Ollie M. Joiner
ABBEVILLE – Ollie M. Joiner, 63, passed away on January 1, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity-Williams Funeral Home of Oxford.
Lois Scott
GUNTOWN – Lois Scott, 45, passed away on January 2, 2020, at her home in Guntown. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
John Collins
VERONA – John Collins, 82, passed away on January 1, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Bobbie Nell Ewing
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Bobbie Nell Kennedy Ewing, 84, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, January 5, 3 p.m. at Trinity Assembly of God, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 5, 2-3 p.m. at Trinity Assembly of God, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Ridge Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Brian Martin
SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA – There will be a service remembering the life of Brian Martin this Sunday, January 5th, with visitation at 2 PM and service at 3 PM at Green Valley Baptist Church in Pontotoc. All friends and family are invited to attend.
Robert Mullins
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Robert Mullins, 52, passed away on January 3, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS.
Annie Sue Cunningham
ABERDEEN – Annie Sue Cunningham, 83, passed away on December 28, 2019, at her residence in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Herbert D. Hall
GOLDEN – Herbert D. Hall, 91, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at North Ms. Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, January 5, 3:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 4, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Dona Nanney
FULTON – Dona Mae Nanney, 97, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. She was born October 22, 1922, in Itawamba County to Thomas Earl and Emma Pearl Brown McFerrin. She was a former member of Mantachie Methodist Church and a current member of Fulton United Methodist Church. She was a nursery owner and enjoyed being a librarian’s assistant at Itawamba Community College for many years. She enjoyed flowers.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with the Rev. Phillip Box officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include three sons, Frankie Wade Nanney (Laura) and Henry Thomas Nanney (Jo Ann), both of Fulton, and Van William Nanney (Angela) of Alpharetta, Georgia; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Nanney; one son, Dr. Jimmy Ray Nanney; two brothers, Billy McFerrin and Kenneth McFerrin; three sisters, Bernice Sims, Tommie Rea Yielding, and Jane Grimes; and two grandchildren, Henry Thomas Nanney II and Carlos Lee Nanney.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the Nanney family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Laurie Jane Mooney Green
RIPLEY – Laurie Jane Mooney Green, 63, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Monday January 6, 2020 1:00 PM at Faith Fellowship Church. Visitation will be on Monday January 6, 2020 11:00 until 1:00 PM at Faith Fellowship Church. McBride Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Kerry Pounds
DENNIS – Kerry Pounds, 51, passed away on January 3, 2020, at his residence in Yazoo City, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Dennis Wayne Shumpert
NETTLETON – Dennis Wayne Shumpert, 63, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12:00-Noon at Pine Grove M. B. Church in Dorsey. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Pine Grove M. B. Church. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Billie Webb
TUPELO – Billie Faye Guin Webb, a devoted mom and grandmother, left her earthly home on January 3, 2020, at the age of 76. Her family and friends always knew they were loved. She was happy working in her yard, and she believed water and Miracle Gro should be applied to her flowers daily. She loved yard sales, watching sports especially basketball, and talking about her family to whomever would listen. When you left her house, she wanted you to take something with you whether it be a flower or food. She was a life-long member of Gilmores Chapel Church.
The funeral service will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Ray Guin and Bro. Douglas Kitchens officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery.
Billie had two daughters Teresa Reeves (Terry) of Tremont, and Wanda Sullivan of Tupelo, and a niece, Jennifer Guin that she loved and cared for like a daughter. She had two grandsons Blake Nichols of Tremont and Shane Reeves (Jordan) of Tupelo, and two granddaughters Kelley Hill (Jordan) of Metairie, LA, and Jade Kimbrough (Austin) of Mooreville. Four great-grandchildren that she adored and that always made her smile: Kaden James Kimbrough, Della Christian Kimbrough, Kinsley Elyse Reeves, and Vivien Jade Hill. Billie loved all her cousins, and she looked forward to their visits and phone calls. She also had a Courtyard family that she loved.
Her family will forever be grateful and thankful for the caring, kind, and loving people who cared for her the last six months.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Ruby Guin and her brother Gary Guin.
Visitation will be held at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS, two hours prior to service from 1:00 to 3:00.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you donate to the Courtyard Activity Fund or the Sanctuary Hospice House. The activities at Courtyard provide socialization for the residents to look forward to each day.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Ruby Neely
NEW ALBANY – Ruby Jean Neely, 93, died on January 2, 2020, at the Union County Health and Rehab Center. She was born May 24, 1926, in Union County to Sam Bailey and Rena Milam Bailey. Married to the late William Floyd Neely, she was a homemaker and a member of the Neely Baptist Church. She loved her family and grandchildren as well as her dogs and helped to take care of all of them.
