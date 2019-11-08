Ron Dupree, Jr.
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – Ronald Edgar Dupree, Jr., 55, was born on January 3, 1964 and passed away on October 30, 2019.
Ron was born in New Mexico, married and started his family in Illinois with his best friend Bobbi Sue, and spent a majority of his adult life in Mississippi.
Ron loved music, muscle cars, and most of all his daughters and grandsons. Ron was a sharp-witted, kind man who was proud of his Native American heritage. He spent his free time playing guitar, working on his motorcycle, goofing off with his grandsons, and telling stories of favorite pastimes.
Ron is survived by his daughters, Rachel Dupree, Raina Dupree (Joe), Roni Dupree Bramlett (Jon), Reanna Dupree and Rayven Wehling; sister, Deborah Adams (Ron); grandsons, Jameson Kent, Weston Bynum, Walker Ellis, Asher Dupree Tanner and Wells Bramlett; and a host of uncles; aunts; nieces; nephews; and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Hosman and father, Ronald Edgar Dupree, Sr.
Visitation will be 4 until service time Monday November 11, 2019 at CrossPointe. The memorial services will be held 6 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at CrossPointe Fellowship in Nettleton, Mississippi.
L. V. Bascomb
GLEN – Louis Verbon “L. V.” Bascomb, 84, of Glen, Mississippi, died Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Mr. Bascomb was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church, a mason, and a U. S. Army veteran. He was formerly employed as a plumber and electrician, and also at Dr. Pepper Bottling Co. in Corinth. He spent 12 years in law enforcement and has been a long-time auctioneer in the flea market business. He is survived by three sons, Ricky Bascomb (Rebecca) of Burnsville, Greg Bascomb (Kimberly Ann) of Glen, and Joey Bascomb of Glen; three daughters, Karen Edge of Booneville, Regina Patton (Gil) of Kossuth, and Jenny Woods of Burnsville; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Bascomb; his parents, Earl and Martha Newcomb Bascomb; seven brothers; and one sister. Cutshall Funeral Home of Glen, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 10, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Glen, officiated by Bro. James Rich and Bro. James Voyles. Interment will follow in Liberty Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers include Chris Rogers, Dustin Roberts, Cross Moore, Evan Patton, Jackie Baswell, Donald Miller, Justin Laird, and Junior Bascomb. Honorary pallbearers include Chucky White, Keith Amos, Steve Little, Marty Lambert, Scotty Little, Dr. Alphonsus Flannery, Charles Borden, Randy Sparks, Ted Sparks, Lonnie Bascomb, Warren Lee Bascomb, Maynard Edge, and his flea market friends. Visitation is scheduled for 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., Saturday, November 9, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Glen. Memorials may be made to LeBonheur Children’s Medical Center by calling (901) 287-6308; or online at www.lebonheur.org. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Lori Ann McKinney
BOONEVILLE – Lori Ann McKinney, 38, passed away on November 7, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Linda Cupp Fisher
HOLLY SPRINGS – Linda Cupp Fisher, 67, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland. Services will be on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at Clear Creek Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held Sunday at the funeral home 4-7 PM.
Rebecca Ann Coleman Culver
OLIVE BRANCH – Rebecca Ann Coleman Culver, 75, passed away on November 7, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital- Desoto in Southaven. Arrangements are being handled by Waller Funeral Home.
Nathan Germaine Hill
TUPELO – Nathan Germaine Hill, 46, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 at Redoak Grove M.B. Church Tupelo. Visitation will be on at the church one hour prior to service at at the Church. Burial will follow at The Church Cemetery.
Linda Melton
HOULKA – Linda Melton, 65, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at her daughters home in Houlka. Services will be on Monday, November, 11 at 1:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday, November, 10 from 2:00 until 4:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel.
Hugh Almos Butler
FALKNER – Hugh Almos Butler, 89, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at home in Falkner, MS. Services will be on Sunday, November 10, 2019 2:00 PM at Unity Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Unity Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Falkner Cemetery.
James “Jimmy” Fant
WOODLAND – James “Jimmy” Fant, 78, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Services will be on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Woodland, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1:00 P.M.- 3:00 P.M. at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Woodland, Mississippi.
