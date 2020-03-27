Jason “Bam-Bam” Fryar
TIPPAH COUNTY – Jason “Bam-Bam” Fryar, 46, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, March 29 at 3 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 29 from 12 noon to 3 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve Jason’s family and invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Lizzie C. Boyd
RIPLEY – Lizzie C. Boyd, 93, passed away on March 27, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Mamie Ruth Brown
DORSEY – Mamie Ruth Brown, 95, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Diversicare in Tupelo. She was born February 2, 1925, to Oscar and Siddie Sly Potts Stevens. She retired from Reed’s Manufacturing and was a member of River Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, fishing, and riding on the pontoon.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Allen Gullick officiating. Burial will be in the Fawn Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include two daughters, Deletha Norris (Roy Allen) of Saltillo, and Glenda Burrell of Sherman; three step-children, Vickie Sheffield (Larry) of Mantachie, Rhonda Shumpert (Bob) of the Richmond community, and Roger G. Brown (Jane) of Mantachie; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland Jay Brown, in 1997; two brothers, A.W. Stevens and Ernest Stevens; two sisters, Sue Stevens and Alice Hood; three infant siblings; and her parents.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Linda Jean Shirley Lane
PONTOTOC – Linda Jean Shirley Lane, 71, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She graduated from Enterprise High School, attended Shasta College, married Randy Lane on September 5, 1970, attended Simpson College, then went on to get her Masters degree from The University of Alabama and absolutely loved college football. Roll Tide! She inherited a love of books from her mom, Jeanie and shared that passion with her daughters, grandchildren, and greats. They knew her lap was always one for reading. She led missionettes, girl scouts, and retired as a teacher with TCPS.....but even before those titles she was teaching – from snow skiing to scuba diving. In the 1980’s she and Randy owned a travel agency in Reno, NV and enjoyed traveling themselves, all over the world, especially Hawaii. She was a seamstress, quite the culinary artist, and made wedding cakes when someone she really loved was getting married. She supported Randy in all of his hobbies, passions, and ideas. She was a nurturer, which is evident in all the lives she touched, both emotionally and spiritually. She and her mother were inseparable, she was her daughters’ best role model, and her church family was her support. Her nieces and nephews were additional daughters and sons. Randy had the privilege of being married to his best friend for almost 50 years. She was a member of Maple Drive Presbyterian Church.
Linda is survived by her husband, Dr. Randy J. Lane; her mother, Jeanie Marie Shirley; her daughters, Rebecca Fischer (Matthias) and Brenda Lane; her grandchildren, Morgan Walker, Molly Kate Walker, Ryan Lane, August Fischer, and Afton Fischer; great grandchildren, Channing Bass and Lizzie Kate Bass, her mother-in-law, Margaret Lane; brothers, Carl Shirley and Jerry Shirley (Diana), goddaughter, Eileen Lee; and multiple nephews and nieces from all over the country.
Linda is preceded in death by her father, Carl Albert Shirley; father-in-law, Clyde Columbus Lane, Jr.; sister-in-law, Terry; brothers-in-law, Ricky and Rodney Lane.
There will be a graveside service Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11AM at Pontotoc City Cemetery with Bro. Craig Jones officiating.
Pallbearers: Bruce McCoy, Robert Mitchell, Toby Winston, David Anderson, David Smith, and Ryan Lane.
Honorary Pallbearers: Matthias Fischer, Carl Shirley, Jerry Shirley, Marcus Shirley-late nephew.
Martha “Marty” Massey
BOONEVILLE – Martha “Marty” Massey, 90, passed away on March 27, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Thomas L. “Skip” White
PONTOTOC – Thomas L. “Skip” White, 60, passed away on March 27, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Blake Puckett
PONTOTOC – Blake Puckett, 24, passed away on March 27, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Frances Credille
BELMONT – Mary Frances Credille, 77, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka, MS. She was born in Belmont to Tulon “Jack” and Oniece Clingan Credille. She had worked at Golden Manufacturing for forty years and was a member of Fairview Holy Church of Christ.
Graveside services will be Saturday, March 28, 1 p.m. at Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS with Brent Colley officiating. A time visitation will begin noon at Lindsey Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived five nephews- Eddie Moore (Beverly), David Credille (Angel), Brent Colley (Mandy), Jeff Long (Anna) and Jason Long; two nieces-Heather Kamarainen (Brandon) and Eugenia Pearson (Richard); great nieces and nephews-Hobie Credille, Hailey Credille Goodell, Elijah Graham, Abbey Colley, Bryant Colley, Ella Nunley, Eli Long and Sarah Beth Long; great-great nieces-Neveah Graham and Raelee Credille and one great-great nephew-Bryant Graham.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters-Gail Berry and Shery Wilson; two brothers-Hermon and Shermon Long and one niece-Becky Graham.
Jerry L. Crowe
BOONEVILLE – Jerry L. Crowe, 55, passed away on March 27, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Curtis Roy
BOONEVILLE – William Curtis Roy, 80, departed this life into eternal glory on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He succumbed to internal injuries received from an accident while cutting timber. God was gracious to allow him a long, healthy life and his heart’s desire to “die while outside working” on his beloved farm.
Curtis, or “Uncle Willie” was born on October 28, 1939, to Floyd (Bolly) and Louise Roy. He was born and raised on Roy Hill and lived elsewhere only during his army service. After graduating from Thrasher High School in 1959, he was drafted and stationed in Germany for two years. After being discharged, he remained in the Army Reserve until 1969. After working at the Yellow Creek Nuclear Plant a few years, he worked for the Prentiss County Fifth District for over forty years. He made many friends and continued life-long relationships with his work family and the supervisors for whom he worked, W.V. Horn, William L. McKinney, and Larry Lambert. He retired on December 28, 2019.
Curtis, the self-proclaimed bachelor, married Nancy Wheat and after sixteen years, they were blessed with the birth of their only child, Molly. Five years later, after Nancy’s death, he became a single parent. Molly forever remained the “apple of his eye.” In 1995, Curtis married Mary Knight. Her children and grandchildren became his, and they were a family until Mary’s death in April 2011.
He is survived by his daughter Molly, his special companion Kathleen Tucker, brother Johnny (Janet), his nieces Christina (Trey) Caveness, Sarah (Lonnie) McKee and their children Analyse, Will, and Ellie, his step-daughter Amy (Chris) Green, step-daughters-in-law Jo Carol and Angie Knight, and their children, as well as numerous in-laws and cousins.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, wives, step-sons Todd and Greg Knight, brother James, an infant sister, his son-in-law Justin Perrigo, and many other loved ones. Curtis was a member of Candler’s Chapel Baptist Church.
Due to CDC Guidelines, a private family service will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 A.M. with Bro. David Westmoreland officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Beginning at 11:00 A.M. the service will be livestreamed on https://www.facebook.com/McMillanFuneral/. We regret that the multitude of friends and acquaintances whom Curtis made throughout his joyous life will be unable to share in this celebration of a man who found great joy in loving others. All will be invited to a Celebration of Life service to be held at a later time at his home church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Curtis to the following: Prentiss County Relay for Life mail to: American Cancer Society, 1380 Livingston Lane, Jackson, MS 39213 or online to: www.relayforlife/org/prentissms or given directly to: Tammy Phillips at BancorpSouth, Booneville Branch, also Candler’s Chapel Baptist Church, 214 CR 3151, Booneville, MS 38829, or charity of choice.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.