charlene Grissom; and her nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her grandparents, Rose and Cody Cook, and Lois and Oscar Kelton; her father and mother-in-law, Charles and Betty Steen.
Honorary Pallbearers are the Booneville High School Class of 1979.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.