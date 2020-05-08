William Counts
TUPELO – William Counts, 82, passed away on May 8, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Minister Henry Edward Gladney
ABERDEEN – Minister Henry Edward Gladney, 72, passed away on May 8, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Dreshawn Williams
TUPELO – Dreshawn Williams, 18, passed away on May 5, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Fay McAlister
FULTON – Fay McAlister, 96, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Baldwyn Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born May 16, 1923, in Itawamba County to Richard O. and Victoria Ewing Osbirn. She worked in the garment industry at Itawamba Manufacturing for many years. She was a member of Verona Pentecostal Church. She was an avid reader who especially enjoyed reading the bible. She dearly loved her entire family, especially her children and grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at the Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery with the Rev. John McAlister officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service at the graveside. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her son, the Rev. John E. McAlister (Becky) of Tupelo; her daughter, Dianne Scruggs of Saltillo; four grandchildren, Jonathan McAlister, Misty Trimm, Chad Scruggs, and Jeremy Scruggs (Paige); 8 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. McAlister; three brothers, Eufford Osbirn, Curtis Osbirn, and Murles Osbirn; and her parents.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be shared with the McAlister family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Joyce Ann Young
BALDWYN – Joyce Ann Young, 60, passed away on May 8, 2020, at her home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Shelia Bullock Lawson
RIPLEY – Shelia Bullock Lawson, 64, passed away on May 8, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Doug Watkins, Sr.
HOUSTON – Douglas Zachariar Watkins, Sr., 85, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Calhoun in Calhoun City. Mr. Watkins was born August 19, 1934 in Leake County to the late Olin Watkins and Myrtle Bassett Watkins. He was a lifelong sweet potato farmer.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Watkins Family Cemetery in Houston with Bro. Greg Moss officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by two sons, Douglas Watkins, Jr. (Christine) of Houston and Freddy Watkins (Amy) of Houlka; five grandchildren, Clay Watkins, Zach Watkins, Brooks Watkins, Richard Foster and Ashley Doss; eight great grandchildren; one sister, Josephine Babb of Houston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Olin Watkins and Myrtle Bassett Watkins; a son, Ricky Watkins; a brother, Hubert Watkins.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Margaret McGee
BOONEVILLE – Margaret McGee, 85, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Care in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Saturday, May 9, 2020 1:00 PM at Oak Hill Cemetery Booneville, MS. Grayson Funeral Service in charge of arrangement. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
William Riley George
BELMONT – William Riley George, 75, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at North Ms. Medical Center in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Saturday, May 9, 3 p.m. at Joel Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Burial will follow at Joel Cemetery, Dennis, MS.
Martha Hatchett
WATERFORD – Martha Christine Hatchett, 85, passed away May 6, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice, Tupelo MS. Christine was born December 24, 1934 to James Guy Ash and Birtie Simmons Ash in Marshall County, MS. Christine was a Baptist and worked as a Technical Writer for Kimberly Clark.
Services will be held May 6, 2020 at 11:00 at the Holly Springs Funeral Home. There will be a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m until service. Burial will be at Blue Mountain Cemetery, Blue Mountain, MS.
She is survived by two sons, Mitchell Davis and Hugh Hatchett, Jr. both of Waterford, MS; one daughter, Elizabeth Tucker of Waterford, MS; one sister, Sue Bolden; six brothers, Henry Ash, Ricky Ash, Lonnie Ash, Jackie Ash, Danny Ash and Mikey Ash; 4 Grandchildren, Kristin Davis, Kristi Tushek, Jon Harkness, Ben Hatchett, and several great grandchildren.
Christine was preceded in death by her husband Hugh Edward Hatchett.
Ceciel McCoy
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – Ceciel McCoy, 87, passed away on May 6, 2020, at Ingalls Hospital in Harvey, IL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
