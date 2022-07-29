TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Larry Dillard, Booneville
Kimberlyjo Edge, Booneville
James 'Lil James" Finnie, Nettleton
Alvin Griffin, JR., Tupelo
Jackie Grisham, Hot Springs, Arkansas
Rebecca Hendrix, Ecru
Diane Johnson, Okolona
Nancy Knight, Amory
Carolyn Middlebrooks, Tupelo
Elbert Morris, Shannon
Brett Shannon Rhea, Union County
Gary Rice, Memphis, Tennessee
Velma Lee Riley, Tupelo
Judy Taylor, Hickory Flat
Holland Block ad for Saturday, July 30, 2022
Mr. Leon Armstrong
Brewer Community
Visit: 11 AM-1 PM Today 7/30/22
Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo
No Formal Services
Mr. Gerald Jenkins
Tupelo
Memorial Service
6 PM Thursday, August 4, 2022
First United Methodist Church- Tupelo
Visit: 5 PM –service time on Thurs.
Burial-Memorial Burial Park
Wheelersburg, Ohio
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Saturday
July 30, 2022
MR. RICKEY E. HESTER (RERUN)
Fulton
3 p.m. Saturday
Richmond Pentecostal Church
Keyes Cemetery
Visitation: 11 a.m. Friday until service time
Saturday at the Church
Diane Johnson
OKOLONA - Diane Johnson, 70, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo MS. Services will be on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 1pm at Lifeline MB Church- Okolona. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 30, 2022, 2-5 pm at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W. Monroe Ave. Okolona, MS 38860. Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will follow at Clark Chapel Cemetery - Okolona, MS.
James 'Lil James" Finnie
NETTLETON - James 'Lil James" Finnie, 69, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory. Services will be on Monday August 1, 2022 at 1:00pm at Blackwood Grove MB Church. Visitation will be 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Community Funeral Directors - Nettleton. Burial will follow at Blackwood Grove Baptist Church.
Carolyn Middlebrooks
TUPELO - Carolyn Middlebrooks, 73, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Diversicare in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday July 30, 2022 2:30 pm at Restoration Worship Center, Tupelo, Mississippi. Community Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be 1:30 PM.
Larry Dillard
BOONEVILLE - Larry Dillard, 82, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Services will be on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 3 pm at Gaston Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2-3 pm at Gaston Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Ingomar Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Nancy Knight
AMORY - Nancy Knight, 65, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from noon until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Aberdeen.
Gary Rice
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Gary Rice, 64, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Tuesday August 2, 2022 at 12:00pm at West Heights Baptist Church. Visitation will be 11:00am until service time.
Kimberlyjo Edge
BOONEVILLE - Kimberlyjo Edge, 17, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 2 pm at the Vineyard Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 5-8 pm at the Vineyard Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Elbert Morris
SHANNON - Elbert Morris, 82, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, July 31,2022 @3:00p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home 337 College Street Verona, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 31,2022 two hours prior to service at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Velma Lee Riley
TUPELO - Velma Lee Riley, 75, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, July 31, 2022 @ 12:00P.M. at Temple of Compassion and Deliverance 1148 North Madison Street Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 30, 2022 4-6 P.M. at Agnew & sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www,agnewandsons.com.
Rebecca Hendrix
ECRU - Rebecca Hendrix, 59, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at home. She was born and raised in Cairo, MS. She worked for 15 years at Cooper Tire and then she became a great homemaker. She loved the outdoors, fishing was her greatest hobby. She loved her cats, dogs and any other animal she encountered. Her other hobby also included collecting buttons.
Services will be at 12:00pm Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will be in the Ecru Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors; husband of 23 years, Brody Hendrix; two step children, Dustin Hendrix and LeShae Collums (Brandon); two grandchildren, Gunner Hendrix and Taten Collums; brother, Burr Swords (Sue); nephew, Patrick Swords; Nieces, Bonnie Kay and Tonya; sister, Bennie; and first cousin, Jimmy Hamblin.
Preceded in death by; Mother, Margie Swords; Father, James Swords; aunt, Reese Hamblin.
Pallbearers; Dustin Hendrix, Brandon Collums, Mark Tutor, Freddie Smith, Shane Hendrix and Patrick Swords.
Visitation; 11:00am until service time Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Judy Taylor
HICKORY FLAT - Judy Ann Cook Taylor, fondly known as Nanny, age 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born on June 15, 1940, to the late J. P. and Avie Lee Stacks Cook in Hickory Flat, Ms. She was a member of Flat Rock Baptist church, where she regularly attended until her sickness. She loved gardening, working in her flowers, crocheting, and she was an excellent seamstress and well known for her great cooking. She loved her family so very much, doting constantly on them and she loved spending abundant time with them and cooking for them, and ministering to others with her huge heart and sweet kindness. She retired from Irwin B. Schwabe as a supervisor after thirty plus years, where she made many lifelong friends.
