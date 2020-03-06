Kristina Rena “Kristy” Smith
ABERDEEN – Kristina Rena “Kristy” Smith, 29, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident. She was born on June 24, 1990 in West Point, MS. to James Marvin Smith and Tina Fay Foster Smith. She was a lifelong resident of Monroe County. Kristy was a Pharmacy Tech for Curries Family Care Pharmacy in Aberdeen, MS. She was a member of Prairie Baptist Church. Services will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Lloyd Minor officiating. Burial will be at Center Hill Cemetery in Hamilton, MS. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her parents, James and Tina Smith; one brother James William Smith (Kay) of Splunge, MS; one niece Emma Rose Smith; one nephew James Avery Smith, her paternal grandmother Brenda Smith of Hamilton, MS; her boyfriend Michael Kyle Clay of Hamilton, AL and Aunts and Uncles and Cousin and many many friends.
Pallbearers will be Cameron Gray, Anthony Corbell, Jordan Hunt, Chris Foster, Josh Blakeney and Matt Jones. Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2:30 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Floyd Buckingham
ABERDEEN – Floyd Buckingham, 67, passed away on March 6, 2020, at Gilmore Memorial Regional Medical Center in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home -Aberdeen. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com for update.
Joyce Holder
CAIRO – Joyce Holder, 73, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2 pm at Fairview Church of God. Visitation will be on Saturday from 5 pm until service time at 2 pm on Sunday at the church. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Tony Lee Priest
PONTOTOC – Tony Lee Priest, 48, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Sunday, March 7, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 6, 5 PM-8 PM and Sunday, March 7, 1 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Schooner Valley Cemetery.
Beverly Wilkey
BOONEVILLE – Beverly Wilkey, 77, passed away on March 5, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Osene Whitfield
BOONEVILLE – Osene Johnson Whitfield, 94, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was born in Prentiss County on January 1, 1926, to George W. Johnson and Arie Thornton Johnson. She was a member of Siloam Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and working in her petunia beds.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Morton officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Siloam Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her son, Kenny Whitfield of Booneville; a daughter, Jan Furtick of Booneville; grandson Reginald Brandon Furtick of Rienzi; granddaughter, Lauren Furtick of Los Angeles, CA; great-grandsons, Valo Furtick and Noah Furtick, of Port St. Lucie, FL; Samuel Furtick and Daniel Furtick, both of Rienzi.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey T. Whitfield, Sr.; son Dewey T. Whitfield, Jr.; her parents; and 3 sisters; and 1 brother.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Furtick, Doug McCreary, Glen Barker, Greg Sparks, Rodney McCreary, and Michael Johnson.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Consuella Richardson
TUPELO – Consuella Richardson, 45, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at at Shammah C.O.G.I.C, 3383 Shammah Drive, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 4-6 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Porters Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Colleen Pickle
NETTLETON – Colleen Pickle, 70, died on March 6, 2020, at her residence in Nettleton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Dickie Crew
ALGOMA – Dickie Crew, 81, passed away on March 6, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Browning Funeral Home.
Itha Gunn
CALHOUN CITY – Itha Gunn, 64, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, 8 March 2020 1:30 PM at Midway MB Church-Vardaman. Visitation will be on 12:30 – 1:30 PM at Midway M B Church. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery.
Lee Clemmer
TUPELO – Lee Clemmer, 45, passed away on March 4, 2020, Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Virginia Raggett Reasons
UNION COUNTY – Virginia Raggett Reasons, 100, passed away on March 6, 2020 at Quail Ridge Memory Care Center in Memphis, Tennessee. Graveside services will be at Glenfield Memorial Park on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 12 p.m. United Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com for more information.
