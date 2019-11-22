Larry “Boo” Walker
NEW ALBANY – Larry “Boo” Walker, 28, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at CMCF in Pearl, MS. He was born February 13, 1991 in Cleveland, MS to Diane D. Walker and Larry Eugene Smith.
He is survived by his wife: Brandi Walker, son; Laron Lee Mason; step-sons: Landon Crumpton, and Adin Crumpton, step-daughter; Allison Crumpton, mother; Diane D. Walker, brother; Olajuwon Quincy Lewis, all of New Albany, MS grandmother; Bobbie Fair-Walker of Holly Springs, MS, two aunts; Charjene Smith of Cleveland, MS and Hynefa Jones of Corinth, MS, uncle; Jerome Smith of Cleveland, MS, cousins; Angelia Walker, Najarvious Walker, Cedric Penson, Jr. and Andrew Walker.
He was preceded in death by his father; Larry Eugene Smith and grandfather; Leon Walker.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home, New Albany, MS is assisting the family. For further information, please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com.
Lucille Pender
NETTLETON – Lucille Pender, 93, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Greenhouses at Traceway Retirement Community. She was born January 18, 1926, to the late C. B. Parker and Maggie Mae Helms Parker, in Lee County, Mississippi. She was a long-time member of Nettleton First Baptist Church. She married B. L. “Dank” Pender on December 29, 1946 and was devoted to him for 45 years until his passing in 1992. They had one child, a beautiful daughter, Donna Kay Pender, who was the apple of their eyes until Donna’s passing in 2001.
Lucille, also known to some as Lucy, was loved by her family and the community. She spent her entire working career working with the public. She had a real love for people and met everyone with a smile. She spent many years working for J.H. and Eloise Pharr at Pharr’s Clothing Store in Nettleton. She then went to work for Pat and Durell Hall at Hall’s Pharmacy, where she worked for 35 years. These people were more than employers to her, and it was more than a job. They were FAMILY.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; only child; two brothers, Doug and Curtis Parker; and sister, Opal Sisk.
She leaves behind a sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Troy Harris; niece and caregiver, Carol Parker Turner; and a host of nieces and nephews. She will be missed.
Visitation will be held Sunday, 12:30 pm until service time.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Brother Justin Pender officiating. Burial will be in Nettleton Cemetery formerly Mullins Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers are Billy Pender, Roger Pender, Paul Waddle, Durell Hall and Troy Harris.
Memorials may be made to Nettleton Cemetery, 166 Road 1533, Nettleton, MS 38858.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Gary West
CORINTH – Gary Lee West, 66, went to be with Jesus on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was born on March 18, 1953 in Moline, IL to the late Hardy and Jean Maddox West. His family moved to Corinth in 1966 from Little Rock, AR. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4:30-8:30 pm at Magnolia Funeral Home and Monday, November 25, 2019 from 12 PM until time of service at Pinecrest Baptist Church. A celebration of Gary’s life will be held at 2 pm Monday, November 25, 2019 at Pinecrest Baptist Church officiated by Bro. Doug Hambrick and Bro. Jeff Haney. Pallbearers include Kenny Marlar, Larry Ross, Max Taylor, Lynn Lamb, Randy Holland, and Jimmy Timleck. Honorary pallbearers include R.M. Brooks, Bob Paul, Kenneth Elam, Ben Putt, Ken Gunn, Donny Redding and the men of the Saturday morning Gideon’s Prayer Group. Magnolia Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Gary was an active member of Pinecrest Baptist Church where he served as a trustee, deacon, Sunday school teacher and served on several committees during his 53 year membership. He was a member of Gideon’s International – Corinth Camp and administered their card program. Gary was a partner in Ozone Solutions, a former salesman for Lamar Life Insurance, owned and managed West Tire and Services in downtown Corinth, a former employee of Goodyear, Intex Plastics and ITT. He was a 1971 graduate of Corinth High School. Gary loved his family, especially his grandsons, his Church, helping others and was a spectator of all sports. He loved to laugh and he loved to make others laugh. Gary never met a stranger. He could go to a store for one or two items and not return home for sometimes a couple of hours. If he saw someone he knew, which was almost always, he would stand and talk until someone else he knew would see him and start talking. He never got in a hurry.