Glenfield Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Visitation will be Sunday, July 31 beginning at 12:00 P. M. until 3:00 P. M. with funeral beginning at 3:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home in New Albany, with Brother Gary Yates officiating, Her grandson, Chance Taylor, will deliver the eulogy. She will be laid to rest at McKay Cemetery in Hickory Flat.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Carroll Taylor, of Hickory Flat; two sons, Ricky Taylor (Pat) of New Albany, and Larry Taylor (Daphne) of East Union; five grandchildren, Chance Taylor (Ellen) of Paducah, KY, Kye Taylor of Nashville, TN, Alesa Taylor of Tempe, AZ, Tensley Taylor of Oxford, and Micah Taylor of Starkville; two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Taylor and Chandler Taylor of Paducah, KY; two brothers Ray Cook of Hickory Flat, and Billy Cook (Faye) of Holly Springs, MS; two sisters, Jessie Stephens of Hickory Flat, and Shelby Conley of Kansas City, MO; and a host of extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James Cook; and one baby daughter, Kathy Lynn Taylor.
Condolences may be made at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
Brett Shannon Rhea
UNION COUNTY - Brett Shannon Rhea, 50, of Hickory Flat, passed away at his residence on Friday, July 29, 2022, following an extended illness. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Born April 17, 1972, in Oxford, Brett is the son of Larry Allen "L.A." and Barbara Boatner Rhea of Hickory Flat. He received his education from the West Union public school district and worked alongside his dad in the telephone technology field as long as his health permitted. Brett was also well-known taxidermist that took much pride in his work.
A member of Cornersville Baptist Church, Brett will be remembered for being an avid conversationalist with a very witty personality. He was very creative from an early age with his outstanding artistic abilities. When he was twelve, he painted a picture that was displayed in The Deposit Guaranty National Bank lobby in Jackson and also created a mural for West Union High School that remained for many years. Some of his favorite past times included hunting, fishing and riding horses.
In addition to his parents, memories will be shared by two sons Blake Rhea (Katie) of Pontotoc and Brooks Rhea of New Albany, two sisters, Chris Cockrell (Lonnie) and Melissa Rhea both of Hickory Flat, one nephew Levi Floyd and one niece, Rheagan Floyd. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Justin Rhea Jackson.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Rhea family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Jackie Grisham
HOT SPRINGS, ARKANSAS - Jackie Lynell Meador-Grisham, 88, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, went home to be with the Lord on July 24, 2022.
"Nell", daughter of E.L. and Lovie Rasberry of Mississippi is predeceased by her four older brothers and sisters, Lowry Rasberry, James Rasberry, Marjorie Swindol, and Martha Laster; as well as her husband of 10 years, William "Bill" Grisham. She is also predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Claude Whitten "CW" Meador, and her first husband A.M. "Butch" Parish.
Nell is survived by her son Greg Parish (Lisa); grandson Dylan Parish and great-grandsons Ezra & Jude Parish. She adored her family and was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is also survived by her dear sisters-in-law, Jean Sims and Ruth Rasberry; and beloved nieces and nephews.
Born in Pontotoc, Mississippi, she received Christ at an early age and used her gifts by playing church piano (a talent she nurtured throughout her life) and later attending Business College in Memphis, TN.
Nell met and married CW Meador in Memphis, but they enjoyed Hot Springs so much that soon it became their home.
A life-long collector and antiques lover, Nell opened Central Avenue Antiques, fulfilling a long-time dream of owing her own shop. She ran the store for ten years, making many friends from all over.
Nell was a charter member of Hot Springs Baptist Church, where she attended (previously at Second Baptist Church) for more than 50 years. Her faithful church family continued to be a blessing to her even after it was difficult for her to attend.
She loved to entertain and was a true hostess to all. Nell's friends and family treasured her bubbly humor and many stories from travels around the world, or from her growing-up years in rural Mississippi. Nell had a special way of sharing beauty and goodness in life through a lovely object, a story, a piece of music, or a sweet note. An enduring friend, she loved to give of herself by keeping up with family and classmates; also by volunteering at the Caring Place or in one of the many ministries of her church.
She will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday at Gross Funeral Home Chapel. A celebration of her life will be held 10:00 am Monday, at the funeral home, with Bro. Mike Smith officiating. Graveside services will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday at Zion Presbyterian Church, Tupelo, Mississippi.
Guests may register at www.grossfuneralhome.com
Alvin Griffin, JR.
TUPELO - Alvin Griffin, 75, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Diversicare Nursing Facility. He was self-employed. Graveside services will be held at Unity Baptist Church Cemetery @ 2:00 p. m. on Tuesday, August 02, 2022. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his son, Alvin Dale Griffin (Jessica Griffin); granddaughter, Emma Jayne Griffin and grandson, Mason Bishop Griffin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Beatrice Edge Griffin. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday from noon until 1:30 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
