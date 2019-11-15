Violet Richardson
ETTA – Violet Merle Thomas Richardson, 92, died Friday, November 15, 2019 at Baptist Hospital in Oxford, MS. She was born June 28,1927 to the late Clyde and Euron Thomas in Union county. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Etta.
She was a factory worker at Munsingwear and Ram Golf. She loved her family and her church, especially the Dorcas Sunday School class. She loved talking on the phone and cross stitching. She would open her home to preachers and missionaries as they would travel through the area.
Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church with Bro. Jason Pilcher officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by one son, Walter Richardson ( Cathy) of Etta; two grandchildren, Tony Richardson (Michelle) of Etta and Shelley Howell (Chris) of Austin, TX; five great grandchildren, Hannah Hunnicutt (Chantz), Cade Howell (Hannah), Riley Howell, Emily Howell and Nate Howell; two great- great grandchildren, Jeter Howell and Jace Howell; one great- great grandchild on the way, Baby Hunnicutt; one brother, Milton Richardson (Becky) of Columbus, MS
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Lucy Biggs of Louisiana and Bobbie Ash of Memphis.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 17,2019 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Bethel Baptist Church.
For online guest registry and condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Bobbie Ruth Jones Ferguson
PONTOTOC – Mrs. Bobbie Ruth Jones Ferguson, age 87, passed away peacefully at home with both of her devoted sons at her side after a brief illness on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Born on March 16, 1932 in Pontotoc, Mississippi, she graduated from Pontotoc High School where she was a member of their State Championship girls basketball team. She also attended Itawamba Community College. Bobbie married the love of her life, Wayne W. Ferguson, on April 21, 1952. They were married for 64 years at the time of his death. Bobbie began her working career at her father’s business as a gravel truck driver. Later, she worked as a telephone operator for South Central Bell Telephone Company for several years. She was a custom seamstress/clothing designer for a period of time. For twenty years, Bobbie was an architectural draftsman designing residential and commercial structures throughout the mid-south area. Teaming up with her husband, she helped renovate and build homes for a time. As a businesswoman, Bobbie owned and operated Little Acorn Ceramics for several years until she started her upscale catalog outlet known as The Shoe Store that was located in Pontotoc, Mississippi. She became the Vice President of Ferguson Transport, Inc. where she teamed up with her husband to drive cross-country semitrucks. Bobbie loved dogwoods, landscaping, ceramics, and driving – especially big rigs and Ford Thunderbirds! She was a very devoted Christian, wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her two sons, David W. Ferguson and John A. Ferguson(Mary Margaret); her granddaughters, Alise Young(John Alan) and Maggie Winter(Patrick); and her great grandchildren, Harrison “Wayne” Young, Cole Grisham, and Kinsley Winter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne W. Ferguson; her parents, Johnny D. Jones and Pauline R. Jones; her sisters, Johnnye Faye Bramlett and Gail Jones; and her brothers, Kenneth Wayne Jones and Glenn Miller Jones.
Services will be 2 PM Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 17, 12 PM until service time.
Deborah Farmer Odom
NETTLETON – Deborah Farmer Odom, 59, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on a day that the family chooses to scatter Deborah’s Ashes at a private location. Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center at Tupelo, MS.
Kathryn Ann Flynn
BRANDON – Kathryn Ann Flynn, 44, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Merit Health Rankin in Brandon. Services will be on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Visitation will be on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be at Sullivan Cemetery in Monroe County.
Nancy Carroll Morgan
BRUCE – Nancy Carroll Morgan, 79, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2019, at Generations Assisted Living in Satillo, MS. Services will be on 2:00 Sunday at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Bruce, MS. Visitation will be on 12:00-2:00 Sunday at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Bruce, Ms.
Jeffrey Arinder
AMORY – Jeffrey Arinder, 44, passed away on November 15, 2019, at his residence in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Arda Thompson
HOLLY SPRINGS – Arda Thompson, 88, passed away on November 15, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Grace “Pearl” Simmons
RIPLEY – Grace “Pearl” Simmons, 71, passed away on November 15, 2019, at home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS.
Larry Osteen
HOLLY SPRINGS – Larry Osteen, 75, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Sunday 4-7 PM.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.