Charles Ray Rowan
BALDWYN – Charles Ray Rowan, 92, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Mobile, AL. He was a veteran of World War II; the owner of Rowan’s Body, Frame and Muffler Shop for fifty-three years; and an active member and deacon of Baldwyn First Baptist Church for over fifty years. When he moved to Mobile in 2019, it was important to him to belong to a local body of believers so he joined Spring Hill Baptist Church to worship with his daughter and her family.
Charles is survived by his son, Kenneth Rowan (Brenda) of Baldwyn; daughter, Pat Rowan Richey (Terry) of Mobile, AL; and son, Tim Rowan (Amy) of Terry, MS. Seven grandchildren: Tracy Rowan Walden (Brad); Susan Rowan McBrayer (Davy Joe); Laura Allyson Richey Miller (Randolph); Abby Richey Hines (Worth); Jeremy Rowan (Sarah Margaret); Luke Rowan (Madison); and Sarah-Kate Rowan. Eleven great grandchildren: Brittney and Will Walden; Caleb and Joshua McBrayer; Allie Grace and Anne Catchings Miller; Mary Bennett and Lainey Hines; Spears and Lynlee Rowan, and Andi Rowan. Brothers, David (Peggy) and Ross; sister, Nan Rowan McDonald; and sisters-in-laws Carolyn and Sharon Rowan; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Hallie Grace Copeland Rowan; his parents, William and Ione Rowan; and brothers, Bill, Bob, and Jerry.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, March 15 at 1:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Reverend Tim Rowan and Reverend Terry Richey will be officiating.
Pallbearers are Caleb, Joshua, and Davy Joe McBrayer; Randolph Miller; Jeremy and Luke Rowan; Will and Brad Walden.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
James R. Wilson
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – James Robert Wilson, 87, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born August 26, 1932 to the late James Gordie Wilson and the late Eva Dell Ledbetter Wilson. He was formerly of Tremont where he graduated and moved to Baton Rouge, LA where he has resided for over 50 years. He obtained a mechanical engineering degree over the course of his life. He was a Deacon at Jefferson Baptist Church, where he attended for over 40 years and taught Sunday School.
Services will be 11:00 am on Saturday March 14, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church with minister Jeff Vincent officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am Saturday, March 14, at Providence Baptist Church. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery. Senter Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Floyce Wilson of Baton Rouge, LA, sons: Michael S. (Michele) Wilson of Baton Rouge, LA and James Larry Wilson of Tremont; daughter, Deborah Susan Wilson of Baton Rouge, LA; grandsons: Michael Shawn Wilson, Jeremy (Roxy) Wilson, James Michael (Bailey) Wilson; granddaughter, Katie (Jeffrey) Vincent; 7great-grandchildren; brothers: John A. (Sandra) Wilson, Gerald (Jimmie Lou) Wilson, Lanny (Rebecca) Wilson; sisters: Judith Rogers, Shirley Whitfield, Janice (Michael) Shephard, Jacqueline (Jimmy) Lucas.
Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ross Wilson; sisters: Helen Stone and Brenda Wilson
Pallbearers will be Michael Wilson, Larry Wilson, Michael Shawn Wilson, Jeremy Wilson, James Wilson, Jeff Vincent
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Spencer James Watson
CORINTH – Spencer James Watson, was born on March 9, 2020 at the NMMC and was carried by Jesus to be Heaven’s little Angel. Though Spencer’s time on earth was short, he is loved by his parents, big brother, and his whole family. We will forever cherish him in our hearts and memories. Daddy and Momma love you, Spencer James. “And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Phillipians 4:7
A private celebration of life service was held at Prentiss Memorial Gardens on Thursday, March 12,
Deborah Easley
BRUCE – Deborah Easley, 60, passed away on March 11, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Parker Memorial Funeral Home.
Dania Marie Tubbs Kennedy
EUPORA – Dania Marie Tubbs Kennedy, 41, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at NMMC Hospice Unit in Tupelo. A time of Reflections and Memories will be held at a later date at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be on a later date at Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center located at 109 Rankin Blvd Extd in Midtown Tupelo. Condolences may be made at associatedfuneral.com.
Amanda Poores
TUPELO – Melissa Newcomb Poores, 44, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born September 16, 1975 in Tupelo, the daughter of Ernest and Judy Newcomb. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her special TV shows.
