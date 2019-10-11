Johnnie Faye Bramlett
PONTOTOC – Johnnie Faye Bramlett, 85, passed away on October 10, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Paul Tabler
KIRKVILLE – Paul Tabler, 99, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Mae Bell Lancaster Dillon
RIPLEY – Mae Bell Lancaster Dillon, 93, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Diversicare of Ripley in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Monday, October 14, 2019 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday October 13, 2019 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial wi ll follow at Shiloh Cemetery.
Elizabeth Slack
PONTOTOC – Elizabeth Slack, 66, passed away on October 11, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary of Pontotoc.
Glenda Rose Stagner Decanter
RIPLEY – Glenda Rose Stagner Decanter, 78, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Diversicare of Ripley in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 11:00 AM at Mt. View Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 8:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Mt. View Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Camp Ground Cemetery in Walnut, MS. McBride Funeral of Ripley, MS is in charge of arrangements.
