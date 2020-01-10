James Jason Stubblefield
TIPPAH COUNTY – James Jason Stubblefield, 42, passed away on January 8, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Oline Payne Simpson
TUPELO – Oline Payne Simpson, 92, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Shearer-Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona. Services will be on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at 1 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 from 11 AM – 1 PM at Holland – Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Terrye Robertson
POTTS CAMP – Terrye Robertson, 74, passed away on January 10, 2020, at her home in Potts Camp. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holly Springs Funeral Home.
Alfonzo Riley
SHANNON – Alfonzo Riley, 65, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at Mt. Zion M. B. Church in Verona. Visitation will be on Sunday, January, 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service time at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona.
Jackie Steele
FULTON – Jackie Steele, 50, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Senter Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Senter Funeral Home.
Gina Cadden
AMORY – Gina Aclan Cadden, 52, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Born on June 7, 1967 in Manila, Philippines, she was a daughter to Pio and Teresita Delumen Aclan. Gina came to America as a serviceman’s wife and later met and married Tommy Cadden on July 18, 1996 while he was stationed in the Navy in Jacksonville, FL. She was a huge supporter of the United States military and she has been an Amory resident since 1996. An avid golfer, she was a member of River Birch Golf Club where she also worked in the pro shop for many years. She loved to play different courses winning many tournaments. A loving mother and supporter, she was also totally devoted to her grandchildren who called her, Lola. She was Catholic.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 5 until 8 p.m. also at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, Tommy Cadden of Amory; her father Pio Aclan; one son, Bryan Smith (Michelle) of Ft. Walton, FL; three daughters, Janet Cadden (Alexis) of Gainesville, FL, Kathie Ochoa (Jimmy) of Gainesville, and Jessica Bowling (Raymond) of Fulton; brother, Jon Jon Aclan of the Philippines; three sisters, Gilda Aclan of the Philippines, Grace Obensa (Omar) of Salt Lake City, UT, and Glenda Bowser (Kevin) of Canada; her grandchildren, Alejandro, Kaleb, Julian, and Isaac; her father-in-law, Johnny Cadden (Nell); several nieces, nephews, and friends on and off the golf course.
She was preceded in death by her mother; her mother-in-law, Barbara Justice; and her father-in-law, Richard Justice.
Pallbearers will be Raymond Bowling, Bryan Smith, Chase Tubbs, Zac Hawkins, Luke Renfro, and Hunter Ashcraft. Honorary pallbearers will be Kaleb Bowling, Alejandro Ochoa, Julian Ochoa, and Isaac Bowling.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Martha Allred
MYRTLE – Martha Eldarah Allred, age 81, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side on January 9, 2020, after an extended illness. She was born May 12th, 1938, in Tippah County to Robert M. Ayers and Eliza Hopper Ayers, and was wth youngest of nine siblings. Martha was married to Robert G. Allred on August 31, 1956. They had three daughters and two sons. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church for thirty two years. Mrs. Allred loved spending time with her family, attending church, working in her flower garden, and helping her husband work around their home.
She was preceded in death by her baby boy, Michael Lynn Allred; her father and mother; four brothers, Autry Ayers, Robert D. Ayers, Troy Ayers, and Horace Ayers; and one sister, Wilma Faye Ayers. Survivors include her husband, Robert G. Allred; three daughters, Alice Allred, Sheila Maxey (Robert), and Donna Self (Todd); one son, Mark Allred (Kathy); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Sarah McClain, Sue Raymer, and Ruth Sexton.
She was loved and respected by everyone who knew her, young and old, and will be truly missed beyond words.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 3:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home, with Brother Terry Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2:00 P. M. until 3:00 P. M. Sunday. Pallbearers will be Justin Towery, Steve Ayers, Alan Ayers, Marty Ayers, Todd Self, and Buddy Ayers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Homecare Hospice in New Albany. Online condolences may be made at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
Kathleen Belk
WREN – Kathleen Belk, 79, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from noon until 1:45 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Amory Masonic Cemetery.
Mary Stanford
NEW ALBANY – Mary Evelyn Murphree Stanford, 91, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Church Street Manor in Ecru. She was born March 21, 1928 in New Albany to Lucifer Bean and Jennie Gladys Tate Murphree. She was a charter member of Poolville Baptist Church. She was retired from Futorian Corp.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Larry Harrison and Bro. Pete Cobb officiating. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by 2 daughters: Mary Linda Stone of Ft. Myers, FL., and Jacqueline Suzanne Cissom of Oxford, MS.; 3 sons: James E. Stanford, Gary Milton Stanford (Melba), and William Allen Stanford (Carla), all of New Albany; 15 grandchildren: Shelley Browning, Carmen Lewellen, Lindsey Herring, Paul Stanford, Lynn Cohen, Mary Jennifer Russell, Jeff Stanford, Angela Sampson, Heather Coghlan, Bob Stanford, Will Stanford, Hunter Stanford, Ryne Stanford, Cody Cissom, and Jake Cissom; 28 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Paul Jackson Stanford; 1 son: Arnold Dean Stanford; 3 brothers: J. T. Murphree, Vaughn Murphree, and Charles Murphree; and 1 grandchild: Steven Dwayne Stanford.
Pallbearers will be Jake Cissom, Greg Sampson, Gary Browning, Bob Stanford, Jeff Stanford, and Will Stanford.
Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at United.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Windle “Buster” Davis
FULTON – Windle “Buster” Davis, 93, passed away on January 9, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Gertrude Sims
SHANNON – Gertrude Sims, 64, passed away on January 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Henry T. Simmons
RIPLEY – Henry T. Simmons, 72, passed away on January 10, 2020, at Oxford Health and Rehab in Oxford, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Betty Bishop
NETTLETON – Betty Bishop, 73, passed away on January 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Walter McCarter
UNION COUNTY – Walter McCarter, 60, passed away on January 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
