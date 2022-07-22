TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Chris Baughman, Plantersville
Charles E. Smith, Houston
Margie Snipes, Tupelo
Chris Baughman
PLANTERSVILLE - Christine Ann Cobb Baughman, mostly known as Chris, died Thursday morning, July 21, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House after a brief illness. Chris was born on Dec. 15, l950 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Rudy Earl Cobb and Rose Niece Cobb. She attended public schools there and relocated to Mississippi over 30 years ago. She was a seamstress in the garment industry. On June 9, 2001, Chris married Stanley Baughman of Plantersville. An active and adventurous lady, Chris enjoyed bingo, listening to Gospel music especially the Gaither's, researching her ancestry, arts and crafts and cooking when she was in the "mood". Chris was loved by her family and many friends.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 1 PM Monday, July 25, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with a graveside service to follow immediately in Ingomar Cemetery in Union County. Visitation will be from 3 PM-5PM Sunday (7/24/2022) and one hour prior to the service on Monday. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Chris is survived by her husband, Stan Baughman of Plantersville; her daughter, Penny Fairchild of Centralia, Illinois and stepdaughter Tabitha Smith (Stuart) of Guntown; her stepson, Curtis Ellis of Tupelo; her sisters, Aleta Cobb Whitford (Elvin) and Tracy Cobb Casey (David) all of Greenville, Illinois; her brothers, Lewis Cobb (Nola) of Patoka, Illinois, and Kim Cobb (Fran); 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudy and Rose Cobb, a sister, Brenda and her mother and father in law, Buddy and Josephine Baughman.
Margie Snipes
TUPELO - Margie Shelton Snipes passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on July 20, 2022. Margie was born in Tupelo, MS on July 25, 1943, to Harold and Mildred Means. She was joyfully reunited in Heaven with her parents, Harold and Mildred Shelton and her brother, Len Shelton.
She married Grover Snipes on September 10, 1961 and together they had 60+ treasured years together until her passing. As a 30 year military family, Margie and Grover had many wonderful travels together, both in states and overseas, and found a way to make a home wherever they landed. In the midst of all the travels, Margie managed to hone her skills as an interior designer starting her own business called Southouse Interiors & Antiques and she was also a jewelry shop owner, Southouse Fine Jewelry, where she would provide unique and one-of-a-kind pieces of art for her customers to enjoy. Along with all the travels, the greatest accomplishment in Margie's life was her beloved family; together, she and Grover had two children, Steven and Jennifer.
She is survived by her husband, Grover Snipes; daughter, Jennifer Vogel and her husband, Shaun; her son, Steven Snipes and his wife, Jennifer; brothers, George and Glen Shelton and wife Donna. She is also survived by her six grandchildren to whom she loved dearly: Jessie, Jordyn and Joshua Vogel and Sarah, Abby and Drew Snipes, as well as many other beloved family members and friends.
Margie will be laid to rest at Dallas/Ft. Worth National Cemetery in Texas.
Charles E. Smith
HOUSTON - Born in Kossuth, Mississippi, Charles grew up the youngest of eight siblings. They roamed the rural landscape, collecting arrowheads and Civil War relics on the family property. Charles loved helping in his father’s blacksmith shop, sold ice from a horse-drawn wagon, and pumped gas at the corner station.
In 1944 Charles enlisted in the Army Air Corps and later graduated from Mississippi State University on the GI Bill. There he met his wife of 71 years, Martha Elizabeth Smith. Together they made thirteen moves during his career with GMAC. Upon retirement from GMAC, he and his partner Curtis Dalton bought an automobile dealership, which Charles greatly enjoyed until he and Martha retired to her childhood hometown of Houston, Mississippi. In Houston Charles immersed himself in community service, church work, woodworking, cooking and gardening. He and Martha spent many happy hours driving to Virginia to visit their only child, Sally, and their three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. In recent years Charles and Martha moved to McLean, Virginia to live with Sally and her husband, John.
As a young man in the Army, Charles fell ill with rheumatic fever and was told he probably had no more than five years left to live. He enjoyed over 70 more years, and recounted on his 90th birthday that he had appreciated each day as stolen time.
Charles is lovingly remembered by his wife Martha, his daughter Sally Simms (John), grandchildren Virginia Milton (David), Jack Simms (Caroline) and Sally Simms (Nick Reiter); and great grandchildren Tripp, Hunter, Eliza, Alice and William.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday June 26 at 2:00 at Columbia Gardens Cemetery, 3411 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia 22201.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the hospice of your choice.
Money and King Funeral Home, 171 West Maple Avenue, Vienna, Virginia 22180.
