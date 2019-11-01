Robert Freitas
FULTON – Robert Freitas, 55, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was a resident of Glendale group in Fulton. He loved listening to Elvis Presley and he loved all the ladies.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, November 03, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Richard Anglin and Bro. Allan Casteel officiating. Burial will be in Dry Creek Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Jeanne Murley of Booneville; aunt, Mary-Rita Freitas of MA; sisters-in-Christ, Sandra Stroupe of Dry Creel; brothers, Jeffrey Freitas of Arkansas and Gary Freitas of Rhode Island; step-brother, David Murley of RI; he had several girlfriends but he had two special girlfriends, Hannah and Becca Casteel of Dry Creek.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Lorraine Forcier; step-father, Wayne Murley; step-brother, Wade Murley.
Pallbearers will be Keith White, Michael White, Kyle Hatfield, Justin Lewis, A.J. Casteel and Tony Pannell.
Visitation will be Saturday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
CORINTH – Gregory Gardner, 60, passed away on October 31, 2019, at his home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Lloyd Smith
VARDAMAN – Lloyd William Smith, 96, changed his address for eternity on October 30, 2019 at The Blake of Oxford Mississippi. Born in Sumner, Mississippi, Lloyd graced this world with his presence on October 15, 1923. He was the son of the late Lloyd William Smith and Joyce Ola Williams Smith.
Lloyd’s grade school days were filled with Boy Scout activates such as camping trips and merit badges, which was fueled by his dream to become an Eagle Scout. After searching for many years Llyod married his sweetheart Martha Naron Smith. The couple spent a memorable 62 years together filled with children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and decades of love.In addition to his family life, Lloyd served his country by enlisting in the United States Air Force during World War II. Lloyd’s 21 first birthday was spent in captivity as a prisoner of war. By the time Lloyd’s service career ended he had obtained the rank of Staff Sargent. Military duties were soon replaced with a job in the civilian setting as a rural postal carrier where he remained until retirement. Lloyd made his claim to fame as the mayor of the sweet potato capital of the world Vardaman, Mississippi. Like most southern men, Lloyd enjoyed the thrill brought on by hunting deer, ducks, and squirrels. When he wasn’t egger for a hunt, he enjoyed a hand cards and stargazing over a board game. Lloyd was a dedicated member of Vardaman United Methodist where he learned to witness and share his faith with anyone he met.
Lloyd is survived by his Son; Keith Smith of Vardaman, Mississippi; Daughter, Marisa (Kevin) Ramage of Oxford, Mississippi; Grandchildren, Michael LaVine of Petal, Mississippi; Erik (Allison) LaVine of Sumrall, Mississippi; Dana (Jake) Melvin of Moselle, Mississippi; McKenzie (Dylan) Walker of Oxford, Mississippi; Five great grandchildren, Channing, Trace,and Kadence Melvin of Moselle, Mississippi; Conner and Noah LaVine of Sumrall, Mississippi; Two brothers, Gordon (Carol) Smith of Searcy, Arkansas; Roland (June) Smith of Bruce, Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Lloyd William Smith and Joyce Ola Williams Smith; Loving wife, Martha Naron Smith; Brother, Raymond Smith.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Vardaman United Methodist Church. A funeral service honoring Lloyd’s life will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 begging at 2:00 P.M with Bro. Robert Houge and Bro.Flether Moorman officiating. Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery in Vardaman. Pallbearers will be: Barry Hamilton, Brent Harrell, Erik LaVine, Michael LaVine, Russell McGillivary, and Bill Scott. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Lynn Casey, James Robert Duncan, Don Harrell, and Henry Ramage.
Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce and Vardaman are honored to serve the Smith family in making arrangements remembering Lloyd’s life. Online condolences may be made at www.parkermemorialfuneralhomes.com.
Tammy Prentiss
BOONEVILLE – Tammy Leista Prentiss, 59, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at her home in Booneville. She was born in Booneville on July 12, 1960, to Carl Narcell Horn and Garah June Butler Horn. She loved traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. She graduated Booneville High School in 1978 and went on to college to become a nurse. Her nursing career spanned over twenty-six years before being forced into early retirement due to complications with her health.
