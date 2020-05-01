TODAY'S OBITUARIES
MEMO, PHOTO
Timothy Alan Cutlip
BLUE SPRINGS - Timothy Alan Cutlip, 56, passed away suddenly April 25, 2020. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 2nd at Weir Cemetery. Rev. Will Rambo will officiate.
Survivors include his wife of thirty years, Jerri Cutlip of Blue Springs; son, Matthew Cutlip of Blue Springs; mother, Carole Sanders of Blue Springs; brother, Chris Cutlip of Blue Springs; sisters, Teresa Cutlip of Ravenna, OH and Tami Cutlip of Thompson's Station, TN.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Cutlip; and stepfather, David "Debo" Sanders.
He was a truck driver for the last 15 years and mostly recently worked for Gulf Relay.
Tim had a love for the outdoors, took great pride in his garden and loved sharing his vegetables. He had a heart of gold and always felt compelled to help others, both humans and animals. But above all, he loved his family dearly.
Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Scott B. Morgan
STARKVILLE - Scott B. Morgan, 51, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Olive Branch, MS. He was a carpenter most of his life. He loved the Lord and served the Lord doing mission work in Colorado, Honduras, and various other places. He was also active in the Kairos Prison Ministry in Holly Springs, MS. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, often on the pool bank fishing. He was also known to help anyone who was in need of help. Scott loved his Bulldogs, watching and attending games at MSU.
Scott is survived by his mother, Beth Morgan of Starkville, MS; brother, Rocky Morgan of Columbus, MS; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his beloved dog, Sheba.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Kenny Morgan; sister, Toni Morgan; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Morgan, and Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Cork.
There will be a private family graveside service on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Oddfellows Cemetery.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
MEMO, PHOTO
Charles Earl Tilson, Jr.
BLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA - Charles Earl Tilson, Jr, age 79, of Blacksburg, VA passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born on November 18, 1940, to the late Charles Earl, Sr. and Helen Flowers Tilson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Smith Tilson.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Lee Tilson-Strand (Mike) of Chapel Hill, NC, Sarah Tilson-Miano (Marc) of Radford, VA and son and daughter-in-law, Charles E. (Trey) Tilson III (Shane) of Lexington, VA., his sister and brother-in-law, Cathy Comer (Ed) of Harrisonburg, VA., sister-in-law, Kay Brown and fiance Jody Chapman of Asheville, NC, and brother-in-law, Jim Smith, four grandchildren, Joey and Chris Strand and Olivia and Calvin Tilson.He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. His devoted staff, Kim Owens and Janice Dove Hodge.
Charles was born in Roanoke, VA and was raised in Pulaski County, VA. He was a 1959 graduate of Dublin High School. He attended the Air Force Academy and was a 1966 graduate of Virginia Tech with a BS in Agricultural Engineering. He worked for the TVA and became a State Farm Agent in 1967 in Tupelo, MS. He later moved to Northern VA and then to Pulaski, VA where he managed the "Trailmakers" Team of State Farm agents. When the right time came, he was able to return to his favorite place, Blacksburg, VA and go back into agency. Charles took over the Gale Echols' agency in 1995 and remained there until the time of his death. He was a devoted State Farm employee. He received many prestigious awards during his State Farm career including the Chairman's Circle award. He is the only agent in the area to receive this award.
He was an avid Hokie fan and a member of the Hokie Club for 32 years and was a Hokie Benefactor. He was also a member and proud sponsor of the Blacksburg Sports Club.
He loved his family and was very proud that his children became State Farm agents.Charles and Faye loved to entertain and travel. They especially enjoyed hosting Hokie football game days at their home.
He was a friend to all who knew him. He had a heart of gold and was available to assist those in need. He will always be remembered for sharing his positive attitude.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or www.cancer.org. State Farm Agents can make donations at www.cybergrants.com/statefarm/gives. Also, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity at www.Habitat.org or call 1-800-422-4828.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, VA.
MEMO
Larry White
NETTLETON - Larry White, 65, died on April 30, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
MEMO
Ronald Goss
LAMAR - Ronald Goss, 71, passed away on April 30, 2020, at his home in Lamar. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holly Springs Funeral Home.
MEMO, PHOTO, LEE MEMORIAL LOGO
Mildred Sisk
NETTLETON - Mildred Tallant Sisk passed away on April 30, 2020 at Somerby Assisted Living in Birmingham, Alabama at the age of 86. She was born in Golden, Mississippi on January 30, 1934 to Ernest and Mabel Tallant. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James "Jimmy" Sisk; daughter, Debbie Fischer; and her parents.
She is lovingly remembered by her son, Allen Sisk (Mitzi) of Cullman, AL; her daughter, Sharon "Shay" Luna (Mark) of Birmingham, AL; her sister, Sandra Schlicht (Rusty) of Nettleton, MS; ten grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
Mildred was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Nettleton Church of Christ. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going on trips with life-long friends, reading, shopping, and playing cards/dominoes.
There will be a private graveside service at 2 PM on Saturday, May 2, at Lee Memorial Park in Verona, MS with Minister Drew Kizer officiating. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nettleton Church of Christ, PO Box 97, Nettleton, MS 38858, the Alzheimer's Association, or the American Cancer Society.
MEMO, SENTER LOGO
Willa Dean Gaddy
FULTON - Willa Dean Gaddy, 91, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born November 6, 1928 to the late Cleetis C. Raburn and the late Ernie Mae Stovall Raburn in the Centerville Community. She retired from the ASCS office after 31 years of service. She was a charter member of South Side Baptist Church. Willa Dean enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday May 3, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Wilson, and Bro. Bobby Amos officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday May 3, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her 2 sons; Steve Gaddy and Stu (Glenda) Gaddy, both of Fulton, 3 granddaughters; Sarah (Steven) Estes, Alison Gaddy of Fulton, and Grace Gaddy, all of Fulton, 1 sister; Julia Grimes of Fulton, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; William D. Gaddy, her parents, 4 sisters; Sue Nichols, Betty Willis, Linda Kirksey, and Joan Barber.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO
Syble Lynette Sparks Clayton
BELMONT - Syble Lynette Sparks Clayton, 76, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Gilmore Medical Center in Amory, MS. Graveside services will be on Sunday, May 3, 2 p.m. at Hopewell Keys Cemetery, Dorsey, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 3, 12-1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Hopewell Keys Cemetery, Dorsey, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Betty Ritter
NEW ALBANY/FORMERLY OF AMORY - Betty Ritter, 70, passed away on May 1, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi in Oxford, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
