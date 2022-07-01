TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Dwight Fields, Bronson, Florida
Veda Levy, Corinth
Phyllis "Kay" McClure Pratt, Union County
Veda Levy
CORINTH - Veda Levy, 65, passed away on June 30, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Phyllis "Kay" McClure Pratt
UNION COUNTY - Phyllis "Kay" McClure Pratt, 75, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her residence in New Albany. A Celebration of Life service will be on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 2PM until 4PM at Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Burial will follow at New Harmony Cemetery in Union County.
Dwight Fields
BRONSON, FLORIDA - Dwight Cummings Fields (O'Neill), 71, of Bronson, FL, formerly of Iuka, Mississippi, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL, surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 7118 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607, on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 4 pm. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, July 4, 2022, from 5:30pm until 8:00 pm at Cutshall Funeral Home 56 Hwy 72, Glen, Mississippi. Visitation continues on Tuesday from 11 am until funeral services at 1 pm at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ed Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Hebron Cemetery. A 20-year Army veteran, Dwight served in Vietnam (Fort Courage) with F Troop 17th Cavalry, earning 3 Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for valor. Upon retirement from active duty, Dwight took immense pride in his commitment to service, working at the Department of Veterans Affairs. His service did not stop there. He was deeply involved at the Gainesville VA for over 12 years with over 3,000 hours of volunteer service. Dwight was a founding member and Post Commander of American Legion Post 236 in Bronson, FL. He served as Florida President of Purple Heart Riders and was a Master Mason in the Order of Free Masons. Dwight and Judy were also longtime members of the Rolling Thunder, chapter 3. Dwight was always quick to help anyone in need, truly a selfless person who derived great personal fulfillment from service to his community. He was the life of the party, quick to laugh and joke, and could make any occasion fun. Most important to Dwight in this life was his family. He was proud to have served his country and has five children and one grandson who also served. His surviving family includes his wife, Judy, his children Lourdes DeAnna (David) Koester, Dwight Daniel (Monika) Fields, Donnie Martin (Angela) Fields, Margie Ann Fields, their mother Raquel Fields, and Michael Dwight (Tommy) Fields. The other beloved children in his life are Jason Lynch, Kim Spillane, Jenna Parker, Zuleika and Wendy Fields, and Dominique Johnson. Grandchildren include James (Jac), Evan, Zoe, Zak, Donovin, Ali, Tommy Jay, Justin, Hannah, Brandon, Andrew, Noah, and Luke. Dwight leaves his beloved siblings, Gretta (John) Green, Tom O'Neill, Kathy (Bruce) Markley, and Sherry (Russell) Wilburn. An unofficial patriarch to his extended family, he was close to and loved by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dwight was predeceased by his grandparents, Daniel Patrick and Artie Cummings, and his parents, Martin and Margie O'Neill. The family would like to thank the UF Health Shands Hospital staff and the healthcare professionals who were there for him in his time of need.