Those left to honor Gary’s memory include his wife of 46 years: Tina Lopez West; his daughter: Stephanie West Michael and husband Marty; his grandsons: Weston Michael and Warner Michael all of Corinth; his brothers: Dan West of Cabot, AR and Dwight West and wife Betty of Broken Arrow, OK; his sister: Kathy Fly and husband J.D. of Madison, MS; his sisters-in-law: Linda Rogers, Ann Butler both of Corinth, Maria Castaneda and husband Roman of Chicago, IL, and Tracy Lopez of Glen Ellyn, IL; his niece: Dana Rogers Payne of Corinth; his nephews: David Rogers of Corinth, Christopher West of Tulsa, OK, Michael West of Broken Arrow, OK, Daniel Hill of Madison, MS, and Brandon Castaneda of Chicago, IL; his great nephews: Michael Payne of Southaven, MS, Eli Hill of Madison, MS; his great nieces: Shelby O’Brian of Broken Arrow, OK, Marlee Rae Seals of Corinth; and a host of other family and friends. Those who welcomed him to Heaven were his Parents: Rev. Hardy West and Jean West Laster; his step-father: Carl Laster; his mother-in-law: and father-in-law: Betty and Santos Lopez; his niece: Jennifer Rogers Seals; his sister-in-law: Susan Emanuelli; his brothers-in-law: Jim Hill, Jimmy Rogers and Kenneth Butler. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gideon’s International PO Box 1603 Corinth, MS 38835 or Pinecrest Baptist Church Mission Funds PO Box 2489 Corinth, MS 38835. Online condolences may be expressed at magnoliafuneralhome.net.
Richard “Dick” Lutz
TUPELO – Richard “Dick” Lutz, formerly of Edgebrook, Lincolnshire, and Buffalo Grove Illinois passed away on November 22, 2019 in Tupelo, Mississippi from complications of cancer.
Richard was born on February 27, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to Harold and Helen Lutz. He attended Taft High School and later obtained a BS in Architecture from the University of Illinois and served as a Lieutenant J.G. in the U.S. Navy with postings in California and Massachusetts. His architectural career spanned more than 50 years across multiple states and countries and his legacy can be found in the churches, educational facilities, nursing homes, television studios, commercial buildings, and single-family residences he designed and oversaw their construction.
Richard enjoyed travel and in his later years frequented Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Richard retired to Tupelo, Mississippi in 2011 to be closer to his grandchildren while enjoying a longer golf season.
In lieu of flowers Richard requested memorials be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803, and you join his brother, Robert; sons, Michael and Thomas; and daughter, Kathy in rooting for the Chicago Bears and Cubs.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Grace L. Simmons
RIPLEY – Grace Lee Simmons, 71, was born September 25, 1948 to the late Aaron and Verdie Grace Cox. She departed her earthly life on November 15, 2019 at her home in Ripley, MS.
She leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Brooke (Travis Johnson) Jones of Ripley, MS; sister, Margaret (Homer) Foster of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Santana (Cornelious Jones) Simmons and Aaron (Stephanie) Simmons both of Ripley, MS; five great-grandchildren: NaShyia Jones, Laken Simmons, Avery Jones, Corbin Simmons, and Kyngston Simmons; special niece, Stephanie Gullap and special nephew, David Spight; and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 12:00 noon- 7:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 5:00 pm- 7:00 pm. Service will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Ripley, MS. Services entrusted to Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Beverly “Lee” Walker Stasko
HORN LAKE – Beverly “Lee” Walker Stasko, 64, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at home in Horn Lake, MS. Services will be on Saturday November 23, 2019 3:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday November 23, 2019 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Doug McGill
NEW ALBANY – Douglas Arnold ‘Doug’ McGill, 94, died Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born June 19, 1925, in Baldwyn to Boyce and Bertha Arnold McGill. He was a member of Lebanon Methodist Church in Baldwyn and attended Heritage Apostolic Church in Holly Springs. His childhood was average for a country boy during the depression. He attended different schools growing up and graduated from Wheeler High School where he excelled in basketball. He joined the Navy in 1944 and was stationed in the Pacific for 2 years aboard the UPP ARD5. He was a 3rd class Petty Officer and Coxswain. He attended East Mississippi Junior College and received a BS degree in Health and Physical Education from Union University in 1954 where he went on a basketball scholarship. He coached high school sports for 6 years while studying for his Masters Degree. He received his Masters of Education from Ole Miss in 1958. He married his wife, Charlene Ash, on August 15, 1953. He served as a school principal and coach for 25 years. He raised and showed Black Angus cattle for 30 years, winning several blue ribbons and championships. He was a lifetime member and former president of the Midsouth Angus Association. The 1992 sale was dedicated to him and his wife and he also received a bronze plaque.
He is survived by his 1st cousin: Louis Watson (Carolyn); 2nd cousins Mitchell Watson (Karen) and Debbie Gray (Shane); sister-in-law: Christine Hatchett; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and 1 sister: Mary Sue McGill.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Tony Roberts, Bro. Kyle Flowers, Bro. Justin Watson, and Bro. Charles E. Ash officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Jarrett Ash, Kevin Taylor, Ronnie Ash, Shane Gray, Mitchell Watson, and Justin Watson.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and until service time Sunday morning.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS., 38803 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
In honor of Mr. McGill’s service to his country United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Navy flag during his visitation and service.
For online condolences please visit www.unitefuneralservice.com.
