Sherry Jackson
BOONEVILLE - Sherry Darlene Lindsey Jackson, 67, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville. She was born in Booneville on June 9, 1955, to Houston Davis Lindsey and Lula Celia King Lindsey. She loved watching true crime TV, visiting with friends and family, and loving on her grandsons.
A Memorial Service for Sherry will be Monday, October 3, 2022, at 6:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. John Cagle will be officiating. A time of visiting with family will be Monday from 4:00 until 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Booneville Funeral Home will be arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter, Bridget Watson and her husband, Jonathan David Watson, of Marietta; a brother, Randy Lindsey and wife, Debra, of Decatur, AL; a sister, Christine "Tina" Taylor and husband, Steve Taylor, of New Site; grandsons, William Gore and Jethro Watson; nephews, Michael Taylor and wife, Katie, of New Site, and Brian Lindsey of Alabama; Nieces, Lindsey Pounds and husband, Blake, of New Site, and Jessica Lindsey of Alabama; and a host of great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Houston and Celia Lindsey; and a sister, Joyce Burcham.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Bobby Lee Parker
GUNTOWN - Bobby Lee Parker passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was employed at Southern Motion. He enjoyed fishing, going to the dirt track races and watching tv.
Private family services will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Robbins officiating. Burial will follow in the Campbelltown Cemetery.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 34 years, Patricia Parker of Guntown; his son, Michael "Todd" Parker of Rienzi; his daughters, Amy Parker of Guntown, Melissa Pearson (Bo) of Guntown and Rhonda Parker Lee (Phil) of Selmer, TN; his sister, Jean Parker Brasher of AL; his grandchildren, Mackenzie Holmes, Blake Holmes, Lauren Culver Andreason, Zachary (Zach) Parker, Hunter Parker, Chloe Parker and Linzie Parker and his great-grandchildren, Allie Culver, Lillie Culver, Braxton Parker, Elijah Parker and Kolten Parker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Zack and Goldie Parker.
Pallbearers are Jessie Moore, Jimmy Moore, Kenny Hallmark, Chris Moreland, Dustin Moreland and Anthony Moreland.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Nancy Ellen Webb
PONTOTOC - Nancy Ellen Webb passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Nancy was born on September 26, 1955, in Tupelo, MS to B.W. and Jean Webb. She graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1973. She was a standout basketball player at PHS and continued her career with a 4-year scholarship to Blue Mountain College. After ending her college career, she was the first women's basketball referee in the state of Mississippi. Besides spending time with her family and friends, Nancy had a passion for traveling, watching sports, and caring for her dogs. Nancy had a strong desire to help others. She has impacted many lives with her, motivation, personality, and leadership.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, B.W. and Jean Webb.
Survivors include her sister, Jennifer Webb Quarles (Randy); brother, Joseph Webb (Shannon); nieces and nephews, Austin Cook (Ashton), Hannah Quarles, Shelby Knight (Cooper), and Kye Webb.
Visitation will be Monday, October 3, 2022, 5-8PM and Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 1PM until service time of 2PM. All visitation and the service will be held at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Bro. David Hamilton will officiate. Burial will follow in West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Austin Cook, Cooper Knight, Cory Bailey, Phil Webb, Kye Webb, and Tommy Morton.
Charla Frances Ruth Austin
PONTOTOC - Charla Frances Ruth Austin, 103, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2022, at Sunshine Healthcare in Pontotoc, MS. She was born on December 8, 1918, to James "Jim" Andrew and Verlen "Bubber" Eva Easley Ruth in Falkner, MS. She was active well into her 90s and was born the year WW1 ended, lived through the depression, WWII, Korean War, Vietnam, Gulf War, War in Afghanistan, and Iraq War. She was a 1939 graduate of Vardaman High School. On weekends, Charla Frances and her sister, Virginia, would clear the dance hall in Pontotoc and they would dance to the jitterbug together. She married Loss Andrew Austin, and they had one son, Robert Larry Poole, Sr. She worked as an assistant at South Pontotoc School, which she loved, the Shirt Factory in Pontotoc for many years, and then Comfort Care in Pontotoc, for 21 years, before retiring. A long-time member of West Heights Baptist Church, she loved gardening, flowers, watching TV, listening to gospel music, cooking, reading the newspaper, spending time with family, dancing, shopping on QVC, and talking about the old days.
Charla was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Robert Larry Poole, Sr.; her husband; 3 sisters, Essie Ruth(Richard), Pontotoc, Agnes Ruth Gillespie(Theo), Vardeman, and Virginia Ruth Houpt(Alvis), Pontotoc; 2 brothers, A.W. Ruth(Mary Emily), Pontotoc, and James Robert Ruth(Rachel Stroup Ruth), Pontotoc;
Survivors include her 4 grandchildren, Larry Poole, Jr.(JoAnne Orr), Tammy Jean Poole Fauver(Brandon), Michael Poole, and Michelle Poole Roberts(Ryan); 9 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; nieces, Wannie, Vera, Glenda, and Jean; nephews, Jerry and Jimmy; and a host of cousins, friends, and family.
Funeral Services will be Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 4PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will begin at 1PM and continue to service time on Sunday.
Lawson Brown
MANTACHIE - Lawson Ellis Brown, 100, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Diversicare in Amory. He was born September 15, 1922 to the late James Walter Brown and the late Annie Palmer Brown. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church. He was veteran of the US Army where he served his country in WWII. Lawson enjoyed woodworking and gardening and spending time with his family and friends.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday October 2, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Elder Jackie Smith officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday October 2 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his daughter; Teresa Brown of Amory, and a brother; Earl (Sarah) Brown of Unity Community.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Brown, parents, James and Annie Brown, brothers, John Brown, Cecil Brown, and Howard Brown, sisters, Gippie Comer, Alice Farris, Varna Turner, and Jewel Thompson.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