Survivors include two daughters, Miranda Newcomb and Danielle Poores-Craig and husband, Richard; her father, Earnest Newcomb; one sister, April Baker and her husband, Tommy; two brothers, Alan Newcomb and his wife Ruby of Mantachie, Derrick Hill and his wife, Elizabeth of Water Valley; a host of nieces and nephews; and a very special friend, Lisa Thrasher; and several grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother; a grandchild; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Services honoring her life will be 1 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Neal Ramage officiating. Burial will be in Hills Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 Saturday, Mar.ch 14 at the Saltillo Chapel
Pallbearers will be Richard Norman, Alan Newcomb, Daniel Newcomb, Derrick Hill, Austin Hill and Terry Newcomb.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Paul Delaine “Lane” Tutor
PONTOTOC – Paul Delaine “Lane” Tutor, 80, passed away March 11, 2020 at NMMC Hospice-Tupelo. Paul was a heavy equipment operator for many years. After retiring, Paul went to work for Washington and American Furniture until 2005. Paul was a faithful Christian who loved the Lord and was a member of the Robbs Bethel Baptist Church. Paul was loved by many. His grandchildren were is pride and joy. He also enjoyed fishing, and feeding the animals.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Peggy Tutor; his son, Terry Tutor(Linda); three grandchildren, Brandi, Miranda, and Mitchell Tutor; seven great grandchildren; and two brothers, W.C. and F.G. Tutor.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mallie Britt Tutor; brother, Dud Tutor, sister, Doris Tutor Chrestman; infant son, Randy Tutor; and his boxer bulldog, MJ.
Service will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Tommy Inmon and Bro. Wayne Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Guinn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Randy, Tim, Timothy, Christopher, and Ashton Goggins, and Chris Mills.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 14, 5-8 PM and Sunday, March 15, 1 PM until service time.
Harry King
TIPPAH COUNTY – Harry King, 73, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2 PM at West Ripley Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 5 PM until 8 PM at West Ripley Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Dumas Cemetery. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the King family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
John Burleson
VERONA – John Burleson, 58, passed away on March 13, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Frank Salvaggio
BRUCE – Frank Salvaggio, 93, passed away on March 12, 2020, at Longwood Nursing Facility in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Annie Mae Thornton
TUPELO – Annie Mae Thornton, 89, passed away on March 13, 2020, at home surrounded by the love of her family in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Jack “J” Horne
SMITHVILLE – Jack “J” Horne, 64, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the UAB Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He was born a Valentine’s baby, on February 14, 1956, in Amory, MS to the late Jack Dew and Bettianne Brasfield Horne.
J graduated from Amory High School in 1974 and furthered his education at Itawamba Junior College where he obtained an Associate’s Degree in Forestry. He was employed initially by Kramco and Scribner Equipment. Later, he worked for many years with True Temper Sports as a Quality Inspector and retired after 38 years of service, on May 1, 2015. J loved God and he was a member at First United Methodist Church, Amory. He was blessed by God with three children and he was a loving and wonderful father and grandfather to his family. The new love in his life, Judy Hatcher, brought him great joy and many said she put a big smile on his face. A loyal friend to so many, his friends said that he was genuinely one of a kind, the best friend a man could ask for.
He categorized his residence as “Horne’s Hidaway” and he truly lived and breathed everything outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, planting food plots, and any sort of activity that involved nature. An energetic man, he was an excellent deer hunter and he always enjoyed hunting trips with his friends. He helped manage some local area wildlife farms and he loved animals. He had no fear of snakes, picked up venomous snakes with his bare hands, and at time would hide dead snakes in his friends’ cars just to get memorable reactions. J was an advocate for Wax Seed Company and he promoted education on planting or cultivating the ground. J was a supporter of Wild Life of Mississippi and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks. He was a big sponsor of Catch a Dream Foundation in Starkville, which helped youth who had life threatening illnesses.
J lived life to the fullest and he knew that every day was a blessing. He knew life was short, so he got out and enjoyed every moment. A jokester and prankster, he had many the nickname for his family and friends. An incredible cook, there was nothing that J could not turn into a masterpiece. His family and friends were blessed by his cooking talent and they enjoyed many meals while they fellowshipped with him and others. J was blessed, he had so many friends who were dear to him, too many for the family to be able to name.