Jimmy E. Smith
HOUSTON – Jimmy E. Smith, 63, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born November 7, 1956 in Chickasaw County to the late William Albert Smith and Martha Maxine Foster Smith. He was a retired Truck Driver, a member of the National Guard, and was an active attendant of Fellowship Baptist Church.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Enon with Bro. Bobby Brock officiating. Burial will be at Kimmel Memorial Fellowship Baptist Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda S. Smith of Houston; one brother, Ruben Smith of Houston; two sisters, Eva Orr (Dale) of Monte Vista, Dorothy Rogers of Mathiston; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Albert Smith and Martha Maxine Foster Smith; one sister, Vicky Smith; one brother, John D. Smith; one nephew.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Eaton, Greg Griffin, Lee Earnest, James Jones, Tweety Allen and Scott Gann. Honorary Pallbearers: Ricky Allen, Clyde Bailey, Richard Vance, Jimmy Dale Harris, A.J. Criddle, Michael Griffin, Kevin Moore and James Crump.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Memorial Funeral Home in memory of Jimmy E. Smith, Post Office Box 272, Houston, MS 38851.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Peggy Killian Stephens
NETTLETON – Peggy Joyce Stephens, 67, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at her residence in Nettleton, MS. Services will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 4 – 6 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory. Burial will follow at Stephens Cemetery, Mantachie, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Wilma Hattox
PONTOTOC – Wilma Monard Patterson Hattox passed away at the age of 101 on Thursday, November 21, 2019, in Pontotoc, Mississippi.
Wilma was born on May 18, 1918 in Pontotoc to William Monard Patterson and Oma Syphese Patterson. She grew up as the oldest of ten siblings and spent much of her childhood enjoying country life and helping her parents take care of the younger children. She graduated from Pontotoc High School and then attended the Mississippi University for Women. She worked for many years in the payroll department of Brookwood Furniture Company.
Wilma married her childhood neighbor and sweetheart James Wright Hattox on April 29, 1942, and enjoyed a loving and devoted marriage that lasted 56 years. Wilma was incredibly passionate about and proud of her family. She was the mother of Janice Hattox Perkins (Don) of Covington, Louisiana and William Walton Hattox of Pontotoc. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Heather Hattox Adams (Kevin), Allison Cox Parker (Lee), Emily Cox Geigerman (Dudley), and Jeremy Duell (Maureen), six great-grandchildren, Addison Gaylor (John), Ashlen Vogelsang (Cameron), Austin Adams, Nathan Allen, McKayla Duell, and Harper Duell, and two great-great grandchildren, Lila Grace Gaylor and Ember Joy Vogelsang. In addition, she leaves behind her sister Doris Patterson King (Danny) along with a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two brothers, Stanley Ford Patterson and Carl Wayne Patterson, and five sisters, Cornelia Conlee, Thelma Todd, Gynell Akers, Maxine Johnson, and Mary Loyce Purvis.
Wilma spent her entire life as a testament of her devotion to her church and her savior Jesus Christ. She was a dedicated member of West Heights Baptist Church from its earliest years, serving for many years as a Sunday School teacher, a GA leader, and a YWA leader.
Wilma was also a longtime member of the West Pontotoc Homemakers’ Club, serving as its president and leading its members in learning and practicing the fine arts of cooking, gardening, flower arranging, food preservation, sewing, and home improvement. These skills she practiced herself to the fullest, always making her own home a cozy and comfortable haven for her grateful family.
Wilma spent the past few years of her life at the Pontotoc Extended Care Center at Pontotoc Hospital and enjoyed the careful attention and loving care of the employees there. She also enriched their lives with her wonderful smile that could light up a room.
A celebration of Wilma’s life will be held at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc with Browning Funeral Home in charge. Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, at the funeral home and from 1:00 until time for the services at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, at the church. Officiating will be Dr. David Hamilton. Pallbearers will be Bill Rutledge, Frankie Patterson, Donald Miller, Rodney Akers, Phil Todd, Kevin Adams, Larry Conlee, and Reuben Pitts. Interment will be in the Pontotoc City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Billy Zane Wingo, Sr
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Billy Zane Wingo, Sr., 84, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany, MS. He was born on June 20, 1935, to Charlie Earl and Caretta Hansford Wingo in Tippah County, MS. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. Before his retirement, he was Vice President of Brown Shoe Company and of the Baptist faith.
Services will be at 2:30 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS.
Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, from 1 PM until service time at 2:30 PM at McBride Funeral Home.
Billy is survived by a son: Billy Wingo, Jr. of Blue Mountain, MS; three sisters-in-law: Billie Yates of Blue Mountain, MS, Barbara Shedd of Brookhaven, MS, Bonnie Hall of Brandon, MS
He was preceded in death by his wife: Betty Jean Moore Wingo; his parents; one sister: Marnell Ambrose; and one brother: Ferris Earl Wingo.
Expressions of sympathy, for the Wingo family, may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