Services will be 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Booneville Church of Christ with Bro. Jim Estes officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her two sons, Chris Prentiss of Booneville and Matthew Prentiss (Kristina) of Marietta; one brother, David Horn (Lisa) of Booneville; two sisters, Janet Coker (Tommy) of Booneville and Renea Moore of New Site; her grandchildren, Lanah Prentiss, Alyssa Prentiss, Carson Prentiss, and Jackson Prentiss; aunts, Diann Sloan of Saltillo and Wilda Gardner of Booneville; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and June Horn; and her grandparents, Clarence and Vera Butler and Dauzy and Villar Horn.
Pallbearers will be Drew Horn, Brad Sloan, Tyler Moore, John David Horn, Wesley Rinehart, and Rick Hare. Honorary pallbearers will be John Gardner, Anthony Harrison, Joey Langston, Gene Sloan, Billy Joe McVey, and Jim Prentiss.
Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 until 3:00 PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to the Booneville Church of Christ Christian Scholarship Fund.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Mary Ruth Evans
GRENADA – Mary Ruth Evans, 94, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2019, at Brother’s Home in Merouge LA. Services will be on Sunday at 2:30 pm at Grenada First Baptist Church. Visitation will be on 1:30 until 2:30 Sunday at Grenada First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Howard Lofton
BRUCE – Howard Lofton, 84, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on 2:00 pm Saturday at Parker Memorial Chapel Bruce, MS. Visitation will be on 5:00 – 8:00 Friday at Parker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Collums Cemetery.
Alexander Shumpert
FULTON – Alexander Shumpert, 28, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at home in Fulton. Services will be on Sat, Nov 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at New Temple M.B. Church. Visitation will be on 1 hour prior to service at New Temple Church.
Adam Barnett
SOMMERVILLE, TENNESSEE – Adam Barnett, 40, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at home in Sommerville, TN. Graveside service will be Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 3:00 PM at Tuscumbia Baptist Church Cemetery. A celebration of life will be Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 2:00 until 4:00 PM at Victory Life Assembly of God in Sommerville, TN. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Barry Lynn Brady
TIPPAH COUNTY – Barry Lynn Brady, 61, resident of the Dumas Community, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at his residence in the Dumas Community. Services will be on Sunday, November 3 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 3 from 1 PM to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Weir’s Chapel Cemetery near Ripley. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brady family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Ava Copelin
AMORY – Ava Copelin, 67, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Diversicare in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenbrier Cemetery.
Stephanie Putnam
BOONEVILLE – Stephanie Putnam, 67, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Sunday, November 3,2019 at 5:00 at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on 3:30 until service time Sunday.
Helen Still
CORINTH – Helen Still, 66, passed away on October 30, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Healthcare Center in Corinth, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Ann Roye
PONTOTOC – Elizabeth Ann Roye, age 86, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, surrounded by her close family and friends. She was born April 18, 1933 to Rodger McWhirter and Ina Gilmer McWhirter. Ann was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She enjoyed nursing and taking care of others during her nursing career, she was the Director of Nursing at Pontotoc Hospital for over 25 years and the Director of Labor and Delivery at NMMC Women’s Hospital for 10 years. Ann was a member of the MS Nursing Association, having served as a Past President and served on the MS State Board of Nursing. She nurtured many young nurses throughout her career and instilled in them the compassion to care for others.
Services will be at 2 PM Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church, with Rev. Brock McWhirter and Rev. Casey Hughes officiating; burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Lea Ann Roye Thomas (Russell) of Tupelo, MS; one brother, Nickey McWhirter (Carolyn) of Ecru, MS; a grandson, Brick Thomas of Tupelo, MS and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne Roye; one sister, Robbie Gregory; and three brothers, Pete McWhirter, Joe MCWhirter and Howard Max McWhirter.
Pallbearers will be Mike McWhirter, Randy McWhirter, Scott Garrett, Allen Roye, Chuck Roye, Ferrell Gates and Ted Windham.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Saturday at the funeral home and Sunday from 1 to 2 PM at Friendship Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Nancy Estella Wilson
EUPORA – Nancy Estella Wilson, 62, passed away on October 21, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
