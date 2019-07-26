Franklin Roosevelt Henderson
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Franklin Roosevelt Henderson, 71, passed away on July 26, 2019, at his home in Blue Mountain. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Willard Yates
JUMPERTOWN – Willard Pierce Yates, age 87, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Memphis, TN. He was born October 14, 1931, in Rector, AR to the late Frank Clayton Yates and Ruby Maude Eaton. He was a veteran having served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was the former owner of Jumpertown Furniture. He enjoyed farming, traveling, gardening, taking care of his yard, and watching preaching on TV. Willard was a member of the Wheeler Grove Baptist Church.
Services will be held at Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. James Nanney and the Rev. David Harper officiating. Burial will be in the Jumpertown Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by three daughters Cheryl Nix (Terry) of Booneville, Deanna Lonero (Dominic) of Batavia, IL, and Jill Yates Dickerson of Saltillo, two sons Jimmie Yates (Kathleen) of Vonore, TN and Mark Yates of Phillips, WI, three brothers Anthony Yates (Clydene), David Yates, and Frank Yates all of Jumpertown, fourteen grandchildren Tracy Fleming, Cindy Greene, T.J. Nix, Leanne White, Jim Lonero, Michael Lonero, Melissa Schwark, Melanie Yates, Emily Yates, Kyle Yates, Brandon Yates, Tom Engel, Timothy Engel, and Tyler Engel, and eleven great grandchildren Dylan, Drew, Kloe, Trevor, Tanner, Addie, Ellie, Elise, Chase, Brennan, and Kylie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister Alice Eaton.
Pallbearers will be T.J. Nix, Drew Fitzsimmons, Jonathan Greene, Tyler Michael, Dylan Fitzsimmons, Hunter White, Ryley White, Trevor Nix, and Tanner Nix.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the funeral home from 11 a.m. til 3 p.m.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Jane York
DORSEY – Jane York, 86, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at CountryWood Plantation Assisted Living in Mantachie. She was born July 24, 1933, in Pollard County, Arkansas, to Cecil Tylie and Kathleen Carrico Ozier. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She was a book-keeper at W.E.L.O. and later at Tindall Automotive Parts. She enjoyed sewing and her flowers, and was an avid reader. She especially enjoyed reading her Bible.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Tim Tutor officiating. Burial will be in the Dorsey Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Miles (Tim) of Dorsey, and Stephanie Baughn (Bob) of Tupelo; four grandchildren, Steve Miles (Amanda), T.J. Miles (Tami), Kim Morgan, and Jay Dupree; seven great grandchildren; 0ne great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry W. York, who died in 2010; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Tim Miles, Bob Baughn, Jay Dupree, Steve Miles, and T.J. Miles.
Visitation will be from noon until service time on Sunday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
The family gives a special thanks to CountryWood and Encompass Hospice.
Online condolences can be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Corine Orange
MARIETTA, GEORGIA/FORMERLY OF OXFORD – Corine Orange, 98, passed away on July 25, 2019, at A.G. Rhodes Health & Rehab in Marietta. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford.
Chason Lee Tutor
PONTOTOC – Chason Lee Tutor, 84, passed away on July 26, 2019. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor
Memorial Funeral Home.
Ann Pritchard
TUPELO – Ann Pritchard, 73, died on Friday July 26, 2019, at Leeper Green House in Tupelo. A service celebrating her life will be at 2 PM Monday, July 29, 2019 at Tupelo Chapel. Visitation is from 12 noon – service time Monday only. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo is honored to serve this family.
Doris Young
NEW ALBANY – Doris Young, 93, passed away on July 25, 2019 at Baptist Hospital Columbus in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
Sandy Glenn Durham
SALTILLO – Sandy Glenn Durham, 59, of Saltillo, MS passed from this life on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Tupelo on February 29, 1960. She was a 1978 graduate of Saltillo High School. She worked at Barber printing and K’s Tobacco. She will be remembered in the hearts of her family and friends.
A celebration of Sandy’s life will be held on Sunday, July 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Water’s Funeral Home, Baldwyn, MS, with her brother, Daniel “Buck” Buchanan officiating. Interment will be at Mayfield Church of Christ cemetery.
She is survived by her parents Oscar and Eva Buchanan of Saltillo, Mississippi, an older sister Ethel and her husband Charles Warren of Terry, Mississippi, an older brother Daniel “Buck” Buchanan and his wife Valerie Buchanan of Great Falls Virginia, a close friend Wayne Hendrix, 1 niece and 3 nephews, 8 great nieces and nephews other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kevin Durham.
Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, July 27 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Water’s Funeral Home in Baldwyn.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
