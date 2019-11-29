James Easley
PONTOTOC – James Easley, 77, passed away on November 28, 2019, at Pontotoc Health and Rehab in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Tommy Lee Robertson
HOUSTON – Tommy Lee Robertson, 74, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo MS. Services will be on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Bethlehem M.B. Church in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS with full military honors.
Wayne McKay
BOONEVILLE – Hardy Wayne McKay, 64, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at home in Booneville. He was born in Memphis on June 25, 1955, to Raymond McKay and Evelyn Stark McKay. He was a member of Mt. Olive Church of God and enjoyed singing, witnessing, and photography.
Services will be Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Don Boren officiating. Visitation will be Saturday night from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Church of God Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Lorrie Jones McKay; one daughter, Joanna Sweeney of Plover, WI; sisters, Brenda Kay Smith of Pisgah Community, and Nancy Robinson of Ripley; grandchildren, Kody Hill and Brianna Hill, both of Plover, WI; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond McKay; mother, Evelyn Plaxico; his first wife, Ida Brock McKay; a brother, Roger Dale Smith; and a nephew, Jason Wayne Smith.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Yarber, Caleb Sparks, Nathaniel Jones, Tim Hargett, Bobby Smith, and Anthony Smith.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
William Raper
AMORY – William Raper, 73, died on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Diversicare in Amory after a long illness. All arrangements are private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Jan Keith
SALTILLO – Janice Lynn “Jan” Keith, 63, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center surrounded by her family. A native of Lee County, she was born February 25, 1956 to Treman and Patsy Butler Keith and was later blessed with the greatest step-father anyone could ever ask for, Ernest Webb. Early in life, she worked as a bookkeeper and later maintained a residential cleaning service with her mother. She was a hard worker and even after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis around 15 years ago, maintained a strong work ethic. Jan loved flower gardening, watching football, doting over her granddaughters and nieces and hunting a good deal at yard sales. She was a member of Saltillo First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Britney Hood and her husband, Frank of Tupelo; two granddaughters, Paisley and Andilyn Hood of Tupelo; mother, Patsy Webb and her husband, Ernest; brother, Eddie Keith of Saltillo; niece, Lisa Keith of Tupelo; nephew, Brandon Keith and his daughters, Adah Jade, Jenna and Kellen all of Saltillo; and her long-time friend, Pam Gentry.
She was preceded in death by her father, Treman Keith.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Sunday, December 1, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo.
Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial will be in Saltillo Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Paul Estes, Jimmy Clemons, Jimmy Keith, Gary Johnston, Mike Reynolds, DJ Reynolds, Billy Glidewell and Terry Glidewell.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Kevin Scott Mills
BOONEVILLE – Kevin Scott Mills, 57, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on 2:00 Sunday at Fairview Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00 until service time at the church. Kesler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Paul H. Christian
AUBURN COMMUNITY – Paul H. Christian, 77, passed away at his residence in the Auburn Community. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Alexander Scott “Alex” Rayburn
RIPLEY – Alexander Scott “Alex” Rayburn, 20, passed away on November 28, 2019, in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Bessie Lee Webb
ASHLAND – Bessie Lee Webb, 92, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN. Services will be on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 12 noon at Bluff Springs Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Wednesday 10:00 am until service.
