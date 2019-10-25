Anna Louise Myhand
GUNTOWN – Anna Louise Myhand, 77, was born on October 24, 1942 and passed away on her birthday, October 24, 2019 at her home. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was retired employee of Lucky Star Mfg. and a member of Victory Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at noon with Bro. Jeff Watts officiating. Burial will be in Red Hill Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Terry Myhand (Amanda) of Guntown; (6) grandchildren, Derrick Myhand, Shanna Myhand, Casey Hopkins, Jastan Myhand (Lauren), Michael Myhand and Debra Myhand; great-grandchildren, Ella, Hallie, Annie, Ella Grace, Caleb, Rylan and Dejanae; special friends, Maudie Buse, Cathy Davidson and Diane Meeks; host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Myhand; parents, Herbert and Francis Marshall Rowe; sons, David Myhand and an infant son; three sisters and four brothers.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Billy Murphree
BRUCE – Billy Lynn Murphree entered the gates of heaven at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo on October 24, 2019 at the age of 63. Born on March 26, 1956 in Bruce, he was the son of Barbara Long Murphree and the late Billy Fred Murphree.
Lynn was a man with a big heart which complemented his outgoing personality. He had an unending passion for helping others which not only, was proven by his charter membership of Chickenbone Volunteer Fire Department, but also serving as Chief of the fire department from 2012 until his passing. Lynn didn’t keep his community service to the people of Bruce; he enjoyed serving on the Calhoun County Fair Board every year. Lynn valued hard work and put his skills to the test every day at Haworth seating plant, where he was employed for two and a half decades. When Lynn wasn’t working or catching the breeze on his boat, he would spend countless hours’ observing the majestic wildlife the Lord created. Lynn, a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, didn’t simply pass away; he merely transitioned into his new body in the land of eternal peace and joy.
Lynn leaves behind his mother; Barbara Long Murphree of Bruce, Mississippi; The love of his life for over twenty years, Connie Rogers; one son, Jon (Kayla) Murphree of Houston, Mississippi; two brothers, Joey Murphree (Rhonda) and Kimmy(JJ)Murphree of Bruce, Mississippi; Grandchildren, Jon Hodge Murphree and Kayln Murphree of Houston; special friend, Haley Hubbard of Bruce, Mississippi; two fur babies, Firehouse and Suzie.
Lynn was preceded in death by his father Billy Fred Murphree.
The family will receive friends on October 26, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Parker Memorial Funeral Home in Bruce. In addition to the visitation, a funeral service remembering Lynn’s life will take place on October 27, 2019 beginning at 2:00 P.M.at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Wayne Cobb and Bro. Joey Hamilton will officiate the service. Interment will follow the service and take place in Memory Memorial Garden. Pallbearers will be: Michael Lee Brown, Phillip Fowler, Tom Peterson, Andrew Snellings, Keith Snellings, and Ricky Joe White. Honorary Pallbearers will be the current and past members of the Chickenbone Volunteer Fire Department
Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce and Vardaman are honored to serve the Murphree family in making arrangements remembering Lynn’s life. Online condolences may be made at www.parkermemorialfuneralhomes.com.
Mary Frances Stevenson
BIGBEE – Mary Frances Stevenson, 85, passed away on October 25, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Bob McKay
NEW ALBANY – A bouquet of beautiful memories, Sprayed with a million tears. Wishing God could have spared you, If just for a few years.
Bob Mckay, 69, was born December 18,1949 and was the only child of Ancel and Pauline McKay, who preceded him in death. Bob passed away at his residence on October 25, 2019.
Today we grieve the loss of Bob. He got his degree in math at “Ole Miss” and was forever an “Ole Miss” football fan. After college he served his country by enlisting in the Army Reserves during the Vietnam War.
He was a wonderful Husband, father and grandfather. He and his wife, Debbie, met on a blind date and they were together for forty-eight years. Into this union was born two children, Robbie and Kristi. It seemed only a short time that they grew up and Kristi married Dave Belli. They gave us our only grandchild, a precious baby boy, Aiden Michael. At that moment “Bob’ became “Daddy Mac”. Well today, that baby boy is nine years old and “Bob” is still “Daddy Mac”, and will always be. Rest in peace Daddy Mac.
Graveside service will be Sunday, October 27,2019 at 3:30 pm at Glenfield Memorial Park. Visitation will be Sunday, October 25, 2019 at United from 2pm until 3pm. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
For guest registry and online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Mary Ivia Hitchcock Ward
BOONEVILLE – Mary Ivia Hitchcock Ward, 91, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday night from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mormon Cemetery.
Paul B. Lollar
MANTACHIE – Paul B. Lollar, 84, passed away Wednesday, October 16th at his home in Mantachie, MS. He was born July 21st 1935, in Itawamba County to Ed and Pearl Lollar. A butcher by trade, he owned and operated several grocery stores throughout his life in Tupelo, Okolona and Nettleton. His last business before retirementwas the Log Cabin Grill in Okolona where he was most famous for his gravy and biscuits although some will argue his hamburgers were his signature dish. He loved his family and especially his two grandchildren. He had a passion for gardening and always enjoyed sharing his produce with friends and family. He was a faithful member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Mantachie.
A private service was held Friday, October 18th at W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors in Saltillo and he was laid to rest at Center Star Cemetery in Mantachie. A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM Sunday November 3rd at the First United Methodist Church on Main Street in Okolona. Family and friends are invited to share their stories and memories.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Inez Lollar of Mantachie; two sons, Andy Lollar (B.B.) of Okolona and Rusty Lollar of Mantachie; one brother, Lindon Lollar (Peggy) of Mantachie; one sister, Sue Lindsey (Jimmy) of Mantachie; two grandchildren Heston and Blakely Lollar of Okolona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charlie Lollar (Corrine) and Junior Lollar; one sister, Jimmie Lou Jarrell (Thomas) and a niece, Charla Lindsey.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to his church; Shiloh United Methodist Church, 1704 Shiloh Road, Mantachie Phone: (662) 282-4325 or the American Heart Association www.heart.org.
Brother Byron Wayne DavisCEDAR BLUFF – Brother Byron Wayne Davis, 54, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at home in Cedar Bluff, MS. Services will be on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home Chapel in West Point. Visitation will be on Sunday 1:00-3:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home in West Point. Burial will follow at Cedar Bluff Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery in Cedar Bluff, MS.
Wayne Little
CALHOUN CITY – Wayne Little, 79, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2 pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 5 pm until 8 pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.