Services will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the United Funeral Chapel with Bro. Jerry Lowery officiating. Burial will be in the New Albany City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at United Funeral Service. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include 2 daughters: Wanda Neely Todd (Larry) and Margaret Neely Cousar; 1 son: Bill Neely (Gail); 4 grandchildren: Neely Cousar Robertson, Will Neely, Beth Neely Berry, and Cassie Neely Dial; and 4 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 4 sisters, 1 brother, and by her precious grandson: John Todd.
Martha Faye Baggett Bowen
ABERDEEN – Martha Faye Baggett Bowen, 77, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen, MS. She was born February 25, 1942 in Weatherford, TX to Lee Byars and Fannie Lou Byars.. She was a lifelong resident of Aberdeen. Ms Bowen assisted her husband at B&E Furniture in Aberdeen. She was a Baptist. Services will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by two daughters Dawn Rollins Long (Gary) of Aberdeen and Shelly Bowen (Nolan) of Aberdeen; two sons Leroy Baggett (April) of Aberdeen and Keith Baggett (Elaina) also of Aberdeen; one stepson Kehli Bowen of Aberdeen; seven grandchildren Matt Rollins, Ridge Rollins, Bradley Bowen, Anna Kate Bowen, Sam Baggett, Sawyer Baggett and Daniel Miller and one great grandson Kayden Rollins. She was preceded in death by her parents Lee Byars and Fannie Lou Bowen, her first husband Larry Baggett, and her second husband Jimmy Bowen. Visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Mary Lou Hollings
PONTOTOC – Mary Lou Hollings, 85, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at her home in Pontotoc. Mary was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She was married to Eugene Hollings for 54 years. She was known for her generosity and kind disposition. She raised 9 children of her own and raised a few of her grandchildren. She was blessed with 21 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren.
Service will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jimmy McMillen officiating. Burial will follow in New Robbs-Bethel Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by, Billy Hollings, Greenville, MS, James Leon Hollings (Myrtis), Randolph, MS, Ricky Hollings (Evon), Mantachie, MS, Vera Dalton, Randolph, MS, Libbie Haber (Mike), Pontotoc, MS, Debbie Tutor, Pontotoc, MS, Eddie Hollings (Sue Ann), Pontotoc, MS and Daisy Webster(Allen), Pontotoc, MS.
She is preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Judy Foster, 2 grandchildren, Dianne Henley and Ryan Hollings; her parents, Ebbie and Lavinia Mitchell; 2 brothers; and 7 sisters.
Pallbearers: Michael Hollings, Stephen Murrah, Tyler Hollings, Brandon Hollings, Brent Galabiz, and Chad Pettit.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 4, 12 PM until service time.
Marie Parker
BOONEVILLE – Lillian Marie Parker, 91, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. She was born in Booneville on October 22, 1928, to Benjamin Feb King and Cora Bell Eldridge King. She was a member of Thrasher Baptist Church since 1953. She enjoyed traveling and watching any kind of sports.
Funeral services will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Whitley, Jr. officiating. Visitation will start at 11:00 AM and go until service time. Burial will be in Liberty Memorial Gardens. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her son, Boyd Parker (Jeannine) from Altitude Community; daughters, Patsy Taylor of Marietta, and Cathy Trimble of New Site; brothers, Chester King from Altitude Community and Sonny King (Mary) of Jacinto Community; Zena Faye Stewart of Booneville and Marjorie Chase (Thomas) of Thrasher Community; grandchildren, Shane Taylor (Shanna), Brent Taylor, Wesley Trimble, Bart Trimble, Matt Parker, Daniel Parker (Kelsey), Samuel R. Parker, and Wendy Cox; great-grandchildren, Saydee Taylor, Payden Taylor, Livvie Taylor, Nathan Cox, Nicholas Cox, Jo Ellynn McEwen, Lana Trimble, Tyson Trimble, Noah Trimble, Brylee Hammock, Ryder Hammock, Sam Parker, Molly Parker, and Drew Parker.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Parker; a son-in-law, Raymond Taylor;; brothers, Carmon King, Doyle King, Jimmy King, Cecil Randal King, Benny King; sisters, Hester Jones and Dorothy McCoy; brother-in-law, Yarber McCoy; sisters-in-law, Brenda King and Genell King.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Shane Taylor, Brent Taylor, Wesley Trimble, Bart Trimble, Matt Parker, Daniel Parker, and Samuel R. Parker.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Michael Allen Cook
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Michael Allen Cook, 63, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at home in Blue Mountain, MS. Services will be on Monday, January 6, 2020 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday, January 6, 2020 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Blue Mountain Cemetery. McBride Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