Due to the immense amount of J’s mischievous acts, many will reflect on memories of J with a big smile and laugh, just the way that J would want it. He would encourage all to get out, live life to the fullest, laugh, enjoy nature and most of all, cherish your loved ones. His family and friends are saddened with his early departure from this earth, yet they are grateful to God for the blessing he was in their lives. He will be missed greatly yet his legacy will live on in their hearts.
J is survived by his daughters, Kayla Hood (Jason), Smithville, Keri Horne (Curt Bradham), Tupelo; son, Rory Thornton (Clarissa), Amory; fiance, Judy Hatcher, Smithville; grandchildren, Gray Thornton, Mary Haley Hood, Camden Hood, Jake Thornton, Ann Marie Taylor, Carlisle Hood, Briggs Hood and Bennett Hood; sister, Vicki Cunningham, Amory; nephew, Jay Cunningham, Amory; niece, Katy McCurley, Amory; special friend, Stephen East; numerous other friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Dew Horne and Bettianne Brasfield Horne.
His Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 4:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, Amory, MS, with Rev. Wesley Pepper officiating. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Curtis Hilt, Todd Glenn, Corey Glenn, Dillard Pruitt, Doug Wiggins, Mark Parham, Ken Williams, Barry Wax, Jimmy Armstrong, Greg Edwards, Keith Parham, and Gerald Langford. Honorary Pallbearers will be Calvin Wade, Big O Hunting Club Members, and True Temper Employees.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2:00 pm until the service hour at First United Methodist Church, in Amory, MS.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 147, Amory, MS, 38821, or to Catch a Dream Foundation, 2485 Ennis Road, Starkville, MS 39759.
Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Oceola Cobb
TUPELO – Oceola Cobb, 76, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 3 pm at Temple of Compassion & Deliverance, 1148 N. Madison Street, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 4-6 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Porter’s Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.2020 at 5:00 p.m. Waters Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Spencer was survived by his parents, Justin and Amanda Watson of Corinth; brother, Sawyer Luke of Corinth; Grandparents, Gary and Jean Spencer of Cordova, TN, Mitchell and Karen Watson of Baldwyn; Great-grandparents, Jeanine Martin, Lamar and Jean Skinner, Louis Ray and Carolyn Watson; and he was loved and will be missed by a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Darnell Martin, Derrell and Mary Spencer.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Lorene McAlilly
TUPELO – Laudis Lorene Long McAlilly, at age 90, rejoined her late husband, Rev. Dr. Roy D. McAlilly and all the saints as she peacefully died in her sleep in the early morning of March 13, 2020 at home in the Griffis Green House at Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo. She leaves her three children, Debbie McAlilly Brangenberg (Carl) of Tupelo, William T. McAlilly (Lynn) of Nashville, TN, and Stephen L. McAlilly (Beverly) of Tupelo, six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel, will be assisting the family with arrangements. A memorial service will be announced in coming weeks at her church, First United Methodist Church, Tupelo. Memorials may be made to Mississippi Methodist Senior Services, PO Box 1567, Tupelo, MS 38802.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Amanda Hebner
TUPELO – Amanda Hebner, 55, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born August 2, 1964 in San Benito, Texas, the daughter of Domingo Ramirez and Anna Abrego. She grew up in Corpus Christi and has lived in Tupelo the past 6 years. Amanda worked in sales for the national Cheerleader Dance Team and was a choreographer for many years. She was a member of The Orchard. Known for her winning smile and infectious sense of humor, Amanda loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid Ole Miss fan, enjoyed music and dancing, and was fiercely proud of her daughter and son-in-law who served in the U.S. Air Force.
She leaves behind her husband, Dennis Hebner; her daughter, Evon Pretulak and her husband, Luke; and three grandchildren, Landon, Lincoln, and Ella.
A service celebrating Amanda’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Will Rambo officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to service time.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. For online condolences, visit www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Linda House
FULTON – Linda G. House, 67, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory. She was born February 7, 1953 to William House and the late Unive Dill House in Tupelo. She was a member of New Home Baptist Church. She loved her cats and dogs, word search books, watching westerns, and spending time with her family..
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday March 14, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Center Star Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her father; William House of Fulton, sister; Cathy (Patrick) Moore of Fulton, a brother; Gerald (Jeanette) House of Ariton, AL, and a nephew; Matthew Moore of Oxford.
She was preceded in death by her mother; Unive House, and a sister, Sherry McCreary.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