Ruby Dillard
BLUE SPRINGS – Ruby Estella Clark Dillard, 77, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 surrounded by family at her residence after a lengthy illness. A native of Lee County, she was born in the Skyline Community June 14, 1942 to Osley and Odean Hardy Clark and attended Mooreville schools. On February 4, 1961, she married John William Dillard and two years later relocated to Blue Springs where they raised their family and have called home for 57 years. Ruby enjoyed a 24 year career as a sewing machine operator in the furniture manufacturing industry with 20 of those spent at Barclay Furniture. She was known as “Mamaw Ruby” to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and others who she kept after her retirement. She loved to travel with her family and especially loved the mountains. She was a long-time member of Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church and loved her church family.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, John Dillard; three sons, Ralph Dillard and his wife, Joyce of Pitosi, Missouri, Roger Dillard and his wife, Susan of Blue Springs and Benji Dillard and his wife, DeAnna of Clinton; eight grandchildren, Austin, Matthew, Jared, Madison, Anna Grace, Jacob, Ross and Ruth Dillard; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Weaver and Becky Wilson both of Tupelo; a host of nieces and nephews; and her two best friends, Bro. Bob and Linda Holland.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Dillard, Jr.; three sisters, Nada Creech, Dorothy Sanders and Burma Barnes; and two brothers, Kenneth and Johnny Ray Clark.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Saturday, November 30, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 3 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial will be in Sherman Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Austin Dillard, Matthew Dillard, Jared Dillard, Jacob Dillard, Brice Hill and Dalton Haynes.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Anna Coleman and Amanda Williams who provided exceptional care and comfort to Mrs. Dillard and her family over the last several months and to her great doctors, Dr. Tan, Dr. Edmondson and Dr. Ferguson.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Olivia Plunk
BRUCE – Olivia Plunk, 76, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2019, at Baptist Calhoun Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be on December 1, 2019 2:00 PM at Parker Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on November 31, 2019 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at Parker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memory Memorial Garden.
Helen Crumpton
VERONA – Helen Whitten Bailey Crumpton, 76, died Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 28, 2019 at Sunshine Inn in Myrtle where she had resided since becoming ill. Born in Chickasaw County on April 22, 1943 to the late James Wesley and Polly Young Whitten, Helen resided in the Verona area most of her life. She graduated from Shannon High School in 1961. Helen worked many years at MTD in Verona and was a self-employed beautician owning, with her sister, the Hair Zone. A lady with a witty, engaging personality, Helen loved her family especially her 40 grand and great grandchildren, who knew her affectionately as Ma-Maw. She loved cooking, gardening especially growing beautiful roses, quilting and listening to Elvis sing. In her more youthful days, she enjoyed scuba diving and riding motorcycles. Helen was a member of the Galilean Baptist Church. She will be missed by a large and grateful family.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. John McAlister officiating. Private burial will follow in the Whitten family plot at Palmetto Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 PM-5 PM today (Sat) and from Noon-service time on Sunday all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Michelle Crumpton of Kansas City, Missouri; her sons, Joe Bailey (Sonja) of Pontotoc, Mike Bailey of Pontotoc, and James Bailey (Tammy) of Saltillo; 3 sisters, Betty Farris of Pontotoc, Patty Young (Harry) of Belden, and Debbie Whitten (Gary) of Belden; 13 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren; 4 nieces, including a special niece, Bobbie Weaver (Jerry) of Pontotoc, and 5 nephews; and her beloved dog, Angel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Crumpton in 1992, her parents, a sister, Shelia Hall, and a brother, Wesley “Sonny” Whitten.
Pallbearers will be Sam Lackey, Adam Warren, Corey Franks, Brandon Bailey, Joe Young, Jr., Anthony Whitten and Richard White.
The service may be viewed via www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Liive-streaming at 2 PM Sunday and for 90 days thereafter.
David Julian (D.J.) Cates
PONTOTOC – David Julian (D.J.) Cates surrounded by his family was called home by his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, after a long fought and courageous battle at the age of 37 at UMMC Hospital in Jackson, MS. Through his big beautiful smile and never meeting a stranger; it was evident that he made a lasting legacy and impact on everyone he met during his short time on this earth. D.J. was a volunteer firefighter for the Troy Fire Department because his lifelong dream was to be a full time firefighter. D.J. was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews, watching football, baseball, and Chicago Fire on TV.
He is survived by his wife, Candie Cates; his parents, Julian and Barbara Cates; his sister, Carrie Ann Cates and his brother, Brad Cates.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George Cates, Gwendolyn Sledge, Rex and Corrine Herndon, and Opalene and Felix Garrett.
Services will be Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bishop Jed Thorderson officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Brad Cates, Jr., Zachary Stegall, Rocky Henderson, Chris McKissacy, Mickey Ward, and Mitch McKissacy.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 30, 5-8 PM and Sunday, December 1, 12 PM until service time.
