Billy Wayne Smith
POTTS CAMP – Billy Wayne Smith, 77, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his home in Potts Camp. Services will be on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Monday for one hour prior to service.
Tommie Lee Randle
HOULKA – Tommie Lee Randle, 59, passed away on July 11, 2019, at his residence in Houlka. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Chelsea Dawn Copeland
HOUSTON – Chelsea Dawn Copeland, 11, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from noon until time of service at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. Burial will follow at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery in Pontotoc County.
Louise Davis
BLUE SPRINGS – Louise Carrie Davis 97, passed away on July 11, 2019 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She retired from Blue Bell MFG. and she enjoyed crocheting, gardening and flowers. She was a member of Jericho Baptist Church and she loved her church family.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Neil Davis and Dr. Chester Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery.
She is survived by her grandson, Derek Taylor of Alpine and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Carrie Burchfield Canerdy; husband, W.D. Davis and a daughter, Shelby Taylor; 8 brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Bozy Hall
NEW ALBANY – Joel Wayne “Bozy” Hall, beloved son and brother, devoted husband, cherished and respected father, doting Papa and humble friend, went home to be with the Lord July 11, 2019.
He leaves behind his wife of twenty-two years, Janice Cousar Hall, his children, Lori Spencer (Dennis), Lisa Bogue (Gerald), Joel “Jody” Hall, Jr., Suzie Bryson (Jim), Jessica Jordan (Jason), Shea Jarrett (Trisha), 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, his brother, Richard Hall (Gabby), his sister, Dorothy Hall Haley, as well as multiple loved nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joel W. and Etna Mize Hall and his sister, Sara Lynn Hall McNeal.
Joel was born Dec. 7, 1943 to Joel and Etna Hall. He was a 1962 graduate of Ingomar Attendance Center and a retired truck driver from Brookwood Funiture. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Joel lived a life of service to others, he loved and spoiled his family and friends. He strove to live by Proverbs 18:24, “A man who hath friends must shew himself friendly”. He had such a big loving, giving and humble heart. He never sought recognition but tried to spread a bit of sunshine wherever he went.
He not only taught his children the meaning of hard work and earning an honest living, respect for themselves and their fellow man, discipline, humility, loyalty, integrity, love, honor, and sharing, but he lived it before them and was a shining example for them to follow.
Joel believed in loving the Lord, kept promises, family togetherness, hearty laughter, and shared happiness. He adored his puppies Lucy and Sunni. He knew that wealth was not found in material things but in the hugs and I love you’s from his wife, children and grandchildren.
He relished time spent giving back to others, making memories cooking for his family around a BBQ grill, the birth of each grandchild and great grandchild, homeruns and stolen bases, enjoying a good western at home, firing off rounds of ammunition at targets, trying to catch that big fish, and seeing the accomplishments of his children, grandchildren and others.
He loved his family, his friends and his Hillcrest Church family where he will also be greatly missed and remembered as “the Candy Man”, because he would share his sweet smile and a piece of candy with anyone and everyone that was lucky enough to cross his path.
Joel left a legacy of love, laughter and humbleness that will last for generations to come. He will be greatly missed. He was truly one blessed man, he loved with all his heart, and he was loved fiercely by not only his family but by anyone that was blessed enough to get to know him.
Visitation will be on at Hillcrest Baptist Church on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Whit Lewis officiating. Burial will be at Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Barbara Roberts
MANTACHIE – Barbara Ann Roberts, 65, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at her home. She was born May 12, 1954 in Itawamba County to Wesley and Sara Elizabeth Lowder. She graduated from IAHS and ICC with her Nursing Degree. She was a registered nurse for 16 years at North MS Medical Center. She was a member of Mantachie Church of Christ. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and she loved watching bird, especially hummingbirds.
Services will be 2 PM Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Cox and Rev. Jerry Self officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Dale Roberts, Sr. of Mantachie; her son, Michael Dale Roberts, Jr. (Tiffany) of Mantachie; her daughter, Jennifer Roberts Aderholt (Steve) of Mantachie; her sisters, Blanch Rainwater of Tupelo, Mary Sandlin (Larry) of Amory, Linda Jones of Kentucky, Kathryn Lowder of Verona, Ruby Clark (Keith) of Florida and Brenda Lindley (Bobby Joe) of Saltillo; 7 grandchildren, A.J. Walker, Sara Roberts, Kimberli Walker, C.J. Walker, Rachel Roberts, April Hendrix and Morgan Bowden; 3 great-grandchildren, Haley Hendrix, Josh Hendrix, Jr. and Alexa-Rose Gracia; 1 great-great-grandchild, Merlin Kennedy; a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Dewey Lowder, Gladys Sanchez and Esker Lowder.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Hendrix, Jesse Hawkins, David Elrod, Larry Betts, Roger Lidtke, Eric Barrett, Jay Criddle and Mike Roy. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rob Roy and Darrius Cox.
