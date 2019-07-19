Jeffery Dilworth
RIENZI – Jeffery Dilworth, 57, passed away on July 17, 2019, at Pickwick Dam in Pickwick, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Angela Denise Scales
MICHIGAN CITY – Angela Denise Scales, 44, passed away on July 19, 2019, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Eddie Marion
NETTLETON – Eddie Marion, 58, passed away on July 18, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Amanda Lucille
“Mandy” Lowder
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN – Amanda Lucille “Mandy” Lowder, 41, passed away on July 6, 2019 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Amanda is the daughter of Mary Moore of Amory and the late Tommy Woodham of Gattman, MS.
She graduated with honors in 1996 from Hatley High School. Amanda continued her education at Itawamba Community College and later at East Mississippi Community College, where she received her Nursing degree. Amanda worked many years as a nurse at Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory; Golden Living Nursing Home in Amory; and Sunset Manor Nursing Home in Vernon, Alabama; before becoming disabled.
As a youngster growing up in the Gattman/Greenwood Springs area, Amanda enjoyed swimming in the area rivers, participating in various sports activities, beauty pageants, and attending New Center Point Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Logan Hall and Luke Hall; her husband, Justin Lowder, of Kenosha, Wis.; her mother, Mary Moore (David) of Amory; and her brothers, Lee Woodham (Tammy) and Cory Woodham (Michelle), also of Amory.
Amanda was preceded in death by her father, Tommy Lee Woodham of Gattman; her paternal grandfather, Wallace Woodham of Sulligent, Ala.; her maternal grandmother, Madilene Camp Knight; and her maternal great-grandmother, Dora Puckett Camp.
A Celebration of Life Service for Mandy will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the New Life Tabernacle Church. Bro. Joe C. Camp will be officiating. Burial will follow in Blaylock Cemetery.
Visitation for Mandy will be on Saturday from 1:00 until the service time at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Sarah Denning
NEW ALBANY – Sarah Jean Rakestraw Denning, 68, passed away July 18, 2019 at her home. She was born February 22, 1951 in Union County to Wavy Clyde and Jewel Christine Pickens Rakestraw. She was a homemaker and enjoyed keeping her grandchildren. She was a member of Parks Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Scott Duley officiating. Burial will be in Parks Community Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge if the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Gary W. Denning; a daughter, Leigh Ann Denning Knox (Chris) and a son, Brian Denning (Shonna); two sisters, Ruby Rakestraw and Mary Garcia (Daniel); and a brother, Benny Rakestraw (Mabel), all of New Albany; five grandchildren: Cassidy Denning, Cayden Knox, Caylee Addison Knox, Ava Denning and Emma Denning; 2 special cousins: Reta Allred and Glenda Rakestraw; lifelong friend: Hilda Fooshee; and special friend and prayer-partner: Jimmy Stubbs.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be Cayden Knox, Perrin Rakestraw, James Garcia, Brett Rakestraw, Casey McBrayer, Jacob Hogue, Terry McBrayer and Dan Hogue. Honorary pallbearers will be Darin Flowers, Landin Garcia, and Brad Pannell.
Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20,2019, at United.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Robert L. Smith
WREN – Robert L. Smith, 71, passed away on July 19, 2019. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Robert Darrell Osborn
PISGAH – Robert Darrell Osborn, 62, passed from this life to eternal peace on July 18,2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, TN. Darrell received severe injuries in an automobile accident on May 29, 2019 and fought with much humility and courage for 50 days to overcome his injuries, he remained his grateful, well mannered self throughout the hospitalization.
Darrell was born on December 18, 1956 to Bob and Joy Perrigo Osborn. He was a lifelong resident of the Pisgah Community and well known as a “good neighbor”. He graduated from Thrasher High School in 1974. He worked as an electrician and plumber with his brother-in-law, Jimmy Dale Green, also, Tucker McCarley and Bill Wimberley. The past fourteen years he was employed by MDOT in Tupelo, MS.
Darrell devoted his life to taking care of his parents. The past three years he could be found visiting his mother every single day at Landmark until her recent death on April 29th. He loved his family and became a father to Hunter from the age of 11 after the passing of his own Dad, Danny in 2007. He was especially close to his Perrigo first cousins and grew up together, never leaving his beloved Pisgah Community.
Visitation and service will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at McMillan Funeral Home in Booneville, MS. Visitation beginning at 12 noon until service time at 4:00 pm Bro. Danny Estes and Bill Wimberley will be conducting the service. Burial will be in Pisgah Methodist Church cemetery.
Darrell is survived by one sister, Renee Henley, two nephews, Hunter Henley (Sarah Grace) and Brad Green, two great nieces and one great nephew. Also, left to cherish his memory are numerous cousins, childhood and work friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Leroy and Kate Osborn and Elgie and Mary Tine Perrigo, sister, Diane Green, brothers-in-law, Jimmy Dale Green and Danny Henley.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the employees of MDOT.
Memorials May be sent to Pisgah Methodist Church at 337 CR 8301, Rienzi, MS 39965.
Wendell Alan Booker, Sr.
TIPPAH COUNTY – Wendell Alan Booker, Sr., 49, resident of Ripley, passed away on July 19, 2019, at his residence in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Cedric White
TUPELO – Cedric White, 46, passed away on July 18, 2019, at his home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Roger Dale Bryant
TIPPAH COUNTY – Roger Dale Bryant, 61, resident of Ripley, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at his residence in Ripley. Services will be on Monday July 22 at 10 AM at Fellowship Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday July 21 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Fellowship Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fellowship Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bryant family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Nancy Jo Clemmer Mohundro
SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE – Nancy Jo Clemmer Mohundro, 77, passed away on July 18, 2019, at Hardin Medical Center in Savannah, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
