Willie Charles Booker
BRUCE – Willie Charles Booker, 77, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home, Bruce, MS. Visitation will be on 12 PM – 2 PM- Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Belle Memorial Funeral Home- Bruce, MS. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com for update.
John A. Hollings
BOONEVILLE – John A. Hollings, 77, passed away on March 19, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Benjamin Woods
HOLLY SPRINGS – Benjamin Woods, 69, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Tuesday 12 noon until service.
Kevin Reed
HOULKA – Kevin Reed, 44, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Thompson Chapel CME Church Cemetery. This is a graveside service only. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Michael Fields
TUPELO – Michael Fields, 47, passed away on March 19, 2020, at his home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Dorothy Self
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Dorothy Self, 78, passed away on March 20, 2020, at her residence in Red Bay, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Konnor Elias Payne
TUPELO – Konnor Elias Payne, 2 years 11 months, passed away on March 19, 2020, at his residence in the Auburn community in Tupelo, MS of natural causes. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo, MS (associatedfuneral.com).
Josiah John-Michael Petry
AMORY – Josiah John-Michael Petry, 4, passed away on March 19, 2020, at Louisiana Children’s Hospital in New Orleans. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory.
Cozette Campbell
BALDWYN – Cozette Campbell, 100, passed away on March 19, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Mary Armstrong
NETTLETON – Mary Magdalene Caldwell Armstrong, 90, realized the promises of her lifelong faith in her Savior and joined him in eternity in the early morning hours of Friday, March 20, 2020 from Cornerstone Health and Rehabilitation Center in Corinth. Mary was born in Itawamba County, MS on January 10, 1930 to the late Claude Caldwell and Oberia Oliver Caldwell. She lived most of her life in the Nettleton area of Itawamba County and was a member of the Cason Baptist Church. She worked at Reed’s Garment Company in her early life but was a homemaker, a mother and grandmother most of her life. She provided great meals for her family, kept her flower beds perfect, and was a master seamstress making clothes for her children and grandchildren over the years. A caregiver, she sat with many elderly folks the last part of her life giving them expert, compassionate care.
Due to the Cornona Virus pandemic, the family has requested that you respect their desire for a private family service to celebrate her life at 1 PM on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Matt Hudson officiating. Friends may visit from 11 AM – 12:30 PM. Private burial will follow in the Unity Presbyterian Church Cemetery east of Plantersville. Holland Funeral Directors are honored to be serving their friends (840-5000). The service will be live-streamed and friends and extended family may watch at 1 PM Monday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming. The service will be permanently archived thereafter.
Mrs. Armstrong is survived by her children: three daughters, Edna Mae Rawson (Terry) of Tupelo, Carolyn Sue Suddieth (Billy), and Dorothy Chaney (Jerry) of Nettleton, and a son, James Armstrong (Becky) of Amory; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, William Caldwell (Villa) of Nettleton, and a sister, Eulene Caldwell of Smithville. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Claude, in 1989.
Christy Gale Edwards Hall
WALNUT – Christy Gale Edwards Hall, 44, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at home in Walnut, MS. Services will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday March 21, 2020 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakland Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pamela Jean Vick
WALNUT – Pamela Jean Vick, 65, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at home in Walnut, MS. Services will be on Sunday, March 22, 2020 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Gentry Chapel Cemetery Middleton, TN.
Connette White
TUPELO – Connette White, 65, passed away on March 19, 2020, at her home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.