Visitation will be 4 – 7 Saturday and 1 – 2 Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maywood Christian Camp -700 Maywood Camp Road – Hamilton, AL 35570.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Deloucie Pulliam Woodhouse
PRAIRIE – 79, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Floy Dyer Nursing Home in Houston.
Delouice Woodhouse was born to her late parents, Robert Pulliam and Jannie Mae Whitfield on April 10, 1940 in Chickasaw County. She was a member of Pleasant Plain MBC. Ms. Woodhouse was also a former employee of Futorian Mfc for many years.
Delouice Woodhouse is survived by one daughter-in-law; Janet Woodhouse of Houston. Three sisters; Juanita Pierce, Willie Ann Townsend (James), and Ella Cunningham (Rev. Dwight) all of Prairie. Two brothers; Robert Pulliam, Jr. (Zoretta) of Prairie and Alvin Pulliam (Shawn) of College, Texas. Two step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Plain MBC with Rev. Dwight Cunningham officiating. The burial will follow at the Pleasant Plain MBC Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of arrangements.
Ruby Lee Humbers Gossett
TIPPAH COUNTY – Ruby Lee Humbers Gossett, 90, resident of Ripley, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Mississippi Care Center in Corinth. Services will be on Sunday July 14 at 2 PM at New Life Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be on Saturday July 13 from 5 PM to 9 PM at the church. Burial will follow at Community Pentecostal Cemetery.
Mary Ann Sumrall
AMORY – Mary Ann Wilkins Sumrall, 87, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Oak Tree Manor in Amory. Mary Ann was born on January 2, 1932 in Columbus, Mississippi to Earl and Laudice Shores Wilkins. As a child, she and her family moved to Ruleville, Mississippi area where she attended school there. She married Delbert Sumrall and raised her children in the Delta. Later, moving to Amory, she resided until her death. A homemaker, she enjoyed reading and watching television but her greatest joy was the time spent with her family especially her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Rev. Wesley Pepper officiating. Burial will be in the Masonic Cemetery.
Survivors include two daughters, Debe Blount (Bill) of Amory and Pamela Dale (Steve) of Vancouver, WA; one sister, Peggy Love of Florence, AL; 5 grandchildren, Ben Wright (Leigh Ann), Justin Wright (Claire), Bryan Sumrall, Jessie Sumrall, Katy Alicea (Tony); and 5 great grandchildren, Garrett Parham, Tripp Horne, Emma Wright, Paxton Wright, Eva Frances Wright.
She was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Keith Sumrall; and granddaughter, Emily Wright Horne.
Pallbearers will be Ben Wright, Justin Wright, John Lay, Paxton Wright, Trip Horne, and Frank Peeler.
Visitation will be on Monday from 12 noon until the service time.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
Roger McVey
BOONEVILLE – Roger McVey, 69, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday night 5:00 until 8:00 pm at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cain’s Chapel Cemetery.
Ethel Appleton Feather
PONTOTOC – Ethel Appleton Feather, 77, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in her home. She was born in Stanton, TN. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed working until she retired at the age of 72. She enjoyed working in the yard, gardening and her hummingbirds and cardinals. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Tupelo.
Services will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Robert Garland will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The family would like to thank Sanctuary Hospice for their caring and helpful support through our sad time. They were our angels in our time of need.
Survivors: husband-Robert Feather, Jr; children-Sharon Hodge, Sheila Lunn King (Carlos), Ralph Harrison (Pam) Ronald Harrison and Kenneth Harrison; step children-Robby Feather and Connie Coker (Jimmy); grandchildren-Amanda Berryhill (Jamey), Jennifer Russell, Rivers Hodge (Haley), Dustin Lunn (Kristen) Ally Britt (Justin) and Jesse Harrison; great grandchildren-Kolten, Kristen, Kileigh, Chandler, Madison, Chase, Danna, Brayden, Megan, Mattie, Finley, Tucker, Nola Grace, Nessa Kate, Felicia, Dalton, Hatley, Tanner, Grayden, Tyler, Kyle, Colten, Chance and Jamie.
Preceded in death by: parents-George and Ruby Mize; late husband-Joseph Appleton; brothers-Clarence and Cliff Mize; sister-Marian Mize Cox; first grandson-Christopher Lee Lunn; sons-in-law-Jerry Hodge and William “BIll” Burger.
Pallbearers: Robby Feather, Carlos King, Dustin Lunn, Justin Britt, Paul Pettigrew and Harold Adair.
Visitation: 5-8 pm Monday, July 15, 2019 and 12-2 pm Tuesday, July 16 , 2019.
